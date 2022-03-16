 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signings: CB Terrance Mitchell

New England Patriots links 3/16/22 - Unguarded: Pats’ OL takes a hit for cap space

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
  • Patriots 2022 Free Agent Tracker.
  • Paul Perillo says trading Shaq Mason was a difficult decision but it did add some flexibility to the Patriots salary cap situation.
  • Erik Scalavino analyzes the loss of starting guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason. How does the O-line adjust?
  • Mike Dussault Report: Patriots make a move at cornerback: After spending two days focusing internally and on trades, the Patriots reportedly made their first external signing of free agency with cornerback Terrance Mitchell.
  • Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more.
  • Erik Scalavino examines the changes that some teams want to make to the NFL rule book this season.
  • Patriots Unfiltered 3/15: Kicking off free agency, New England swaps LBs with Browns. (2 hours)

  • Karen Guregian says the Patriots can no longer use cap space as an excuse for inactivity. ‘The Patriots didn’t improve, they didn’t help Mac Jones by trading Shaq Mason.’
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick’s free-agency inactivity should thrust Mac Jones’ development into the spotlight.
  • Phil Perry examines where did the Patriots’ money go? An inflated middle tier to make up for multiple draft misses complicates the books.
  • Evan Lazar talks about the Patriots trade of starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Bucs for 5th-round pick. ‘Along with Mason’s departure, the Pats also lost starting left guard Ted Karras to the Bengals on Monday, while starting right tackle Trent Brown remains a free agent looking for a new deal.’
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Why did the Patriots trade away OG Shaq Mason?
  • Mike D’Abate shares some Patriots thoughts from Tuesday: Pair of Pats traded, compensatory picks, and More.
  • Zack Cox points out that with Ted Karras and Shaq Mason both gone, the position group charged with protecting Mac Jones will look very different in 2022.
  • Mike D’Abate breaks down the cap-clearing Shaq Mason trade and what it means for New England.
  • CBS Boston offers a quick look at what the Patriots offensive line looks like at the moment and says the Pats have some work to do to shore it up.
  • Zack Cox addresses five unanswered Patriots questions after two days of free agency. 1. Offensive line: The Patriots need to replace at least two O-line starters after losing left guard Ted Karras in free agency and trading right guard Shaq Mason — one of the NFL’s best players at his position — to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round draft pick. They would have a third hole to fill if they do not re-sign right tackle Trent Brown. Oh, and this group will be led by a new position coach, with Carmen Bricillo leaving to join McDaniels in Las Vegas.
  • Khari Thompson explains what the Chase Winovich trade says about the Patriots’ direction at linebacker.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The best remaining free agents available for the Patriots.
  • Tom E. Curran suggests Pats fans don’t hold your breath waiting for the Patriots to spend big in free agency... you had your free-agent fun last year.
  • Matt Dolloff looks at how the Patriots can make a short-term splash.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) College Pro Days and latest in Patriots free agency.
  • Andy Hart suggests Bill Belichick is back to his old ways and betting it all on QB Mac Jones.
  • Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Free Agency: The tight endage report – and MUCH more.
  • Mike D’Abate talks about James White and the Patriots agreeing on a two-year pact worth $5 million.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots bring James White back on a 2-year deal.
  • Zack Cox passes along a report the Patriots agree to terms with veteran journeyman CB Terrence Mitchell.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Instant analysis of Patriots agreeing to terms with CB Terrance Mitchell.
  • Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: New England weighing trade for Cowboys OL La’el Collins, but the price might be too high.
  • Alex Iafrato talks about Matt Judon’s free agency recruiting on Twitter: ‘No days off.’
  • Dakota Randall highlights David Andrews bidding farewell to Shaq Mason after Patriots-Bucs trade.

