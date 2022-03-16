New England Patriots links 3/16/22 - Unguarded: Pats’ OL takes a hit for cap space

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Free Agent Tracker.
- Paul Perillo says trading Shaq Mason was a difficult decision but it did add some flexibility to the Patriots salary cap situation.
- Erik Scalavino analyzes the loss of starting guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason. How does the O-line adjust?
- Mike Dussault Report: Patriots make a move at cornerback: After spending two days focusing internally and on trades, the Patriots reportedly made their first external signing of free agency with cornerback Terrance Mitchell.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more.
- Erik Scalavino examines the changes that some teams want to make to the NFL rule book this season.
- Patriots Unfiltered 3/15: Kicking off free agency, New England swaps LBs with Browns. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots can no longer use cap space as an excuse for inactivity. ‘The Patriots didn’t improve, they didn’t help Mac Jones by trading Shaq Mason.’
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick’s free-agency inactivity should thrust Mac Jones’ development into the spotlight.
- Phil Perry examines where did the Patriots’ money go? An inflated middle tier to make up for multiple draft misses complicates the books.
- Evan Lazar talks about the Patriots trade of starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Bucs for 5th-round pick. ‘Along with Mason’s departure, the Pats also lost starting left guard Ted Karras to the Bengals on Monday, while starting right tackle Trent Brown remains a free agent looking for a new deal.’
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Why did the Patriots trade away OG Shaq Mason?
- Mike D’Abate shares some Patriots thoughts from Tuesday: Pair of Pats traded, compensatory picks, and More.
- Zack Cox points out that with Ted Karras and Shaq Mason both gone, the position group charged with protecting Mac Jones will look very different in 2022.
- Mike D’Abate breaks down the cap-clearing Shaq Mason trade and what it means for New England.
- CBS Boston offers a quick look at what the Patriots offensive line looks like at the moment and says the Pats have some work to do to shore it up.
- Zack Cox addresses five unanswered Patriots questions after two days of free agency. 1. Offensive line: The Patriots need to replace at least two O-line starters after losing left guard Ted Karras in free agency and trading right guard Shaq Mason — one of the NFL’s best players at his position — to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round draft pick. They would have a third hole to fill if they do not re-sign right tackle Trent Brown. Oh, and this group will be led by a new position coach, with Carmen Bricillo leaving to join McDaniels in Las Vegas.
- Khari Thompson explains what the Chase Winovich trade says about the Patriots’ direction at linebacker.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The best remaining free agents available for the Patriots.
- Tom E. Curran suggests Pats fans don’t hold your breath waiting for the Patriots to spend big in free agency... you had your free-agent fun last year.
- Matt Dolloff looks at how the Patriots can make a short-term splash.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) College Pro Days and latest in Patriots free agency.
- Andy Hart suggests Bill Belichick is back to his old ways and betting it all on QB Mac Jones.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Free Agency: The tight endage report – and MUCH more.
- Mike D’Abate talks about James White and the Patriots agreeing on a two-year pact worth $5 million.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots bring James White back on a 2-year deal.
- Zack Cox passes along a report the Patriots agree to terms with veteran journeyman CB Terrence Mitchell.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Instant analysis of Patriots agreeing to terms with CB Terrance Mitchell.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: New England weighing trade for Cowboys OL La’el Collins, but the price might be too high.
- Alex Iafrato talks about Matt Judon’s free agency recruiting on Twitter: ‘No days off.’
- Dakota Randall highlights David Andrews bidding farewell to Shaq Mason after Patriots-Bucs trade.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) As NFL free agency turns: Breaking down Aaron Rodgers’s contract, Randy Gregory’s flip; more.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) The Debrief: Biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s moves.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Reports: Patriots trading Shaq Mason to Bucs.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Buccaneers, Patriots trade grades: Shaq Mason reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa for a fifth-round pick. Patriots: D, Buccaneers: B+.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency winners and losers, Day 2: Buccaneers find way to reload, Cowboys take massive step back.
- Dan Parr (NFL.com) NFL awards 39 compensatory 2022 NFL Draft picks to 16 teams.
- Jim Trotta (NFL.com) Broncos, Chargers gain ground on AFC West, AFC with aggressive start to offseason.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) The Deshaun Watson trade pursuit may have delivered Baker Mayfield and Browns to a breaking point.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Titans propose an overtime rule change with a two-point conversion twist.
- The Daily Coach (Substack) Tom Brady has no finish line.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Al Michaels to Amazon: After getting pushed out by NBC, 77-year-old Al Michaels gets a big payday.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Sports books who may be burned by Tom Brady’s return have only themselves to blame.
- Jay Rigdon (Awful Announcing) We don’t need to feel bad for sportsbooks complaining about Tom Brady’s unretirement
