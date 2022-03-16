After making no outside acquisitions over the first two days of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the New England Patriots have finally made a move. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has signed cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract.

Mitchell, 29, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft selection by the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. However, he failed to make the team’s roster and over the next few seasons bounced around the league: the Oregon product spent time in Chicago, back in Dallas, in Houston twice as well as in Kansas City and Cleveland.

Along the way, he saw action in a combined 87 regular season and playoff games and intercepted eight passes — including one as a member of the Texans in 2021. In total, Mitchell started 13 games as an outside cornerback for his previous team. He allowed 45 receptions on 76 targets for 556 yards as well as five touchdowns and that one interception.

Despite seeing prominent playing time in 2021, Mitchell was released by the Texans last week. Now, the Patriots have picked him up.

After losing Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week, they had a definitive need to bolster their depth on the defensive perimeter.