2022 NFL free agency: Ex-Patriots running back Brandon Bolden reportedly joining Josh McDaniels’ Raiders

Brandon Bolden will be joining former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Co. at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to sign the veteran New England Patriots running back, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported as the new league year opened at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Bolden, 32, recorded 226 rushing yards, 405 receiving yards and three total touchdowns last season with New England. Stepping into injured team captain James White’s role on passing downs, his 85 offensive touches and 631 scrimmage yards both marked career highs.

New England’s backfield now stands with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, Devine Ozigbo and White, who re-signed Tuesday, under contract for 2022.

Bolden played 342 snaps on offense and 278 snaps on special teams across 17 games in the final year of his deal. The Ole Miss product held a tolled cap number of $2 million after opting out of the previous campaign due to Covid-19 concerns.

“He’s dependable. He’s consistent,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Bolden during a December press conference. “Everybody knows we can count on him whether that’s in the kicking game or offensively catching a ball, blitz pickup, running the ball. And I would say one of the most impressive things about Brandon this year with all that he’s done is his unwillingness to give up his role in the kicking game and to continue to excel in those four phases, where he’s outstanding.

“But he hasn’t forced somebody else to step into that role. He’s maintained that role as well as taking on the bigger offensive role he has and that’s been a big commitment from him, both the time commitment in terms of practice and preparation and obviously a physical commitment. So very, very fortunate to have Brandon.”

Entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2012, Bolden’s run includes nine years with the Patriots and one year with the Miami Dolphins. A two-time Super Bowl champion, his tenures in Foxborough spanned 132 games between regular season and postseason.

With McDaniels as head coach and Dave Ziegler as general manager, Las Vegas’ staff includes additional Patriots ties in offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan.