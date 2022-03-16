The New England Patriots already lost two starting offensive linemen this week and are now in danger of losing a third. Right tackle Trent Brown is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown, 28, entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. Despite starting 28 games for the club over the next three seasons, Brown was traded to the Patriots during the 2018 draft. In New England, he earned the starting left tackle job and helped the team win a Super Bowl — positioning himself for a major payday the following offseason.

Brown signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Oakland Raiders to become the highest paid offensive lineman in football. His tenure with the team was a disappointment, however, and was traded back to the Patriots last offseason.

Once back with his old team, Brown quickly assumed a starting position again and went on to serve as the right tackle throughout the year. While a calf injury suffered in the season opener forced him to miss some time, Brown was back for the stretch run of the season and started the team’s final nine games.

Along the way, he played some quality football to set himself up nicely for another trip to free agency.