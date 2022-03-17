New England Patriots links 3/17/22 - A good fullback makes good things happen

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Free Agent Tracker.
- Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell.
- Mike Dussault reports the German FB Jakob Johnson has a new home as he follows Brandon Bolden to Las Vegas.
- Mike Dussault FA Reports: Patriots won’t tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas.
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth lists the Patriots finalized draft order and gives us a quick history of their selections in the modern era.
- Karen Guregian suggests that Bill Belichick is clearly banking on the players that were shown the money last year performing better in their second year.
- Tom E. Curran spotlights seven players who must step up and play a big role for the team to have success in 2022.
- Christopher Simoneau (FullPressCoverage) What free agents fit the 2022 Patriots?
- Michael Hurley expands on the Patriots’ rather boring start to free agency.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots early FA: Changes in defensive philosophy, offensive personnel.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots day-in-review: Pats add a Cornerback, lose a pair in the backfield and More. The Patriots’ top scouting team heads to Georgia while tackle Trent Brown will visit the Emerald City.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots free agency tracker & grades: Pats still engaged with Trent Brown, lose 2 to Las Vegas.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The best remaining free agents available for the Patriots.
- Mark Daniels reports the Patriots have shown interest in returner Dede Westbrook.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Special teams shuffle: Brandon Bolden to leave Patriots, sign with Raiders.
- Nick O’Malley says FB Jakob Johnson signs with the Raiders after the Patriots decline to tender him.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots decline tender on Gunner Olszewski, sending him to unrestricted free agency. However, his days in Foxboro may not yet be over.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Local prospect spotlight: Bryce Watts, CB, University of Massachusetts. Watts is a talented player who feels that he is the best corner in this draft class.
- Murph (E2GSports) Why the Patriots traded Shaq Mason. As of this morning the Patriots starting offensive line consists of: LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Michael Onwenu C David Andrews RG James Ferentz RT Justin Herron.
- Sean T. McGuire tells us where the Patriots stand with OT Trent Brown.
- Chris Mason reports Trent Brown is meeting with the Seahawks on Thursday.
- Nick O’Malley considers a possible late-career WR for the Patriots after Julio Jones is to be cut by the Titans.
- Dakota Randall votes no on whether the Patriots should pursue Julio Jones. The 33-year-old WR missed 14 games over the last two seasons.
- Phil Perry acknowledges the injury history but adds Julio Jones would provide some much-needed size to the Patriots’ receivers room.
- Zack Cox relays Matthew Judon’s recruiting pitch for Julio Jones. /He’s pretty funny.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the Pats’ moves so far in free agency. (42 min)
- Next Pats podcast: Phil Perry is joined by Diante Lee (PFF) — Minor trade a sign of a big philosophical shift for Bill Belichick? (41 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve Balestrieri and Derek Havens talk early Patriots free agency. (57 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Deshaun Watson’s best fit and why Falcons aren’t it, Jags’ baffling free agent moves, more.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) The Debrief: Baker Mayfield’s future; Wednesday’s winners and losers.
- Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL free agency grades: Scoring the signings (and re-signings) so far.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency team-by-team grades: Bills, Buccaneers, Chargers, Jets among early winners. Patriots: B-.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Day 3 winners and losers: Raiders score while Baker Mayfield’s future in doubt.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) The best and worst of NFL free agency so far.
- Jacob Camenker (CBS Sports) Julio Jones landing spots: Packers, 49ers, Cowboys, Chiefs among possibilities after Titans release.
- Ryan Cooley (NutsandBoltsSports) 2022 NFL Draft: Quarterback rankings.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Von Miller signing 6-year, $120M deal with Buffalo Bills in free agency.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Seahawks bid farewell to Russell Wilson by understating his significance to team history. /Lolz.
- Zach Koons (ESPN) ESPN officially announces Troy Aikman, Joe Buck joining network for ‘Monday Night Football.’
- NFL Throwback (NFL.com) Every team’s luckiest and unluckiest play. (24 min. video)
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Four teams propose delaying certain front-office hirings until after the draft.
