The New England Patriots had made only one outside acquisition over the first four days of free agency week, but added a second on Thursday. The team is signing running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery to a two-year contract worth up to $4 million, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Montgomery, 29, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Spending the first three-and-a-half seasons of his career in Green Bay, Montgomery proved himself a productive and versatile member of the Packers’ offense.

Regularly moving between wide receiver and running back, he appeared in 39 games for the team and amassed 309 touches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, the Packers moved on from Montgomery during the 2018 season, trading him to the Baltimore Ravens.

After half a season in Baltimore, he signed with the New York Jets and one year later the New Orleans Saints. Montgomery failed to reach the same levels of productivity with either team, primarily being used as a rotational player and in the kicking game.

New England re-signed running back James White earlier this week, but on Wednesday lost Brandon Bolden to the Las Vegas Raiders. Montgomery appears to be a prime candidate to take over Bolden’s former role as the fourth running back and a valuable special teams presence.