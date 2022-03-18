New England Patriots links 3/18/22 - Don’t forget the Draft! Team-building bigger than free agency

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault highlights Matthew Slater expressing excitement to be back, as he met with the media for the first time since re-signing with the Patriots for another season.
- Patriots Unfiltered 3/17: New England’s approach to free agency, big moves around the NFL. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar points out that the Salary Cap isn’t holding the Patriots back from making big moves; So what is?
- Karen Guregian feels the Patriots are failing to keep pace in the AFC and says the team’s lack of activity in free agency is puzzling, even to those outside of New England.
- Phil Perry reminds fans the Pats’ free-agent approach this year is more ‘back to normal’ for the team.
- Mike Reiss gives us a breakdown of every 2022 NFL free-agent signing by the Patriots, and how each will impact the upcoming season.
- Khari Thompson gives us his takeaways from Patriots free agency: Bill Belichick bets on himself; Will the Patriots be able to succeed with their “next-man-up” philosophy as they always have, or are they in for a rude awakening?
- Zack Cox addresses his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of Pats’ quiet start to free agency. Plus: What’s next for New England’s O-line?
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Why didn’t the Patriots get more for Shaq Mason than a fifth-rounder?
- Tom Westerholm says the WRs still available in free agency aren’t inspiring so he thumbnails 10 wide receivers the Patriots could target in this year’s draft.
- Matt Dolloff doesn’t think the Pats should be done spending money on high-end free agents and suggests ways the team can make a short-term splash.
- Phil Perry looks at how the Patriots can still upgrade at wide receiver this offseason.
- Zack Cox considers whether the Patriots should target Cole Beasley after he was released by the Bills.
- Sean T. McGuire notes Jarvis Landry is one of the best receivers still available in free agency and, no surprise, the Patriots are not interested.
- David Heim says it’s too early to hit the panic button on the offensive line.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots to reportedly host OL Ryan Bates for free agent visit.
- Sean T. McGuire compares what ex-Patriots Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels are doing with the Raiders in free agency - bringing in star talent - to Bill Belichick letting star players walk.
- CBS Boston notes Josh McDaniels is going for it in his first season with the Raiders.
- Andy Hart explains how the Jaguars are not “built intelligently” and that neither are the Patriots.
- Alex Reimer points out how the Buccaneers’ brilliant cap maneuvering is putting the Patriots to shame.
- Tom Westerholm tells us three things to know about Patriots new CB Terrance Mitchell. 1. He has played for a lot of NFL teams.
- Andrew Callahan considers how the Patriots will use former Saints RB/WR Ty Montgomery.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots add offensive and special teams depth by signing RB/WR Ty Montgomery.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Instant analysis of Patriots agreeing to terms with RB Ty Montgomery.
- Khari Thompson relays Matthew Slater on his return: ‘I wasn’t going to go anywhere else.’
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Matt Slater had a simple contract negotiation with Bill Belichick. “We’re not negotiating an $80 million contract here.”
- CBS Boston passes along a report that the Patriots have no interest In signing tackle La’El Collins.
- Zack Cox notes the Browns are no longer contenders for QB Deshaun Watson, so it now looks like he will likely land in the NFC.
- Alex Reimer notes the Patriots sent Joe Judge to Western Michigan’s pro day as their quarterback coach.
- CBS Boston notes Jakob Johnson sends a farewell message to the team that gave him his first shot in the NFL.
- The Sports Hub’s Patriots Free Agent Tracker, Day 4: The latest from around the NFL.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: What happens to the teams that lose the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes?
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency Day 4 winners and losers: Browns in QB turmoil, Davante Adams finds a new home.
- Michael Renner (PFF) Draft fits for each team’s biggest needs after first wave of free agency. Patriots: Still: Linebacker.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Bobby Wagner, Stephon Gilmore among top 10 remaining free agents.
- Staff (PFF) The 100 best available NFL free agents remaining in 2022.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Grading the 2022 NFL free agency class by position.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2022 NFL free agency frenzy: Three good fits and three head-scratchers.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) 2022 NFL free agency: Biggest moves (and non-moves) so far.
- Conor McQuiston (PFF) How often do NFL free agents actually finish out their contracts?
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bills release Cole Beasley.
- Michael Rosenberg (SI) The Deshaun Watson chase and the ‘due diligence’ myth.
- Mike Jones (USA Today) Given past discipline inconsistencies, NFL in bind on potential Deshaun Watson punishment.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Browns, Baker Mayfield are past the point of no return.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Reports: Baker Mayfield asks Browns for trade, but Browns say they won’t.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson remains undecided.
- Thomas Neumann (TouchdownWire) Ranking the 13 worst contracts in NFL history.
- Staff (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft: Pro Day schedule & results tracker.
- Michael Renner (PFF) 2022 NFL three-round mock draft. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd.
