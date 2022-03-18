One of several players to leave the New England Patriots in free agency this week, fullback Jakob Johnson took to social media on Thursday to share his goodbye to his now-former team. The 27-year-old posted a lengthy letter, saying thanks to the entire organization from top to bottom.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the entire Patriot organization, the City of Boston, the surrounding New England area, and all the Patriots fans across the globe” Johnson wrote in his statement. “You took in three years ago and treated Brittany and I like family from Day 1. For that, I am eternally grateful.”

Entering the NFL as an International Pathway Player in 2019, Johnson joined the Patriots as a roster-exempt 91st player. However, the German-born fullback left a positive impression on the team’s coaching staff as a rookie and eventually found his way onto the practice squad.

By Year 2 and with long-time fullback James Develin retired, Johnson took over as the featured player at the position. Over the next two seasons, he played a prominent role on both the Patriots’ offense and special teams. Coming off the 2021 campaign, he had a total of 38 in-game appearances on his résumé and had touched the football 13 times for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson thanked the team’s head coach, Bill Belichick, for receiving this opportunity.

“Thank you to Coach Belichick for giving an unproven and unknown international guy a chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” Johnson wrote. “I was always treated like any other player on the roster which is all a pathway player can hope for.”

Despite his success and impressive development, the Patriots declined to tender Johnson as a restricted free agent earlier this week. This, in turn, gave the Las Vegas Raiders a chance to scoop him up.

Now, he will try to add to his already remarkable story wearing the silver and black.

Johnson’s full post reads as follows: