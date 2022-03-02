New England Patriots links 3/02/22 - Wide open: Receivers to keep eye on at combine

TEAM TALK
- Erik Scalavino’s free agent forecast: Tight Ends.
- Erik Scalavino tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Team-building needs and offseason projections.
- Paul Perillo catches up with Houston GM Nick Caserio who had lots of good things to say about the Patriots new director of player personnel Matt Groh.
- Photos: David Andrews cooks and serves pancakes to women at Abby’s House on National Pancake Day.
- One-on-One with Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh. (1.39 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 3/1: NFL Scouting Combine, biggest needs, could coaching staff changes impact Mac Jones development? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s NFL Combine Preview: Wide receivers to keep an eye on in Indy for Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) The Patriots will meet with three of the highest-rated wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.
- Arnav Sharma (PatriotMaven) 2022 Draft Profile: USC WR Drake London is a next-generation slot monster.
- Patriots Beat Podcast: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the report saying the Patriots will meet with top WR prospects Chris Olave, Jameson Williams & Treylon Burks. (12 min. video)
- Phil Perry shares three projected standouts at the NFL Scouting Combine who should be on the Pats’ radar.
- Zack Cox notes the NFL combine is underway, but a large portion of the Patriots’ coaching staff spent Tuesday watching a younger group of prospects practice at Boston College.
- Alex Barth tells us who and when to watch for at the Combine for Patriots fans.
- Khari Thompson notes Tuesday’s NFL Combine clearly highlighted the difference between teams that have established quarterbacks and those that don’t.
- Zack Cox profiles Alabama WR Slade Bolden, who could make sense for the Patriots in the later rounds of the draft. /I want him just for the terrific football name.
- Matthew Geagan takes a look at Alabama receiver Slade Bolden who sounds like a solid option for the Patriots.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Local Prospect Spotlight: Joey Kenny, FB, Rhode Island. Kenny caught seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns for the University of Rhode Island Rams in 2021.
- tcrowley thumbnails five potential Patriots to watch at the 2022 NFL Combine.
- Zack Cox highlights Kendrick Bourne explaining how Bill Belichick altered the course of his NFL career.
- Karen Guregian explains why she believes the Patriots would be wise to kick the tires on a possible trade with the Falcons for wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
- Matt Dolloff suggests the Cowboys cap crunch could make dynamic receiver Amari Cooper a free agent.
- David Heim (Audacy) Re-signing James White would be good step toward helping Mac Jones.
- Jake Levin hears from Charlie Weis on why he isn’t worried about staff turnover slowing Mac Jones.
- Adam London notes recent criticism of Mac Jones “low ceiling” doesn’t sit right with Kyle Van Noy.
- Matt Dolloff talks about potential high-profile cap casualties at linebacker.
- Phil Perry shared some intel about the league-wide perspective of the current Patriots coaching staff, and it isn’t pretty.
- Hayden Bird tells us who ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. has the Patriots selecting in his latest mock draft: Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie at 21.
- Zack Cox relays new personnel chief Matt Groh with some some general thoughts on the team’s offseason approach.
- Khari Thompson highlights former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson recalling Bill Belichick pulling him aside for an impromptu interview at the 1995 NFL Combine.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph and Steve are joined by Ryan Spagnoli to talk all things Patriots offseason. (60 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams plans, Bucs’ post-Brady move, latest from combine.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Scouting Combine buzz: Everyone’s still on the Aaron Rodgers watch; Jaguars ‘open’ for No. 1 pick trade; Bucs, Broncos, More.
- Kevin Cole (PFF) The NFL scouting combine drills that matter for NFL success by offensive position.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) Eleven combine participants to watch for this week in Indianapolis.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2022 NFL combine: Draft prospects to watch, cap space, needs for all 32 teams.
- Pro Football Doc (Outkick) NFL Combine: The more things change, the more they stay the same.
- Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) Receiver prospects who can raise their stock at the scouting combine.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency mock draft: Chris Godwin to Lions, Jameis Winston to Steelers, and 30 other moves. Patriots: DE Randy Gregory.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick USC WR Drake London.
- Steve Palazzolo (PFF) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Ohio State WR Chris Olave.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2022 mock draft: Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Combine: Sleeper prospects at every position primed to shine in Indy.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Jaguars GM says team ‘open for business’ for potential trade of No. 1 overall pick, but will anyone bite?
- Adam Schefter (ESPN) Sources - San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to have shoulder surgery; will be out until summer.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Bruce Arians on whether Bucs would allow Tom Brady to go to another team: ‘Nope. Bad business.’
