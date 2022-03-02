The New England Patriots have numerous to-dos this offseason, but improving their wide receiver group is near the top of the list. One player who would help do just that is Alabama’s John Metchie.

One of the better prospects in what is considered to be a deep class at the position, Metchie appears to be a natural target for the Patriots. Not only did the two sides meet at the Scouting Combine in the Indianapolis, as the 21-year-old confirmed on Wednesday, he also already has a connection with quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones and Metchie, after all, were teammates at Alabama. A reunion therefore very much appears to be in play.

“Mac and I are really close,” Metchie told reporters on Wednesday (transcript via NBC Boston’s Phil Perry). “He was my quarterback that year, so Mac and I got along really well. We also spent a lot of time together my freshman year on the two team, so we have a lot of chemistry.”

The Jones-Metchie connection was a productive one for the Crimson Tide back in 2020. Metchie finished the season with 55 receptions from Jones for 916 yards as well as six touchdowns. Alabama ended up winning the national championship that season.

While Jones joined the NFL last year — he was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots — Metchie continued to be a productive player for the school. He led the team with 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before a torn ACL ended his junior campaign in early December.

Despite the injury, Metchie is trying his luck in the draft now. The Patriots have him on their radar already, possibly trying to recreate some of the success other teams have had when reuniting college teammates.

Just last year, the NFL saw multiple productive duos come from one school. The Cincinnati Bengals added Ja’Marr Chase to Joe Burrow’s arsenal, and the two LSU products led the team to the Super Bowl. In Miami, meanwhile, former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle were reunited. Also coming out of Tuscaloosa were the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jaylen Hurts and DeVonta Smith.

Whether or not Mac Jones and John Metchie will join their ranks remains to be seen. Metchie, however, would be all for it.

“It’s definitely something I’ve heard, and especially seeing the trend of teams liking to unite quarterbacks and receivers or just former teammates together,” he said. “I think Mac 10 and I would be special, for sure.”

Metchie was considered a potential first-round pick before his torn ACL. While he claims that he should be medically cleared in June, the expectation is that the 6-foot-0 wideout will have to wait until Day 2 of the draft to come off the board.

The Patriots’ top picks this year come in at No. 21 and No. 54. In order to get Metchie they will likely have to swing some trades.