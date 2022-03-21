 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS FREE AGENCY TRACKER Re-signings: OT Trent Brown

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/21/22 - Pats begin second wave re-signing Trent Brown, nixing the fullback

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
/ new

Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
TE Jonnu Smith could take on some of the FB role
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Mike Dussault talks about the report of Trent Brown returning to the Patriots on a two-year deal.
  • Paul Perillo says plenty of questions remain on the offensive line after Trent Brown’s return.
  • Alexandra Francisco relays James White on how his return to the Patriots for a ninth season was a ‘simple choice’.
  • Alexandra Francisco helps us get to know the newest Patriots after Week 1 of free agency: Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery.

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How the Browns got back in the Deshaun Watson chase; Plus, Buffalo becomes a hot destination, the Chargers land their “multipliers,” Wentz’s wake-up call, the next QB dominoes, Ojabo injury fallout, Raiders’ big swings, Rams’ receiver swap, a remembrance of John Clayton, and more!
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: The truth and shame of the Deshaun Watson trade, and how the Davante Adams mega-deal got done.
  • Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: A look back at the NFL’s wild first week of the new league year.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Trent Brown agrees to terms with Patriots.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Leonard Fournette visiting Patriots.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency team-by-team grades. Patriots: C+.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Who’s still available?
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL free agency 2022: Top remaining players at each position.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) How Deshaun Watson’s trade & contract could change parts of the NFL forever.
  • Albert Breer (SI) This is how far NFL teams will go in chasing a QB: The Browns made a series of unprecedented moves to land Deshaun Watson. And if they hadn’t, another team would have.
  • Judy Battista (NFL.com) Cleveland Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson underscores cold, hard reality.
  • Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Browns reportedly signing QB Jacoby Brissett: Insurance for potential Deshaun Watson suspension?
  • Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Davante Adams trade shakes up first round. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
  • Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick USC WR Drake London.
  • Team (TheDraftScout) Mid-free agency frenzie mock draft. Pats pick Georgia LB Quay Walker at 21. ‘Notes: A Belichick pick through and through. Walker has the size and athleticism New England loves and he’s a smart, high-character player. My sources at Georgia say he was seen as the higher-ceiling linebacker of all their talented ones on the championship team’ .

