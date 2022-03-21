New England Patriots links 3/21/22 - Pats begin second wave re-signing Trent Brown, nixing the fullback

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault talks about the report of Trent Brown returning to the Patriots on a two-year deal.
- Paul Perillo says plenty of questions remain on the offensive line after Trent Brown’s return.
- Alexandra Francisco relays James White on how his return to the Patriots for a ninth season was a ‘simple choice’.
- Alexandra Francisco helps us get to know the newest Patriots after Week 1 of free agency: Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Making sense of the New England Patriots’ quiet start to free agency; More.
- Karen Guregian Sunday NFL Notes: Patriots aren’t an attractive free-agent destination in 2022.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: The second wave of free agency begins.
- Evan Lazar resets the Patriots’ offseason needs after the first wave of free agency.
- Alex Barth resets the Patriots’ roster moves after one week of free agency.
- Tom E. Curran takes a look at Bill Belichick’s approach and wonders if it’ll have to change to keep up in the NFL’s skill position arms race.
- Andrew Callahan explains the Patriots’ quiet start to free agency ultimately boiling down to three things: 1. Prioritizing in-house free agents, 2. Sticking to core philosophies, and 3. Protecting future flexibility.
- Michael Hurley says with the return of Trent Brown, the over-the-top reactions and hair-igniting panic regarding the state of the New England offensive line have officially been put to bed.
- Zack Cox sees the Trent Brown re-signing as giving a massive boost to the offensive line.
- Michael Hurley notes that Jakob Johnson’s comments show that behind the scenes the Patriots have been busy at crafting a new-look offense in New England.
- Cameron Manning talks about the Patriots re-signing Ja’Whaun Bentley and losing Gunner Olszewski.
- Mike D’Abate looks at whether the Patriots are really moving away from the fullback position in 2022.
- Alex Reimer notes Jakob Johnson says the Patriots told him they’re eliminating the fullback position from their offense.
- Mike D’Abate‘s Patriots Mailbag (Part I): Defensive strategy, second-wave free agency must-haves; More.
- Andrew Callahan says the Patriots reportedly are working out free-agent CB Malcolm Butler.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (PatriotMaven) Going for green: Is this the year the Patriots finally sign A.J. Green?
- Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots created $1.25 M in cap space by reworking Henry Anderson’s contract.
- Mark Daniels points out Joe Judge could be the new Patriots quarterback coach.
- Phil Perry runs through New England’s track record drafting receivers and thumbnails some names to consider in this year’s WR class.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots 2022 draft profile: Clemson CB Andrew Booth.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (PatriotMaven) 2022 Patriots Draft Profile: South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert could provide a deep threat Patriots desperately need.
- Andy Hart is not happy with the Patriots’ team-building approach this offseason.
- Sean T. McGuire NFL Rumors: The Patriots were among teams to bid for now-Bengal La’el Collins. New England’s offer to Collins hasn’t yet been reported.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield, Matt Ryan, Seahawks Quarterback situation.
- Matthew Fairburn (The Athletic) Patriots 7-round mock draft: Offensive line and wide receiver help early. Pats pick Boston College guard Zion Johnson at 21, Alabama WR John Metchie III at 54.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How the Browns got back in the Deshaun Watson chase; Plus, Buffalo becomes a hot destination, the Chargers land their “multipliers,” Wentz’s wake-up call, the next QB dominoes, Ojabo injury fallout, Raiders’ big swings, Rams’ receiver swap, a remembrance of John Clayton, and more!
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: The truth and shame of the Deshaun Watson trade, and how the Davante Adams mega-deal got done.
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: A look back at the NFL’s wild first week of the new league year.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Trent Brown agrees to terms with Patriots.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Leonard Fournette visiting Patriots.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency team-by-team grades. Patriots: C+.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Who’s still available?
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL free agency 2022: Top remaining players at each position.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) How Deshaun Watson’s trade & contract could change parts of the NFL forever.
- Albert Breer (SI) This is how far NFL teams will go in chasing a QB: The Browns made a series of unprecedented moves to land Deshaun Watson. And if they hadn’t, another team would have.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Cleveland Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson underscores cold, hard reality.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Browns reportedly signing QB Jacoby Brissett: Insurance for potential Deshaun Watson suspension?
- Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Davante Adams trade shakes up first round. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
- Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick USC WR Drake London.
- Team (TheDraftScout) Mid-free agency frenzie mock draft. Pats pick Georgia LB Quay Walker at 21. ‘Notes: A Belichick pick through and through. Walker has the size and athleticism New England loves and he’s a smart, high-character player. My sources at Georgia say he was seen as the higher-ceiling linebacker of all their talented ones on the championship team’ .
