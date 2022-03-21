The NFL quarterback carousel continues to spin, with Matt Ryan becoming the latest passer to change teams this offseason. After spending the first 14 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, Ryan has now joined the Indianapolis Colts.

The two teams have been working on a trade for some time now, with the finishing touches being put on it on Monday. The Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, will receive a third-round selection in return for the former league MVP.

Ryan, 36, entered the NFL as the third overall selection in the 2008 draft and immediately resumed the team’s starting quarterback role. Over the next 14 years, he became one of the most prolific passers in the league and in 2016 was voted its most valuable player. He also led the Falcons to the Super Bowl that year, but came up on the wrong end after a 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots.

Ryan continued to play at a high level, but he and Atlanta never returned to the game’s biggest stage. In fact, the four-time Pro Bowler and his team played only two more postseason games in the five years after their collapse against the Patriots.

In total, Ryan leaves Atlanta having appeared in a combined 232 regular season and playoff contests. Along the way, he completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 62,407 yards as well as 387 touchdowns and 177 interceptions.

Now, he will take over a Colts team still in search of a long-term solution at the most important position on the field. Ryan, however, is as good a short-term fix as Indianapolis could have acquired — one the Patriots will also face in 2022.

New England is scheduled to host the Ryan-led Colts at Gillette Stadium this year.