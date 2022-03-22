Coming off back-to-back successful drafts where they found their quarterback of the future, the New England Patriots now have to build around Mac Jones to fully maximize the next four years of his rookie contract. Doing so will not just involve adding to the offensive side of the ball however: the Patriots have a glaring need at the cornerback position after seeing J.C. Jackson depart in free agency.

With that being said, let’s dive into the second installment of my full Patriots seven-round mock draft.

Please click here for an in-depth look at all 2022 NFL Draft prospects that Keagan Stiefel and I put together.

Trades

Patriots trade 2-54, 6-210 to the San Francisco 49ers for 2-61 and 4-134.

Round 1, Pick 21: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

You need a future CB1 to replace J.C. Jackson? Here’s your guy.

Andrew Booth Jr., who has a similar build as Jackson and spent his college years locking up top wide receivers on the outside, fits all the requirements the Patriots are typically looking for in their cornerbacks. He has solid burst and acceleration for the position, and is a long player who excels in press-man coverage.

Booth Jr. would be a slam-dunk pick for the Patriots at No. 21, and reset the clock on an outside cornerback position currently headed by Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade. He has the tools to come in and start right away, and to develop into a top-five cornerback in the league.

2022 #Patriots Draft Target Thread



CB Andrew Booth Jr.#Clemson

(6’0” - 200lbs)



Want a prospect with all of the tools to become a lockdown cornerback? Here’s your guy. pic.twitter.com/kORHTIWGxX — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) February 23, 2022

Round 2, Pick 61 (via SF): WR John Metchie III, Alabama

The Patriots got a nice surprise in Kendrick Bourne in 2021 with his ability to make plays after the catch, but they are still lacking a true play-maker and speedy threat that can challenge defenses on all three levels. Enter John Metchie.

Metchie teamed up with Mac Jones in 2020 en route to Alabama’s perfect 13-0 season that finished off with a National Championship. He caught 150 passes for over 2,000 yards over the last two seasons and looks to be one of the best prospects that will likely be off the board some time on Day 2.

Metchie is coming off an ACL injury, but told reporters and teams at the Scouting Combine that he expects to compete in all offseason team activities. With Jones’ development priority No. 1 for the Patriots, they land arguably his favorite target from his time at Alabama to help get more explosive on offense.

#Patriots Draft Target Thread: WR John Metchie (Alabama) 6’0” 195lbs



Explosive, YAC machine that is one of the best natural separators in the class. Coming off an ACL tear, Metchie has a chance to be one of the first WR’s picked on Day 2. pic.twitter.com/gh4VkVnCtr — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) January 27, 2022

Round 3, Pick 85: LB Damone Clark, LSU

Even with Ja’Whaun Bentley returning and Mack Wilson added to the mix, the Patriots may be looking to upgrade and get younger at the heart of their defense. Damone Clark therefore makes a ton of sense for them. Not only does he check the size and length parameters that the Patriots typically look for in their linebackers, he has also played the Mike position and displayed tremendous leadership abilities during his time at LSU.

Clark is one of the Day 2 targets that makes sense for the Patriots. A run-stuffing linebacker that plays with a high-motor and shined in coverage at the Senior Bowl, adding him to a linebacker room that is slowly turning over to a newer style of play would instantly make the Patriots deeper in 2022 and beyond.

#Patriots Draft Target Thread: LB Damone Clark (LSU) 6’3” 240lbs



One of my favorite Day 2 LB’s - Middle linebacker that plays with a high-motor and a good mix of physicality. Smart player that can fit right in the middle of NE’s defense for the future. pic.twitter.com/q0Yk8Zxvdv — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) February 25, 2022

Round 4, Pick 127: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

Remember how elite Georgia’s defense was on its run to the National Championship in 2022? Channing Tindall was a big part of that. He finished third on the Bulldogs’ defense in tackles despite not even starting one game.

Tindall is an athletic freak and ran in the 4.4s at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month. One of the better pure athletes at his position in the class, Tindall is a rangy linebacker that has some Jamie Collins to his game. He’s raw and hasn’t even scratched the surface of how good he can be, but the Patriots take a shot at him becoming a future superstar on Day 3.

#Patriots Draft Target Thread: LB Channing Tindall (Georgia) 6’2” 230lbs



A physical and athletic freak that can fit anywhere along the front seven. Tindall ranked 1st in the vertical, 3rd in the 40 (4.47), and 4th in the broad jump.pic.twitter.com/QYhOCaBukF — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) March 9, 2022

Round 4, Pick 134 (via SF): G Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma

Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason and Ted Karras — to name a few — are all big-time hits along the Patriots interior offensive line on Day 3 of the NFL draft. They swing again and go with Tyrese Robinson out of Oklahoma.

A three-year starter for the Sooners who is viewed as one of the best pass-blocking guards in the class, Robinson is a mauler who fills in for the Patriots with both Ted Karras and Shaq Mason playing elsewhere in 2022.

Find me offensive linemen that practice like Tyrese Robinson does. Absolutely love the attitude. This is an interview. pic.twitter.com/83pDRhDfdE — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 31, 2022

Round 5, Pick 170: WR Tre Turner, Virginia Tech

Turner is an experienced under-the-radar wide receiver that should turn heads at any camp he ends up in this summer. Despite below-average quarterback play throughout his career at Virginia Tech, he leaves in the program's top five in catches, yards and touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2 195 pounds, Turner projects as a solid outside receiver at the pro-level with strong hands and the ability to make plays at all levels of the field. Turner would likely take time to develop before getting legitimate NFL snaps but with a lot of question marks at wide receiver, the Patriots try to find a late-round gem here.

#VirginiaTech WR Tre Turner has been a favorite sleeper of mine. Here’s one of his better reps I saw on the film today.



Love me a good release! Caught Kendrick reaching, and that’s all she wrote. pic.twitter.com/TuVG1kyzAO — Kenny G. (@Gritz_Blitz) February 2, 2022

Round 6, Pick 200: OT Andrew Stueber, Michigan

You know it wouldn’t be a mock draft without someone from Alabama or Michigan being selected. We already ticked the first box thanks to John Metchie, and now will go for the second as well: say hello to Andrew Stueber.

A versatile lineman that dominates at the point of attack due to his strong frame, Stueber has drawn comparisons to fellow former Wolverine Michael Onwenu. He saw time at both right tackle and guard throughout his collegiate career, and with the Patriots looking for an upgrade at swing tackle and more depth along the interior, Stueber makes sense to round out their 2022 draft class.

Andrew Steuber (6’7 340lbs) with some big time Michael Onwenu vibes down in Mobile this week. Powerful, athletic and consistent with versatility at both tackle and guard. He’s stood out this week. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/3huLzrwrz8 — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) February 3, 2022