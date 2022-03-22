 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS FREE AGENCY TRACKER Re-signings: OT Trent Brown

New England Patriots links 3/22/22 - Line dance: David Andrews centers O-line in motion

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
David Andrews
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Matt Dolloff sees the Patriots set to ramp up activity in second wave of NFL free agency.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots & NFL thoughts. 4) Trying to figure out what the Patriots are going to do in order to improve things at the wide receiver position.
  • Evan Lazar discusses how the Patriots could fill out the rest of their offensive line after they re-signed Trent Brown.
  • Mike Luciano (MusketFire) Patriots still far from done with OL after signing Trent Brown
  • Karen Guregian catches up with James White, thankful to be back with the Patriots. There were some doubts, but White said he’s feeling good after hip surgery and grateful to be able to play football again.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) A matter of trust: Patriots RB James White expresses the importance of having Bill Belichick’s confidence.
  • Alex Barth begins his Patriots positional draft preview series with a look at the Quarterbacks.
  • Trevor Hass talks about how the flurry of quarterback moves affects the Patriots.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Alabama WR Jameson Williams.
  • Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) Chase Winovich never fit with the Patriots.
  • Chris Mason says the Patriots hosted veteran QB Josh Dobbs for free agent tryout.
  • Zack Cox notes Matthew Judon added another target to his recruiting list Monday: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Scott Neville notes Josh McDaniels is reportedly signing another former Patriot, tight end Jacob Hollister.
  • Jerry Trotta (MusketFire) 3 biggest Patriots whiffs of free agency thus far. 1. Not signing Allen Robinson.
  • David Mansfield (LastWordOnSports) Bill Belichick must prove he can win without Tom Brady. /Nah, lol.
  • Logan Mullen relays Bills GM Brandon Beane on the Pat McAfee Show on Bill Belichick’s admiration for Josh Allen and why it was cool when Belichick went to the Bills locker room to congratulate Allen after the playoff win.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri recap the week’s events, the Pats’ decision to bring back linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and what the team may do in the week ahead. (29 min.)
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Mike Dussault talk all things Patriots free agency. (31 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

