New England Patriots links 3/22/22 - Line dance: David Andrews centers O-line in motion

- Patriots sign LB Ja’Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk.
- Matt Dolloff sees the Patriots set to ramp up activity in second wave of NFL free agency.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots & NFL thoughts. 4) Trying to figure out what the Patriots are going to do in order to improve things at the wide receiver position.
- Evan Lazar discusses how the Patriots could fill out the rest of their offensive line after they re-signed Trent Brown.
- Mike Luciano (MusketFire) Patriots still far from done with OL after signing Trent Brown
- Karen Guregian catches up with James White, thankful to be back with the Patriots. There were some doubts, but White said he’s feeling good after hip surgery and grateful to be able to play football again.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) A matter of trust: Patriots RB James White expresses the importance of having Bill Belichick’s confidence.
- Alex Barth begins his Patriots positional draft preview series with a look at the Quarterbacks.
- Trevor Hass talks about how the flurry of quarterback moves affects the Patriots.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Alabama WR Jameson Williams.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) Chase Winovich never fit with the Patriots.
- Chris Mason says the Patriots hosted veteran QB Josh Dobbs for free agent tryout.
- Zack Cox notes Matthew Judon added another target to his recruiting list Monday: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- Scott Neville notes Josh McDaniels is reportedly signing another former Patriot, tight end Jacob Hollister.
- Jerry Trotta (MusketFire) 3 biggest Patriots whiffs of free agency thus far. 1. Not signing Allen Robinson.
David Mansfield (LastWordOnSports) Bill Belichick must prove he can win without Tom Brady.
- Logan Mullen relays Bills GM Brandon Beane on the Pat McAfee Show on Bill Belichick’s admiration for Josh Allen and why it was cool when Belichick went to the Bills locker room to congratulate Allen after the playoff win.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri recap the week’s events, the Pats’ decision to bring back linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and what the team may do in the week ahead. (29 min.)
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Mike Dussault talk all things Patriots free agency. (31 min.)
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: What Matt Ryan brings to the Colts; Plus, Mariota reunites with Arthur Smith, asking prices for Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield, why Kyler Murray wants a new deal pre-draft, and more!
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: How QB landscape changed forever as carousel goes off rails, plus biggest winner, next move.
- Staff (PFF) The best available NFL free agents remaining in 2022.
- Robert Marcello (E2GSports) Top 20 NFL draft QBs.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking the top 10 NFL offseason transactions: Tom Brady unretiring, Deshaun Watson blockbuster headline list.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) NFL free agency, Week 2: Analyzing and grading all the signings.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Riskiest contracts given out so far? Jaguars’ aggressive moves top the board.
- Mike Wells (ESPN) Colts acquiring QB Matt Ryan doesn’t look like ‘all chips in’ owner Jim Irsay promised.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Matt Ryan to Indianapolis: Five biggest takeaways from Colts-Falcons trade.
- Michael Rothstein (ESPN) Falcons QB Matt Ryan deserved a better send-off, but these things often get messy.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Falcons announce two-year deal with Marcus Mariota.
- Mike Triplett (ESPN) Why the New Orleans Saints are still playoff contenders after re-signing QB Jameis Winston.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) As the QB musical chairs winds down, Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t have a home yet.
- Mark Lane (TouchdownWire) Dead ringer: 7 largest dead cap hits in NFL history.
- Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Al Michaels headed to Amazon for ‘Joe Buck money.’
- Nate Davis (USA Today) NFL mock draft 2022. Patriots pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
