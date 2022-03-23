How would you grade the Patriots’ free agency so far?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New England Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

One week ago, the new NFL league year and free agency officially began. For the New England Patriots it has been a quiet ride so far, with 2022 being the polar opposite of 2021.

Whereas the team went on an unprecedented spending spree last March — spending $163 million in guarantees — it brought only three outside players aboard so far this year: cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery are the only free agents signed at this point.

Obviously, though, the Patriots have made some other moves. They have re-signed a significant portion of their in-house free agents and have also swung a couple of trades: they acquired Mack Wilson in exchange for fellow linebacker Chase Winovich, and also sent guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round draft choice.

All in all, however, the last few days have left a different taste in the mouth of those following New England either as fans or writers. Sure, a lot can and will happen before the team even takes the field for its first offseason workouts, but there are plenty of questions yet to be answered.

With that said, let’s hand the floor over to you: How would you grade the Patriots’ free agency thus far? Who is the most notable loss? And what is the biggest need at this point in time?

Let us know your opinion by voting in the polls below:

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

