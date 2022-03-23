One week after officially losing Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency, the New England Patriots saw one of the NFL’s best wide receivers come to their division: the Miami Dolphins have acquired Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins invested five total draft picks to bring Hill on board, sending first-, second- and fourth-round selections this year to Kansas City as well as fifth- and sixth-rounders in 2023. Furthermore, they gave him a four-year, $120 million contract extension through the 2026 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hill, 28, has been one of the most prolific wideouts in football since entering the NFL in 2016. Appearing in a combined 104 regular season and playoff games, he caught 563 passes for 7,711 yards and 61 touchdowns — the majority of his production coming alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Whereas Mahomes and the Chiefs are now in the market for a new WR1, the Dolphins have added even more talent around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

With Hill on the roster, the team will field one of the best wide receiver trios in football: Hill, Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker project to be a handful for every opposing secondary — especially one like New England’s facing some big questions.

The Patriots, of course, are missing a true number one option at cornerback after losing the aforementioned J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers. At the moment, their depth chart at the position is headed by Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones and Terrance Mitchell; depth options include Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and Myles Bryant.

The Hill trade will put additional pressure on this group, even though it is expected to receive some additional reinforcements either through the draft or via trade.

Miami, meanwhile, continued its aggressive offseason by adding Hill. Trading for the six-time Pro Bowler was just the latest major move.

After hiring head coach Mike McDaniel — the former offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers — earlier this offseason, the club signed offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Connor Williams in free agency, as well as wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. Tight end Mike Gesicki received the franchise tag.

As division rivals, the Dolphins and Patriots are scheduled to meet twice each regular season.