Malcolm Butler will go again.

The New England Patriots have reached agreement with the veteran cornerback on a two-year contract worth up to $9 million, his agent, Derek Simpson, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin on Wednesday.

Butler, 32, visited the organization to begin the week after being released from the Arizona Cardinals’ retired list in February. He had been placed on the reserve list as NFL rosters reduced to 53 players last fall.

“Malcolm — Malcolm’s a great story,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reflected on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” in September. “I mean, you talk about a kid that’s undrafted, really couldn’t even get into a training camp. And then when we brought him up here for rookie minicamp for a tryout, he wasn’t even signed when we brought him up here. To see the fact that he had talent and to see him grow and develop as a player, as a person when he was here — what his four years as a player meant to this organization, it’s pretty impressive.”

Latching on with the Patriots in 2014, Butler’s initial tenure began with an interception down at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX and ended as a member of the franchise’s All-Decade team. The product of Hinds Community College, Alcorn State and West Alabama appeared in 70 games and made 55 starts with New England between his regular seasons and postseasons.

Along the way arrived 242 tackles, two sacks, nine picks, four forced fumbles as well as Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selections prior to his Super Bowl LII benching.

The Tennessee Titans signed Butler to a five-year, $61 million contract as unrestricted free agency opened in 2018. He would log 37 starts, including playoffs, before being released last March. His subsequent retirement was finalized five months after the Vicksburg, Miss. native penned a one-year deal with Arizona.

Now, Butler’s return to New England comes a week after reigning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson departed for the Los Angeles Chargers. Jalen Mills, Terrance Mitchell, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and Justin Bethel also reside under contract for the depth chart.