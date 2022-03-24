New England Patriots links 3/24/22 - Room in the corner: Beefed-up AFC WRs need Pats counter at CB

TEAM TALK
- Patriots re-sign OL Trent Brown.
- Mike Dussault talks about Malcolm Butler reportedly returning to the Patriots on a two-year deal.
- Mike Dussault reports onlocal prospects pursuing their NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day.
LOCAL LINKS
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) 5 Patriots/NFL things to know: 1) The Patriots are reportedly still exploring wide receiver options, albeit the current start to free agency apparently put a damper on things.
- Michael Hurley calls Malcolm Butler’s Patriots reunion a true shocker - even by Bill Belichick’s standards.
- Mike D’Abate notes that after spending the past year in retirement, Malcolm Butler returns to Foxboro for his second tour of duty in New England.
- Evan Lazar talks about Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler returning to the Patriots on a two-year contract after four seasons away from the team.
- Scott Neville explains how Malcolm Butler was better than you think in 2020: Butler had impressive coverage grades and stats in 2020
- Mike D’Abate resets the Pats’ cornerback group following Malcolm Butler’s reported soon-to-be signing.
- Jake Levin notes Jonathan Jones doesn’t want the Patriots reunion tour to stop at Malcolm Butler.
- Phil Perry suggests some potential Patriots trade candidates at wide receiver and cornerback.
- Alex Barth continues his Patriots draft preview series with a look at running backs.
- Michael DeVito (Musketfire) Patriots’ best offensive tackle options in 2022 NFL Draft.
- Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian’s point-counterpoint: Are the Dolphins now better than the Pats?
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Tyreek Hill traded to Dolphins as Jets lose out on Chiefs star.
- Zack Cox sees the Tyreek Hill trade to the Dolphins spotlighting the Patriots’ biggest problem: It’s difficult imagining their secondary surviving matchups in its current state.
- Darren Hartwell discusses how the massive Tyreek Hill trade impacts the Patriots in this year’s draft.
- Sean T. McGuire doesn’t think the Patriots should have been in on Tyreek Hill before the Dolphins trade.
Nick Stevens
whineswarns that Tyreek Hill joining Dolphins is bad news for Patriots.
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Why New England hasn’t added help at wide receiver. New England isn’t ‘comfortable overspending’
- Andrew Callahan notes that if the Patriots draft a receiver in the first round, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks it will be one of these four.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Early free agency edition.
- CBS Boston gives us a Patriots mock draft roundup.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the possible farewell to the fullback position in New England and the impact of Trent Brown’s return on the Pats offensive line. (32.45 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Marcel Louis-Jacques (ESPN) With Tyreek Hill trade, Miami Dolphins become instant playoff contenders.
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Report: Patriots reach deal to bring CB Malcolm Butler out of retirement after ugly breakup.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Eight teams have no first-round pick, six teams have two, Eagles have three.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) How $40M QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott are losing the offseason.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Tyreek Hill trade grades: Dolphins give up king’s ransom to acquire explosive receiver from Chiefs.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Here’s the failed blockbuster trade offer New York made for All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Ranking offseason quarterback moves: Which will have the biggest impact in 2022?
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking every AFC team after first wave of NFL free agency. Patriots 13th.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2022 NFL draft prospects by position 2.0.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 3.1. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia LB Nakobe Dean at 21.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Amazon announces Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call Thursday Night Football.
- Michael Rothstein (ESPN) Home of late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas burglarized, memorabilia stolen.
