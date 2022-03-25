New England Patriots links 3/25/22 - Rams are the new hip model of team-building; Pats are passé

TEAM TALK
- Patriots sign CB Malcolm Butler.
- Alexandra Francisco catches up with Nick Folk, who discusses his return to Patriots, why his ‘sick mind’ enjoys kicking in cold and more.
- Do Your Job: The Scouting Department. (9 min. video)
- Alexandra Francisco talks about Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots’ AirKraft 2.
- Patriots Unfiltered 3/24: Malcolm Butler’s return, Tyreek Hill trade to Dolphins, WR or CB in NFL draft?
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox looks at how the Patriots’ Pro Day activity hints at change to the coaching staff; Ross Douglas appears to be taking on a new role.
- Khari Thompson notes the Patriots have been working closely with receiver prospects at pro days. /All we have to do is zero in on the WRs the Pats are NOT talking to, right?
- Alex Barth mentions Patriots ass’t coach Ross Douglas taking a leading role with receivers at Penn State Pro Day.
- Andy Hart warns the Rams’ way of roster building is all the rage, while Bill Belichick’s way is showing it’s age.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Keep on kickin’ it: Nick Folk happy to be back with Patriots.
- Khari Thompson highlights Nick Folk saying he actually prefers kicking in New England weather
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots 2022 draft profile: Utah LB Devin Lloyd.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (PatriotMaven) 2022 Patriots Draft Profile: Indiana Hoosiers LB Micah McFadden.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: If the Pats are banking on their 2021 free-agent haul, what needs to happen?
- Zack Cox’ Friday Patriots Mailbag: Is Stephon Gilmore reunion realistic possibility? Plus: What can the Patriots expect from Malcolm Butler?
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots FanNation Notebook: Patriots-Providence solidarity; Bates to the Bears; More.
- Hayden Bird highlights Scott Pioli on why he agrees with the ‘patient’ Patriots approach to free agency: “This idea of ‘all gas and no brakes’ isn’t always the best way to do business.”
- Tom Westerholm notes that we still don’t know why Malcolm Butler retired from the Cardinals, but tells us what we do know.
- Michael Hurley finds it odd that for some reason Matt Ryan says he is ‘humbled and inspired’ by the Colts’ banners.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL Rumors: Chiefs, Steelers, Jimmy Garoppolo.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) NFL Fan Therapy: The Patriots’ quiet offseason so far. (3 min. video)
- Zack Cox gives us his latest Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Two trades help bolster New England defense.
NATIONAL NEWS
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Most impactful moves and 2022 offseason goals for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots offseason goals: “...After essentially doing two years of free-agent shopping in 2021, the Patriots have been quieter this year, putting the focus on the draft to fill needs at cornerback, wide receiver, offensive line and linebacker.”
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Is Ryan Tannehill on thin ice with the Titans? Plus, potential landing spots for Baker Mayfield and an explanation of the Patriots’ spending (or lack thereof).
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Rams-ification of the NFL is in full swing.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) What does this spring’s great QB reset mean for future NFL offseasons?
- Conor Orr (SI) The Tyreek Hill trade, and the new normal in NFL roster building.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Report: Giants open to trading a 2022 first-round pick for one in 2023.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL trade grades: Assessing relocations of Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Chiefs are entering their second era under Patrick Mahomes.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Comparing the consensus top prospects in this class to former infamous draft busts.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Ohio State WR Chris Olave at 21.
- Operations (NFL.com) 2022 Rules change proposals: During upcoming league meetings, clubs will discuss the following proposed rules changes. All proposals must be approved by 75% (24) of the owners to be adopted.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee makes no proposals for new playing rules. /A first?
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Grading NFL overtime format ideas and proposals: Mandatory possessions, spot and choose, no sudden death, more.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee proposes preventing playoff teams from signing players cut by non-playoff teams. /Is this even a thing that happens?
- Wilton Jackson (SI) Report: ‘Nothing happening’ concerning Tom Brady landing deal with Dolphins. /Why is everyone pouncing on any Brady to Miami rumor — is it just to continue the Brady vs. Belichick storyline?
- Alex Prewitt (SI) One man knows what Tom Brady is going through: Steve DeBerg on Brady breaking his record.
- Wilton Jackson (SI) Rob Gronkowski reportedly ‘undecided’ on playing in 2022 NFL season.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Adam Rittenberg (ESPN) New England Patriots let Providence men’s basketball team use plane for game. Coach Cooley expresses appreciation to Robert Kraft and the Patriots. /#GoFriars.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Second Texas grand jury declines to indict Browns QB Deshaun Watson on criminal charges.
