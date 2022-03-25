 clock menu more-arrow no yes
New England Patriots links 3/25/22 - Rams are the new hip model of team-building; Pats are passé

Daily news and links for Friday

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • NFL Nation (ESPN) Most impactful moves and 2022 offseason goals for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots offseason goals: “...After essentially doing two years of free-agent shopping in 2021, the Patriots have been quieter this year, putting the focus on the draft to fill needs at cornerback, wide receiver, offensive line and linebacker.”
  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Is Ryan Tannehill on thin ice with the Titans? Plus, potential landing spots for Baker Mayfield and an explanation of the Patriots’ spending (or lack thereof).
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Rams-ification of the NFL is in full swing.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) What does this spring’s great QB reset mean for future NFL offseasons?
  • Conor Orr (SI) The Tyreek Hill trade, and the new normal in NFL roster building.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Report: Giants open to trading a 2022 first-round pick for one in 2023.
  • Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL trade grades: Assessing relocations of Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill.
  • Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Chiefs are entering their second era under Patrick Mahomes.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Comparing the consensus top prospects in this class to former infamous draft busts.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Ohio State WR Chris Olave at 21.
  • Operations (NFL.com) 2022 Rules change proposals: During upcoming league meetings, clubs will discuss the following proposed rules changes. All proposals must be approved by 75% (24) of the owners to be adopted.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee makes no proposals for new playing rules. /A first?
  • Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Grading NFL overtime format ideas and proposals: Mandatory possessions, spot and choose, no sudden death, more.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee proposes preventing playoff teams from signing players cut by non-playoff teams. /Is this even a thing that happens?
  • Wilton Jackson (SI) Report: ‘Nothing happening’ concerning Tom Brady landing deal with Dolphins. /Why is everyone pouncing on any Brady to Miami rumor — is it just to continue the Brady vs. Belichick storyline?
  • Alex Prewitt (SI) One man knows what Tom Brady is going through: Steve DeBerg on Brady breaking his record.
  • Wilton Jackson (SI) Rob Gronkowski reportedly ‘undecided’ on playing in 2022 NFL season.

EXTRACURRICULAR

