The New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium is undergoing a major renovation, and the arena’s most distinct feature was just torn down as part of it. The lighthouse towering over the north end zone since the stadium’s opening in 2001 is no more.

As was announced via the Gillette Stadium social media channels, the structure was taken down last week:

Lights out (for now).



North end zone lighthouse comes down as construction continues at Gillette Stadium.



Info:

The lighthouse and the adjoining bridge were designed to reflect the New England area, and are both featured on the Gillette Stadium logo. While they will still be a prominent part of the rebuilt north end zone and entry plaza, they will look drastically different after the ongoing renovation.

That renovation was kicked off earlier this year and is scheduled to be completed ahead of the NFL’s 2023 season. It will add 75,000-square feet of a glass-enclosed hospitality and function space as well as a high-definition video board that will be largest of its kind in the country.

As for the new-look lighthouse, it will feature a 360-degree observation deck and stand at 218 feet.

A major transformation.



The Kraft family announces renovation project on the north side of @GilletteStadium:

The Kraft Family, who owns the Patriots and Gillette Stadium, will invest a total of $225 million in the upgrades. For comparison, the arena was built for $325 million back in the early 2000s, the inflation-adjusted equivalent of roughly $535 million today.