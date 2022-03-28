New England Patriots links 3/28/22 - OC/DC: Who’s in charge?

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault resets the Patriots free agency week three needs.
- Erik Scalavino’s Primer: What to expect at 2022 NFL Annual Meeting.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots’ needs are glaring, and these NFL draft prospects could help; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: Looking at the offense; Draft profile Kentucky OT Darrian Kinnard; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Zoning in on how the Patriots will defend the AFC’s high-powered offenses.
- Evan Lazar’s Film Review: Can 32-year-old Malcolm Butler still contribute to the Patriots defense?
- Mike D’Abate ranks the Patriots recent roster additions.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Scott Pioli sees blueprint with Patriots’ approach in free agency.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) 2022 NFL Important Dates: March 27-30 — Annual League Meeting: Palm Beach, FL.
- Tom E. Curran settles in at West Palm Beach for the NFL owners meetings, prowling for answers on where the Patriots stand in their rebuild.
- Zack Cox finds that we still don’t know how the Patriots will structure their new-look offensive coaching staff this season or who will call plays.
- Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots recently promoted two front-office members to key positions.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Patriots scouts peel back on the curtain on their process as they add talent.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Third week’s the charm? Remaining roster needs and potential free agent targets.
- Christopher Simoneau (FullPressCoverage) Patriots Roster Breakdown: Offense and Defense.
- Zack Cox says the Patriots reportedly are hosting Safety Jabrill Peppers for a free agent visit; Peppers played under Joe Judge with the Giants.
- Sean T. McGuire notes potential Patriots target Stephon Gilmore reportedly has the Chiefs as another AFC suitor.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots 2022 draft profile: Wyoming LB Chad Muma.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (PatriotMaven) 2022 Patriots draft profiles: CMU OT Bernhard Raimann and Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe.
- Andrew Callahan presents his latest Patriots 7-round mock draft: Bill Belichick takes two receivers, reloads defense. Pats pick Michigan S Daxton Hill at 21 and UConn DT Travis Jones at 54.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2022 Mock Draft 1.0. Pats pick Georgia LB Nakobe Dean at 21.
- Adam London analyzes Chad Reuter’s latest mock draft that projects the Patriots to make a first-round trade.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How the Colts and Falcons negotiated the Matt Ryan trade; Plus, the OT rules may change this week, the impact of Deshaun Watson’s guaranteed contract and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: New overtime rule proposal has its moment; Tyreek Hill trade shows how the NFL Is changing; More.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Deshaun Watson’s game-changing deal and its ramifications hottest topic at owners meetings
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: I’m not big on titles, Patriots won’t have offensive or defensive coordinators.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jaguars shatter Patriots’ record for guaranteed money in a single free-agency cycle.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL draft order 2022: All 262 picks over seven rounds, plus team-by-team selections.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Power Rankings 2022: Post-free agency 1-32 poll, plus predicting next offseason move for each team. Pats ranked No. 15 (-9); Next offseason move: Add a starting left guard.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft: ‘Trust The Tape’ prospects who shouldn’t be overlooked despite lacking elite athletic traits.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL sees momentum for changing overtime rules, but no consensus on how to do it.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) It’s time to finish the overtime fix that started 12 years ago. /Nah.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Four-round mock draft 1.0. Pats trade out of the first round.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Peyton Manning’s pre-Super Bowl call to Matt Ryan revealed a deeper truth: This wasn’t about Peyton helping Matt Ryan. It was about Peyton keeping Tom Brady from winning another Super Bowl.
- Michael Shapiro (SI) Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Miami’s rumored interest in Tom Brady is ‘fake news.’
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Hard Knocks 2022: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions. Five storylines to look forward to.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Report (AP) Robert Kraft credits teens for calling an audible on runaway school bus.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick says he “can’t comment” on Brian Flores, lawsuit. /As opposed to his usual “won’t comment”.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Two new plaintiffs will join the Brian Flores lawsuit on April 8.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) John Mara says Bill Belichick had no way of knowing Giants weren’t hiring Brian Flores.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL forming new committee to review league and team policies regarding diversity hiring. /Alt. headline: ‘NFL kicks diversity hiring can-of-worms down the road by forming committee to study it’.
- Cassandra Negley (Yahoo! Sports) Peyton Manning wants the retirement gifts he gave Tom Brady back.
