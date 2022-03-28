 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/28/22 - OC/DC: Who’s in charge?

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Who is that masked man?
Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How the Colts and Falcons negotiated the Matt Ryan trade; Plus, the OT rules may change this week, the impact of Deshaun Watson’s guaranteed contract and more.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: New overtime rule proposal has its moment; Tyreek Hill trade shows how the NFL Is changing; More.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Deshaun Watson’s game-changing deal and its ramifications hottest topic at owners meetings
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: I’m not big on titles, Patriots won’t have offensive or defensive coordinators.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jaguars shatter Patriots’ record for guaranteed money in a single free-agency cycle.
  • Staff (ESPN) NFL draft order 2022: All 262 picks over seven rounds, plus team-by-team selections.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Power Rankings 2022: Post-free agency 1-32 poll, plus predicting next offseason move for each team. Pats ranked No. 15 (-9); Next offseason move: Add a starting left guard.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft: ‘Trust The Tape’ prospects who shouldn’t be overlooked despite lacking elite athletic traits.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL sees momentum for changing overtime rules, but no consensus on how to do it.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) It’s time to finish the overtime fix that started 12 years ago. /Nah.
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Four-round mock draft 1.0. Pats trade out of the first round.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Peyton Manning’s pre-Super Bowl call to Matt Ryan revealed a deeper truth: This wasn’t about Peyton helping Matt Ryan. It was about Peyton keeping Tom Brady from winning another Super Bowl.
  • Michael Shapiro (SI) Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Miami’s rumored interest in Tom Brady is ‘fake news.’
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Hard Knocks 2022: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions. Five storylines to look forward to.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Report (AP) Robert Kraft credits teens for calling an audible on runaway school bus.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick says he “can’t comment” on Brian Flores, lawsuit. /As opposed to his usual “won’t comment”.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Two new plaintiffs will join the Brian Flores lawsuit on April 8.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) John Mara says Bill Belichick had no way of knowing Giants weren’t hiring Brian Flores.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL forming new committee to review league and team policies regarding diversity hiring. /Alt. headline: ‘NFL kicks diversity hiring can-of-worms down the road by forming committee to study it’.
  • Cassandra Negley (Yahoo! Sports) Peyton Manning wants the retirement gifts he gave Tom Brady back.

