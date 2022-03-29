 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signed: DB Jabrill Peppers

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/29/22 - No more future handoffs: Kraft expects Pats to contend in ‘22

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
/ new
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots
Mac Jones hands off to Rhamondre Stevenson
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: ‘extended period’ overtime is gaining momentum; Plus, Buffalo and Detroit can celebrate and much more.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft: Examining the most pressing needs for every AFC team after free agency moves. Patriots: Cornerback. “Wide receiver has been the talk of the offseason, but it is hard to ignore that glaring hole on the defensive side of the ball.”
  • Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Other than against us, I hope Josh McDaniels does well.
  • Jarrett Bell (USA Today) Mike Vrabel’s creative two-point proposal to settle NFL OT issue facing a goal-line stand.
  • Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0.
  • Brendan Donahue (SharpFootballAnalysis) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia DL Jordan Davis at 21.
  • Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 21.
  • Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Kevin Burkhardt replacing Joe Buck as Fox’s top NFL play-by-play voice.
  • Nick Selbe (SI) Report: Fox targeted Tom Brady for top NFL broadcast team before return to Bucs.

EXTRACURRICULAR

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...