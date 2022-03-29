New England Patriots links 3/29/22 - No more future handoffs: Kraft expects Pats to contend in ‘22

TEAM TALK
- Erik Scalavino mentions the sense of urgency in the AFC and the race to keep pace in the increasingly competitive conference.
- Alexandra Francisco highlights Trent Brown as he details how Dante Scarnecchia got the ‘best football’ out of him.
- Patriots Foundation and NoBull to host “Women in Sports” panel on Tuesday, March 29.
- Erik Scalavino talks about the league attempting to follow through on a promise to be more proactive when it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion issues. /Blah, blah, blah.....
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick. (30 min. video)
- Debrief: Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss what Bill Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL’s Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL. (3.45 min. video)
- Do Your Job: The Scouting Department. (9 min. video)
- Tom E. Curran writes Bill Belichick is well aware of his AFC East competitors stocking up this offseason.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots FanNation Notebook: Peppers to Patriots? Butler buzz is ‘old news’ and more.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu, James Bradberry, Jabrill Peppers.
- Mike Reiss relays Bill Belichick on how Matt Patricia, like Joe Judge, will be an offensive assistant for the Patriots in 2022 and both will have key roles in helping to replace Josh McDaniels.
- Phil Perry reports from the NFL owners meetings in Florida: Is Belichick biting off more than he can chew this season? Belichick doesn’t think so.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Belichick: Patriots are “looking ahead to this year” and more from the NFL annual meeting.
- Andrew Callahan highlights Bill Belichick on why the Patriots have spent so little in free agency this year.
- Andrew Callahan discusses Robert Kraft indicating that he isn’t lowering the bar for the Patriots this season.
- Michael Hurley relays Robert Kraft talking about how much it bothers him that the Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in three years, and how he “expects it to happen as soon as this year.”
- CBS Boston points out Bill Belichick continues the tradition of skipping the coaches’ breakfast photo as soon as the opportunity returned.
- Zack Cox notes Jonnu Smith skipped voluntary OTAs last year but is taking a new approach ahead of Year 2.
- Tom E. Curran caught up with Josh McDaniels to get his take on Mac Jones’ approach to this offseason.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Mr. Smith goes to Foxboro: Patriots TE Jonnu Smith aims for improvement in 2022.
- Zack Cox notes Bill Belichick put Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater on the same plane as NFL icons Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor.
- Murph (E2GSports) Patriots reportedly host former first-round safety Jabrill Peppers.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview: Wide receivers.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2022 draft profile: Auburn CB Roger McCreary is a playmaker with ridiculous ball skills.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Michigan Edge David Ojabo.
- Matt Dolloff looks at who are the Patriots’ most valuable trade targets at wide receiver.
- Zack Cox passes along a report that the Patriots will hold joint practices with the Carolina Panthers this preseason.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: ‘extended period’ overtime is gaining momentum; Plus, Buffalo and Detroit can celebrate and much more.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft: Examining the most pressing needs for every AFC team after free agency moves. Patriots: Cornerback. “Wide receiver has been the talk of the offseason, but it is hard to ignore that glaring hole on the defensive side of the ball.”
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Other than against us, I hope Josh McDaniels does well.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) Mike Vrabel’s creative two-point proposal to settle NFL OT issue facing a goal-line stand.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0.
- Brendan Donahue (SharpFootballAnalysis) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia DL Jordan Davis at 21.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 21.
- Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Kevin Burkhardt replacing Joe Buck as Fox’s top NFL play-by-play voice.
- Nick Selbe (SI) Report: Fox targeted Tom Brady for top NFL broadcast team before return to Bucs.
- Report (APNews) Source: Taxpayers face $850M tab for new Bills stadium. /Yikes!
- Nick Selbe (SI) NFL owners approve financing on $1.4 Billion stadium for Bills.
- Andrew Bucholtz (Awful Announcing) The NFL is contemplating a “NFL+” streaming service, which could replace Verizon mobile streaming, but questions remain.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL clubs issue joint statement regarding diversity in ownership.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) NFL requiring every team to hire a minority or female offensive coach.
