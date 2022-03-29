2022 NFL free agency: Patriots land safety Jabrill Peppers on reported one-year deal

The New England Patriots have reached agreement with safety Jabrill Peppers on a one-year contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

Peppers, 26, visited the organization to begin the week.

Originally landing at pick No. 25 overall in the 2017 NFL draft, Peppers made previous stops with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants before becoming an unrestricted free agent on March 16.

Through 61 career games, the University of Michigan product has recorded 59 starts. His résumé includes 333 tackles and 4.5 sacks to go with four forced fumbles, four interceptions and one touchdown. He has also returned 83 punts for 693 yards and 34 kickoffs for 749 yards.

Peppers finished the 2021 campaign on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL and high ankle sprain in October against the Carolina Panthers. Prior to then, he saw 229 snaps on defense and 38 snaps on special teams as a versatile starter for ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge, who has since returned to New England’s staff.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Peppers was in Foxborough for joint practices last preseason. He now joins a Patriots safety depth chart featuring Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Joshuah Bledsoe, Cody Davis and slot corner Myles Bryant under contract.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the pact carries a maximum value of $5 million.

Peppers ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. The former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous All-American won the Lott Trophy and the Paul Hornung Award as a member of the Wolverines.