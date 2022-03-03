New England Patriots links 3/03/22 - Heavy lifting: QBs, WRs, TEs work out today at Combine

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault’s 2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive line.
- Paul Perillo notes Josh McDaniels is confident Mac Jones will succeed.
- Alexandra Francisco relays Kendrick Bourne sharing how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice.
- Mike Dussault says the wide receiver class made a big impression on Wednesday at the Scouting Combine as a number of top prospects have already crossed paths with the Pats.
- Paul Perillo points out the strong Patriots-Alabama connection, and says with the Patriots needs at receiver that connection could continue in the 2022 draft.
- Mike Dussault spotlights Brown QB and Massachusetts native E.J. Perry, who is looking to make an impression this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
- Community: Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help “Saving By Shaving’ event raise $5 million.
- 2022 NFL Combine Debrief: Focus on WRs on Day 2. (2.11 min. video)
- Best moments from prospects’ 2022 combine press conferences. (1.24 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Benjamin Raven tells us how to watch the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Everything you need to know as on-field work begins.
- Evan Lazar’s Combine Day 2 notes: Pats meet with WRs John Metchie III & Wan’Dale Robinson; More. (7 min. video)
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Tag Jackson? Combine notes and Nancy Meier.
- Braden Holecek (FullPressCoverage) 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Day two notes.
- Alex Barth gives us a Patriots pre-draft meeting tracker.
- Khari Thompson offers 3 takeaways from NFL Combine Day 2, including Patriots’ run on receivers.
- Karen Guregian explains why reuniting Mac Jones with his former Alabama WRs is a no-brainer for the Pats.
- Mark Daniels profiles two receivers who fit perfectly with Mac Jones: Slade Bolden and John Metchie were targets of Mac Jones’ passes at Alabama in 2020 and are at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
- Darren Hartwell finds Alabama WR prospect John Metchie goes way back with Mac Jones — and would be very pleased to join his former college quarterback on the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Alabama WR Slade Bolden makes his pitch for Mac Jones reunion with Patriots: Former Alabama slot receiver’s versatility and style of play might just make him an ideal fit in New England.
- Andrew Callahan discusses how the Patriots are scouting elite wide receivers at the NFL combine.
- Dakota Randall notes that as of Wednesday, the Patriots apparently were the only team to meet with receiver prospect Wan’Dale Robinson at the combine.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Patriots draft profile: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt could fix concerning run defense.
- Adam London notes a potential target for the Patriots — LSU linebacker Damone Clark — is a prospect who NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid believes New England fans should keep an eye on over the course of the combine.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) Draft Board: Linebackers The Patriots could draft this year.
- Hayden Bird notes draft prospect Kyle Philips recalled his humorous introduction to Bill Belichick, “I was just so surprised.”
- Sean T. McGuire highlights Nevada QB Carson Strong, who used Jarrett Stidham to explain his uncertainty regarding which team is interested in him. “They showed up the night before his pro day, but then left. They didn’t even stay to watch his pro day. And they’re the team that ended up drafting him.”
- Hal Bent (FullPressCoverage) New England’s highest-priority team needs; Patriots Mock Draft 1.0.
- Darren Hartwell relays Josh McDaniels explaining how he handled his Pats exit and taking coaches to Raiders.
- CBS Boston passes along a report that finds NFL people are ‘flabbergasted’ by the Patriots’ current coaching staff.
- Dakota Randall passes along a new report that casts further doubt on J.C. Jackson returning to the Patriots
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Devin Asiasi and Kendrick Bourne, and which of the Pats’ wide receivers will make an impact for New England. (44 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Free agency for the Patriots. (44 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2022? Plus, have the Packers really not received an offer for Aaron Rodgers? How much will Sean McVay sign for? How can the Bills improve? And more!
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) 2022 NFL combine Thursday schedule: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends work out.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Combine Debrief: Cardinals’ brass, Amari Cooper up, Jimmy Garoppolo’s stock down.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) NFL Combine drills, explained: What the 40-yard dash, bench press, other drills tell us about draft prospects.
- Greg Rector (NutsandBoltsSports) Beware of Combine hype
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Four things to watch for at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 1) Results in context.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Scouting Combine: Breaking down the top 5 prospects at each offensive position.
- Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) Receiver prospects who can raise their stock at the scouting combine.
- Joe Rivera (Sporting News) Why the NFL got rid of the Wonderlic test for the Combine in pre-draft process change.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) QB takeaways from Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Seven candidates to run fastest 40-yard dash.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) 2022 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team.
- Joe Rivera (Sporting News) NFL mock drafts 2022: Compare latest from Mel Kiper Jr., Daniel Jeremiah, Todd McShay, other experts.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft 2022, 2-round edition: Projecting the top 64 picks heading into Combine. Pats pick Ohio State WR Chris Olave at No. 21 and Alabama LB Christian Harris at No. 54.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Bills GM Brandon Beane proposes unique solution to improving NFL overtime after Buffalo’s painful playoff loss. /I got one: Win it in regulation.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson trade talks could gain traction or get completely wiped out in April. Here’s why.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady adds fuel to his football future mystery.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bruce Arians: Buccaneers won’t accommodate Tom Brady, if he wants to play for a new team.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Bills interested in Rob Gronkowski.
- Joe Lucia (Awful Announcing) Peyton Manning, Omaha Productions have two series ordered for the History Channel. Peyton Manning is branching out from sports.
