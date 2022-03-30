New England Patriots links 3/30/22 - Hot Peppers, confident Kraft and the need for speed on D

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Free Agent Tracker.
- Mike Dussault talks about the Patriots signing versatile safety Jabrill Peppers.
- Erik Scalavino notes Robert Kraft expressed optimism for his team and set high expectations for the season.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats’ Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?
- Mike Dussault reports the Patriots will be holding joint training camp practices with the Panthers this preseason.
- Erik Scalavino talks about the new overtime rules coming to the NFL this season, that are only for the postseason.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation.
- Press Conference: Robert Kraft (10.27 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar talks about how the Patriots and Bill Belichick could bring out first-round talent in Jabrill Peppers.
- Zack Cox lays out six things the Patriots are getting in Jabrill Peppers. 1. The Patriots have familiarity with Peppers. The 26-year-old spent the last two seasons playing under Joe Judge with the New York Giants.
- Mike Reiss reports Jabrill Peppers and the Patriots agree to a 1-year deal, sources say.
- Phil Perry catches up an NFL executive who believes the Patriots’ speed deficiency on defense is a cause for concern.
- Karen Guregian explains Robert Kraft is right about the Patriots’ drafts — to a point. The Pats hit on three rookie contributors with their 2021 draft class, but their work in the draft is far from over.
- Phil Perry notes Robert Kraft sets clear (and lofty) expectations for his team this season.
- Mike Reiss writes how Robert Kraft expressed frustration with his team’s recent slide, but he has hope for the future led by coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.
- Sean T. McGuire tells us has the DraftKings Sportsbook win totals for the Patriots, putting them third in the AFC East at 8.5. Bills (11.5), Dolphins (9) and Jets (5.5)
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Local prospect spotlight: University of Connecticut TE Jay Rose.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Hanson (SI) 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Tight ends.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL trade rumors: A look at 14 other notable names who could be moved next in wild offseason.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) John Harbaugh signs three-year extension with Ravens.
- Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN) NFL mock draft 2022: Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 21.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Both teams assured of possession in playoff overtime with rules change approved by owners.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Three teams voted against the NFL’s new overtime rule: Bengals, Vikings and Dolphins.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Dan Graziano (ESPN) Roger Goodell: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson still could face NFL discipline but commissioner’s exempt list unlikely.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Reassessing the NFL’s options for Deshaun Watson, if paid leave is off the table.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As expected, clips are leaked from Deshaun Watson deposition.
- Brooke Pryor (ESPN) Pittsburgh Steelers hired Brian Flores ‘because he’s a qualified coach,’ Art Rooney II says.
- Madeline Coleman (SI) Roger Goodell says Dan Snyder ’not involved’ in Commanders’ operations.
