 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/30/22 - Hot Peppers, confident Kraft and the need for speed on D

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
/ new
Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Safety Adrian Phillips celebrates
Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Evan Lazar talks about how the Patriots and Bill Belichick could bring out first-round talent in Jabrill Peppers.
  • Zack Cox lays out six things the Patriots are getting in Jabrill Peppers. 1. The Patriots have familiarity with Peppers. The 26-year-old spent the last two seasons playing under Joe Judge with the New York Giants.
  • Mike Reiss reports Jabrill Peppers and the Patriots agree to a 1-year deal, sources say.
  • Phil Perry catches up an NFL executive who believes the Patriots’ speed deficiency on defense is a cause for concern.
  • Karen Guregian explains Robert Kraft is right about the Patriots’ drafts — to a point. The Pats hit on three rookie contributors with their 2021 draft class, but their work in the draft is far from over.
  • Phil Perry notes Robert Kraft sets clear (and lofty) expectations for his team this season.
  • Mike Reiss writes how Robert Kraft expressed frustration with his team’s recent slide, but he has hope for the future led by coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.
  • Sean T. McGuire tells us has the DraftKings Sportsbook win totals for the Patriots, putting them third in the AFC East at 8.5. Bills (11.5), Dolphins (9) and Jets (5.5)
  • Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Local prospect spotlight: University of Connecticut TE Jay Rose.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...