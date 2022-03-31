 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 3/31/22 - Mac trucks into Year 2

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
  • Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
  • Alexandra Francisco reports Brian Hoyer and family visited MSPCA-Angell in Boston: The Patriots QB got a first-hand look at all the work his My Cause My Cleats non-profit does for animal welfare.
  • Community: Mac Jones donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South. (1 min. video)

  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Do the Packers and Chiefs go after other top wide receiver talent? Plus, Baker Mayfield’s prospects, Brady’s future, Davis Mills’s potential and more.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Breaking down 20 notable multi-year contracts handed out this offseason.
  • Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) How Bill Belichick might employ Jabrill Peppers.
  • Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) Breaking down every team’s needs entering the Draft. Patriots: CB, LB, OT. “For the 10th year in a row, receiver is an issue for this team. But this time around, the need at cornerback is even more pressing.”
  • Anthony Treash (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 prospects who could pay off big.
  • Michael Renner (PFF) Ranking the strongest position groups in the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • Gil Brandt (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft: Ten teams that most need to ace their picks. Patriots 5th.
  • Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Pats pick Auburn CB Roger McCreary at 21.
  • Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL mock draft 2022. Pats pick Boston College G Zion Johnson at 21.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Highest-ranked players still available.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The best bargains of the NFL’s 2022 free agency class (so far).
  • Nate Davis (USA Today) NFL power rankings: How have free agency, trades reshaped 2022 pecking order in offseason? Patriots 10th (-2).
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Tom Brady knew Bruce Arians was stepping down the day Brady returned, or the next.
  • Jenna Laine (ESPN) With Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles is aligned to succeed.
  • Conor Orr (SI) “Bruce Arians’s decision to walk away on Wednesday, specifically...to give Todd Bowles a crack at coaching Brady and to keep him from a horrifically whitewashed coaching cycle (where he’d almost certainly be low-balled and stuck with a non-competitive quarterback), was about as good as we can ask for nowadays.” /Think it may have been better for Arians to just do it, not announce it. Not his intention but it’s demeaning.
  • Jake Trotter (ESPN) What’s next for Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns? And what about Baker Mayfield?

