New England Patriots links 3/04/22 - Burn Baby Burn: It’s a good year to need wide receivers

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots v&nbsp;Miami Dolphins Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Devin McCourty training with the intent of playing in 2022.
  • Conor Orr (SI) The short, sweet era of mercenary star QBs may already be over: We seemed headed for another offseason of several top-tier quarterbacks swapping teams. But that looks unlikely for now and the near future.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) 2 years into pandemic, NFL is eliminating COVID-19 testing.
  • Christopher Price (SportswriterDad) When it comes to the combine, you should take everything with a grain of salt. Everything.
  • Josh Edwards & Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL Scouting Combine 2022 results, takeaways: QBs, WRs and TEs run 40-yard dash, compete in drills.
  • 2022 NFL Combine tracker (NFL.com) Top performers, participants, live results and commentary.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) Tyquan Thornton’s 4.28 40-yard dash headlines fastest receiver class ever at the Combine.
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 1: Chris Olave, Malik Willis impress.
  • Mike tannenbaum (ESPN) Inside NFL teams’ pre-draft prospect interviews at the combine: Wildest questions, blown answers and more.
  • Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) NFL draft: QB or not QB? That’s the question ... with the 2023 draft also in mind.
  • Charles Nuamah (HowTheyPlay) 62 Quarterbacks with the largest hand sizes in NFL history.
  • Jeff Legwold (ESPN) Pitt QB Kenny Pickett’s hands measure 8½ inches, smaller than any QB currently in NFL.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top underrated 2022 NFL free agents: A look at some of under-the-radar veterans set to hit the market.
  • Charles Robinson and Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) NFL podcast: Combine Takeaways, Part I: Rodgers/Wilson/Watson whispers, Kliff extensions & Giants willing to trade anyone.

