The first day of on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is in the books, and the talent evaluators in attendance saw some impressive performances. One position group in particular stood out: the wide receivers put on a show, especially in the most prestigious testing discipline, the 40-yard dash.
Before getting into the specifics, though, let’s take a look at the results recorded during the primetime session. That workout was unsurprisingly also attended by representatives of the New England Patriots; head coach Bill Belichick, director of player personnel Matt Groh and senior football advisor Matt Patricia were all spotted in Indianapolis on Thursday.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical
|Broad
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical
|Broad
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Coan, Jack
|Notre Dame
|QB01
|6032
|218
|31 1/8
|9 1/2
|75 1/2
|4.9
|DNP
|33
|9'7"
|Corral, Matt
|Mississippi
|QB02
|6015
|212
|30 3/4
|9 5/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Crum, Dustin
|Kent State
|QB03
|6010
|210
|31 3/4
|9 3/8
|77
|4.75
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Eleby, Kaleb
|Western Michigan
|QB04
|6006
|208
|30 5/8
|9 1/4
|DNP
|DNP
|25.5
|9'3"
|Howell, Sam
|North Carolina
|QB07
|6005
|218
|30 3/4
|9 1/8
|75 5/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Kelley, Cole
|Southeastern Louisiana
|QB08
|6072*
|249
|33 3/4
|9 7/8
|82 1/4
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|King, D’Eriq
|Miami
|QB09
|5084*
|196
|28 7/8
|9 1/4
|71 3/4
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Perry, EJ
|Brown
|QB10
|6015
|211
|32 1/4
|8 3/4
|75 7/8
|4.65
|DNP
|DNP
|10'3"
|Pickett, Kenny
|Pittsburgh
|QB11
|6032
|217
|30 7/8
|8 1/2
|72 3/4
|4.73
|DNP
|33.5
|10'1"
|Purdy, Brock
|Iowa State
|QB12
|6005
|212*
|29 1/2
|9 3/8
|69 3/4
|4.84
|DNP
|27
|10'7"
|Ridder, Desmond
|Cincinnati
|QB13
|6033
|211
|32 7/8
|10
|78 7/8
|4.52
|DNP
|36
|10'7"
|Strong, Carson
|Nevada
|QB14
|6036*
|226*
|31 5/8
|9 1/4
|76 5/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Thompson, Skylar
|Kansas State
|QB15
|6017
|217
|31
|8 1/2
|74 7/8
|4.91
|DNP
|31
|9'4"
|Willis, Malik
|Liberty
|QB16
|6004
|219
|31 3/4
|9 1/2
|77 3/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zappe, Bailey
|Western Kentucky
|QB17
|6004
|215
|31 1/4
|9 3/4
|74 3/4
|4.88
|DNP
|30
|9'1"
Quarterback workouts at the Combine do little to change a player’s standing on the big boards: the 40-yard dash, for example, is not necessarily a reflections of a QB’s ability to perform in the NFL. That said, some results still stand out, such as Desmond Ridder’s (Cincinnati) 4.52-second attempt.
Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, was measured to only have 8 1/2-inch hands. Big hands are no prerequisite, but cold-weather teams such as the Patriots tend to prefer passers with bigger hands (Mac Jones, for example, has 9 3/4-inch mitts). Pickett is arguably the top quarterback available in this year’s draft, and a potential first-round draft pick.
Thursday also saw one of the biggest and shortest QBs in Combine history take the field. Southeastern Louisiana’s Cole Kelley was measured at 6-foot-7, with Miami’s D’Eriq King checking in at 5-foot-8.
Wide receivers
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical
|Broad
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical
|Broad
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Austin, Calvin
|Memphis
|WO01
|5076
|170
|30
|9 1/4
|73 1/4
|4.32
|DNP
|39
|11'3"
|4.07
|Austin Jr., Kevin
|Notre Dame
|WO02
|6023
|200
|32 7/8
|9
|4.43
|DNP
|39
|11'0"
|4.15
|6.71
|Bell, David
|Purdue
|WO03
|6007
|212
|31 7/8
|9 1/4
|4.65
|DNP
|33
|9'10"
|4.57
|7.14
|Bolden, Slade
|Alabama
|WO04
|5105
|193
|29 3/8
|9 3/4
|4.66
|DNP
|32
|9'8"
|Burks, Treylon
|Arkansas
|WO05
|6020
|225
|33 1/2
|9 7/8
|79 1/8
|4.55
|DNP
|33
|10'2"
|7.28
|Dixon, Dai’Jean
|Nicholls State
|WO06
|6025
|205
|32 5/8
|9 5/8
|79 1/4
|4.62
|DNP
|34
|10'5"
|4.42
|7.28
|Dotson, Jahan
|Penn State
|WO07
|5015
|178
|30 3/4
|9 1/2
|74
|4.43
|DNP
|36
|10'1"
|7.28
|Doubs, Romeo
|Nevada
|WO08
|6017*
|201
|32 1/4
|10
|77 5/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Drummond, Dontario
|Mississippi
|WO09
|6004*
|215
|31 1/2
|9 1/4
|76 1/2
|4.65
|DNP
|34
|10'2"
|Ezukanma, Erik
|Texas Tech
|WO10
|6021*
|209
|33 1/2
|9 3/8
|DNP
|DNP
|36.5
|10'6"
|4.38
|Fryfogle, Ty
|Indiana
|WO11
|6011*
|205*
|30 5/8
|L 9 5/8
|74 3/8
|4.53
|DNP
|39
|10'7"
|Gray, Danny
|SMU
|WO12
|5115*
|186
|31 7/8
|9 5/8
|76 5/8
|4.33
|DNP
|34
|10'6"
|Johnson, Josh
|Tulsa
|WO13
|5102*
|183
|31 7/8
|8 5/8
|74 1/2
|DNP
|14
|DNP
|DNP
|Johnson III, Johnny
|Oregon
|WO14
|5116*
|197
|30 1/2
|9 3/4
|4.6
|DNP
|32
|10'1"
|4.54
|7.21
|Jones, Velus
|Tennessee
|WO15
|5114*
|204
|30 7/8
|9 3/4
|74 1/4
|4.31
|DNP
|33
|10'1"
|London, Drake
|USC
|WO16
|6037
|219
|33
|9 3/8
|77 3/4
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Melton, Bo
|Rutgers
|WO17
|5107*
|189
|31 1/4
|9
|77
|4.34
|DNP
|38
|10'1"
|6.98
|Metchie, John
|Alabama
|WO18
|5116*
|187
|30 5/8
|9 1/4
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Moore, Skyy
|Western Michigan
|WO19
|5095
|195
|31
|10 1/4
|4.41
|DNP
|34.5
|10'5"
|4.32
|7.13
|Nailor, Jalen
|Michigan State
|WO20
|5112
|186
|30 1/4
|9 1/8
|4.5
|DNP
|38
|10'8"
|4.28
|7.03
|Olave, Chris
|Ohio State
|WO21
|6003
|187
|31 1/8
|9 1/2
|73 1/8
|4.39
|DNP
|32
|10'4"
|Philips, Kyle
|UCLA
|WO22
|5112
|189
|29 5/8
|8 5/8
|72
|4.58
|DNP
|33.5
|10'4"
|Pickens, George
|Georgia
|WO23
|6032
|195
|32 3/8
|8 3/4
|4.47
|DNP
|33
|10'5"
|Pierce, Alec
|Cincinnati
|WO24
|6026*
|211
|33
|9
|78 3/8
|4.33
|DNP
|40.5
|10'9"
|4.28
|7.13
|Polk, Makai
|Mississippi State
|WO25
|6022*
|195
|32 1/4
|9 1/2
|4.59
|DNP
|31
|9'11"
|4.36
|Rambo, Charleston
|Miami
|WO26
|6005*
|177
|32
|9 3/4
|77 3/8
|4.57
|DNP
|33.5
|9'10"
|Roberson Jr., Reggie
|SMU
|WO27
|5115*
|192
|32 5/8
|9 1/2
|DNP
|DNP
|29
|9'6"
|Robinson, Wan’Dale
|Kentucky
|WO28
|5080
|178
|27 5/8
|9
|4.44
|DNP
|34.5
|9'10"
|Ross, Justyn
|Clemson
|WO29
|6035
|205
|32 1/8
|9 5/8
|DNP
|11
|DNP
|DNP
|Sanders, Braylon
|Mississippi
|WO30
|6001
|194
|31 1/2
|10
|74 3/8
|4.48
|DNP
|34.5
|10'1"
|Shakir, Khalil
|Boise State
|WO31
|5117
|196
|29
|9 1/2
|70 3/8
|4.43
|DNP
|34.5
|10'4"
|4.21
|7.28
|Thornton, Tyquan
|Baylor
|WO32
|6020*
|181
|33 1/8
|8 1/4
|79 1/8
|4.28
|DNP
|36.5
|10'10"
|Tolbert, Jalen
|South Alabama
|WO33
|6012*
|194
|32 1/4
|10
|76 1/8
|4.49
|DNP
|36
|10'3"
|7.08
|Turner, Tré
|Virginia Tech
|WO34
|6012*
|184
|30 3/4
|8 1/2
|74 3/4
|4.51
|DNP
|30
|9'5"
|4.53
|7.45
|Watson, Christian
|North Dakota State
|WO35
|6040*
|208
|32 1/2
|10 1/8
|77 1/8
|4.36
|DNP
|38.5
|11'4"
|Weston, Isaiah
|Northern Iowa
|WO36
|6037*
|214
|32 1/2
|9 1/2
|79 1/2
|4.42
|20
|40
|11'3"
|Williams, Devon
|Oregon
|WO37
|6041*
|210
|34 1/8
|9 7/8
|4.65
|DNP
|33
|11'1"
|Williams, Jameson
|Alabama
|WO38
|6014
|179
|32 1/8
|9 1/4
|75 7/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Wilson, Garrett
|Ohio State
|WO39
|5116
|183
|32
|9 7/8
|76 1/2
|4.38
|DNP
|34
|10'3"
|4.36
|Woods, Mike
|Oklahoma
|WO40
|6011
|204
|33
|9 5/8
|74 1/2
|4.55
|DNP
|36
|10'5"
As noted above, the wide receivers put on a show on Thursday. Even with future early-round picks Jameson Williams and John Metchie out of Alabama not participating in the on-field portion of workouts — they are both recovering from injuries — the group had an impressive day as a whole.
At one point, when the numbers were still unofficial, it appeared that 12 prospects ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds. That number eventually dropped to nine, which is still a lot.
The fastest of the bunch was Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton, who ran a 4.28 after first being erroneously clocked at a 4.21. While he did not break John Ross’ Combine record, Thornton still put on a show — as did others. Velus Jones (Tennessee), Calvin Austin Jr. (Memphis), Alec Pierce (Cincinnati), Danny Gray (SMU), Bo Melton (Rutgers), Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) and Chris Olave (Ohio State) all cracked 4.4 seconds.
If the Patriots are looking to add some serious straight-line speed at the wide receiver position, they will sure find it in this year’s class. That is especially true given that only two of those nine — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — are currently listed among the top 100 prospects on the consensus big boards.
Speaking of the Patriots, the ever-popular 3-cone drill was also tested on Thursday. The fastest times in this workout belonged to Kevin Austin Jr. (6.71) and Rutgers’ Bo Melton (6.98).
Tight ends
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical
|Broad
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical
|Broad
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Allen, Austin
|Nebraska
|TE01
|6075
|253
|33 5/8
|9 1/2
|81
|4.83
|DNP
|34
|10'1"
|4.26
|7
|Allen, Chase
|Iowa State
|TE02
|6056*
|251
|34 1/8
|9 5/8
|76 3/8
|DNP
|DNP
|33.5
|9'9"
|4.43
|7.03
|Bellinger, Daniel
|San Diego State
|TE03
|6047
|253
|32 1/2
|10 1/8
|77 5/8
|4.63
|22
|34.5
|10'5"
|4.47
|7.05
|Calcattera, Grant
|SMU
|TE04
|6037
|241
|33 1/4
|10
|80
|4.62
|20
|Dulcich, Greg
|UCLA
|TE05
|6040
|243
|33 7/8
|9 7/8
|81 1/4
|4.7
|16
|34
|10'2"
|4.37
|7.05
|Ferguson, Jake
|Wisconsin
|TE06
|6047
|250
|32 5/8
|9 1/2
|77 3/8
|4.81
|15
|31.5
|9'10"
|4.48
|7.03
|Hall, Jeremiah
|Oklahoma
|TE07
|6014
|239
|31 5/8
|L 10 1/2
|76
|4.96
|19
|29
|9'3"
|4.62
|7.43
|Hendershot, Peyton
|Indiana
|TE08
|6041
|250
|32 5/8
|9
|80 3/8
|4.8
|DNP
|32.5
|9'9"
|4.25
|Heyward, Connor
|Michigan State
|TE09
|5111
|233
|31 7/8
|9 1/2
|76
|4.72
|DNP
|32.5
|Hodges, Curtis
|Arizona State
|TE10
|6076
|257
|34 1/2
|9 5/8
|84 5/8
|4.85
|DNP
|34.5
|9'9"
|4.28
|7.14
|Kolar, Charlie
|Iowa State
|TE11
|6064
|252
|34 1/2
|L 10
|82 1/8
|DNP
|DNP
|Likely, Isaiah
|Coastal Carolina
|TE12
|6044
|245
|31 7/8
|R 10
|78
|DNP
|DNP
|36
|4.57
|McBride, Trey
|Colorado State
|TE13
|6035
|246
|32 1/2
|10 1/8
|78
|DNP
|18
|33
|9'9"
|Mitchell, James
|Virginia Tech
|TE14
|6026*
|249
|32 7/8
|9 3/4
|DNP
|DNP
|Okonkwo, Chig
|Maryland
|TE15
|6024
|238
|32 3/4
|9 3/4
|78
|4.52
|DNP
|35.5
|Otton, Cade
|Washington
|TE16
|6046*
|247
|32 3/4
|9 1/2
|DNP
|DNP
|Quitoriano, Teagan
|Oregon State
|TE17
|6056
|256
|33 1/2
|9 1/4
|7/8 3/4
|DNP
|22
|Ruckert, Jeremy
|Ohio State
|TE18
|6054
|252
|32 5/8
|10 1/8
|79 1/4
|DNP
|19
|Turner, Cole
|Nevada
|TE19
|6064
|249
|33
|9 3/4
|79 1/4
|4.76
|17
|27
|10'0"
|4.41
|7.06
|Woods, Jelani
|Virginia
|TE20
|6071
|253
|34 1/2
|9 1/2
|82 1/8
|4.61
|24
|Wydermyer, Jalen
|Texas A&M
|TE21
|6037
|255
|33 1/8
|9 3/4
|DNP
|DNP
The five best tight ends in this year’s class, according to consensus big boards, decided not to run at the Combine in Thursday: Trey McBride (Colorado State), Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M), Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State), and Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State).
With them absent, Nevada’s Cole Turner and UCLA’s Greg Dulcich were the most noteworthy participants in Thursday’s workout. Neither ran the 40-yard dash below 4.7 seconds, though, with Turner checking in at 4.76 and Dulcich at 4.7 flat.
In total, four tight ends cracked that mark, even though their stock will likely not rise too much because of it. Chig Okonkwo (Maryland) and Grant Calcaterra (SMU) are both on the smaller side compared to NFL-level tight ends; Virginia’s Jelani Woods is on the other side of the spectrum at 6-foot-7 but he is a project as a receiver; Daniel Bellinger did not see consistent starter level reps at San Diego State.
