The first day of on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is in the books, and the talent evaluators in attendance saw some impressive performances. One position group in particular stood out: the wide receivers put on a show, especially in the most prestigious testing discipline, the 40-yard dash.

Before getting into the specifics, though, let’s take a look at the results recorded during the primetime session. That workout was unsurprisingly also attended by representatives of the New England Patriots; head coach Bill Belichick, director of player personnel Matt Groh and senior football advisor Matt Patricia were all spotted in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Quarterbacks Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical Broad 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical Broad 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Coan, Jack Notre Dame QB01 6032 218 31 1/8 9 1/2 75 1/2 4.9 DNP 33 9'7" Corral, Matt Mississippi QB02 6015 212 30 3/4 9 5/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP Crum, Dustin Kent State QB03 6010 210 31 3/4 9 3/8 77 4.75 DNP DNP DNP Eleby, Kaleb Western Michigan QB04 6006 208 30 5/8 9 1/4 DNP DNP 25.5 9'3" Howell, Sam North Carolina QB07 6005 218 30 3/4 9 1/8 75 5/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP Kelley, Cole Southeastern Louisiana QB08 6072* 249 33 3/4 9 7/8 82 1/4 DNP DNP DNP DNP King, D’Eriq Miami QB09 5084* 196 28 7/8 9 1/4 71 3/4 DNP DNP DNP DNP Perry, EJ Brown QB10 6015 211 32 1/4 8 3/4 75 7/8 4.65 DNP DNP 10'3" Pickett, Kenny Pittsburgh QB11 6032 217 30 7/8 8 1/2 72 3/4 4.73 DNP 33.5 10'1" Purdy, Brock Iowa State QB12 6005 212* 29 1/2 9 3/8 69 3/4 4.84 DNP 27 10'7" Ridder, Desmond Cincinnati QB13 6033 211 32 7/8 10 78 7/8 4.52 DNP 36 10'7" Strong, Carson Nevada QB14 6036* 226* 31 5/8 9 1/4 76 5/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP Thompson, Skylar Kansas State QB15 6017 217 31 8 1/2 74 7/8 4.91 DNP 31 9'4" Willis, Malik Liberty QB16 6004 219 31 3/4 9 1/2 77 3/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP Zappe, Bailey Western Kentucky QB17 6004 215 31 1/4 9 3/4 74 3/4 4.88 DNP 30 9'1"

Quarterback workouts at the Combine do little to change a player’s standing on the big boards: the 40-yard dash, for example, is not necessarily a reflections of a QB’s ability to perform in the NFL. That said, some results still stand out, such as Desmond Ridder’s (Cincinnati) 4.52-second attempt.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, was measured to only have 8 1/2-inch hands. Big hands are no prerequisite, but cold-weather teams such as the Patriots tend to prefer passers with bigger hands (Mac Jones, for example, has 9 3/4-inch mitts). Pickett is arguably the top quarterback available in this year’s draft, and a potential first-round draft pick.

Thursday also saw one of the biggest and shortest QBs in Combine history take the field. Southeastern Louisiana’s Cole Kelley was measured at 6-foot-7, with Miami’s D’Eriq King checking in at 5-foot-8.

Wide receivers Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical Broad 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical Broad 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Austin, Calvin Memphis WO01 5076 170 30 9 1/4 73 1/4 4.32 DNP 39 11'3" 4.07 Austin Jr., Kevin Notre Dame WO02 6023 200 32 7/8 9 4.43 DNP 39 11'0" 4.15 6.71 Bell, David Purdue WO03 6007 212 31 7/8 9 1/4 4.65 DNP 33 9'10" 4.57 7.14 Bolden, Slade Alabama WO04 5105 193 29 3/8 9 3/4 4.66 DNP 32 9'8" Burks, Treylon Arkansas WO05 6020 225 33 1/2 9 7/8 79 1/8 4.55 DNP 33 10'2" 7.28 Dixon, Dai’Jean Nicholls State WO06 6025 205 32 5/8 9 5/8 79 1/4 4.62 DNP 34 10'5" 4.42 7.28 Dotson, Jahan Penn State WO07 5015 178 30 3/4 9 1/2 74 4.43 DNP 36 10'1" 7.28 Doubs, Romeo Nevada WO08 6017* 201 32 1/4 10 77 5/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP Drummond, Dontario Mississippi WO09 6004* 215 31 1/2 9 1/4 76 1/2 4.65 DNP 34 10'2" Ezukanma, Erik Texas Tech WO10 6021* 209 33 1/2 9 3/8 DNP DNP 36.5 10'6" 4.38 Fryfogle, Ty Indiana WO11 6011* 205* 30 5/8 L 9 5/8 74 3/8 4.53 DNP 39 10'7" Gray, Danny SMU WO12 5115* 186 31 7/8 9 5/8 76 5/8 4.33 DNP 34 10'6" Johnson, Josh Tulsa WO13 5102* 183 31 7/8 8 5/8 74 1/2 DNP 14 DNP DNP Johnson III, Johnny Oregon WO14 5116* 197 30 1/2 9 3/4 4.6 DNP 32 10'1" 4.54 7.21 Jones, Velus Tennessee WO15 5114* 204 30 7/8 9 3/4 74 1/4 4.31 DNP 33 10'1" London, Drake USC WO16 6037 219 33 9 3/8 77 3/4 DNP DNP DNP DNP Melton, Bo Rutgers WO17 5107* 189 31 1/4 9 77 4.34 DNP 38 10'1" 6.98 Metchie, John Alabama WO18 5116* 187 30 5/8 9 1/4 DNP DNP DNP DNP Moore, Skyy Western Michigan WO19 5095 195 31 10 1/4 4.41 DNP 34.5 10'5" 4.32 7.13 Nailor, Jalen Michigan State WO20 5112 186 30 1/4 9 1/8 4.5 DNP 38 10'8" 4.28 7.03 Olave, Chris Ohio State WO21 6003 187 31 1/8 9 1/2 73 1/8 4.39 DNP 32 10'4" Philips, Kyle UCLA WO22 5112 189 29 5/8 8 5/8 72 4.58 DNP 33.5 10'4" Pickens, George Georgia WO23 6032 195 32 3/8 8 3/4 4.47 DNP 33 10'5" Pierce, Alec Cincinnati WO24 6026* 211 33 9 78 3/8 4.33 DNP 40.5 10'9" 4.28 7.13 Polk, Makai Mississippi State WO25 6022* 195 32 1/4 9 1/2 4.59 DNP 31 9'11" 4.36 Rambo, Charleston Miami WO26 6005* 177 32 9 3/4 77 3/8 4.57 DNP 33.5 9'10" Roberson Jr., Reggie SMU WO27 5115* 192 32 5/8 9 1/2 DNP DNP 29 9'6" Robinson, Wan’Dale Kentucky WO28 5080 178 27 5/8 9 4.44 DNP 34.5 9'10" Ross, Justyn Clemson WO29 6035 205 32 1/8 9 5/8 DNP 11 DNP DNP Sanders, Braylon Mississippi WO30 6001 194 31 1/2 10 74 3/8 4.48 DNP 34.5 10'1" Shakir, Khalil Boise State WO31 5117 196 29 9 1/2 70 3/8 4.43 DNP 34.5 10'4" 4.21 7.28 Thornton, Tyquan Baylor WO32 6020* 181 33 1/8 8 1/4 79 1/8 4.28 DNP 36.5 10'10" Tolbert, Jalen South Alabama WO33 6012* 194 32 1/4 10 76 1/8 4.49 DNP 36 10'3" 7.08 Turner, Tré Virginia Tech WO34 6012* 184 30 3/4 8 1/2 74 3/4 4.51 DNP 30 9'5" 4.53 7.45 Watson, Christian North Dakota State WO35 6040* 208 32 1/2 10 1/8 77 1/8 4.36 DNP 38.5 11'4" Weston, Isaiah Northern Iowa WO36 6037* 214 32 1/2 9 1/2 79 1/2 4.42 20 40 11'3" Williams, Devon Oregon WO37 6041* 210 34 1/8 9 7/8 4.65 DNP 33 11'1" Williams, Jameson Alabama WO38 6014 179 32 1/8 9 1/4 75 7/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP Wilson, Garrett Ohio State WO39 5116 183 32 9 7/8 76 1/2 4.38 DNP 34 10'3" 4.36 Woods, Mike Oklahoma WO40 6011 204 33 9 5/8 74 1/2 4.55 DNP 36 10'5"

As noted above, the wide receivers put on a show on Thursday. Even with future early-round picks Jameson Williams and John Metchie out of Alabama not participating in the on-field portion of workouts — they are both recovering from injuries — the group had an impressive day as a whole.

At one point, when the numbers were still unofficial, it appeared that 12 prospects ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds. That number eventually dropped to nine, which is still a lot.

The fastest of the bunch was Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton, who ran a 4.28 after first being erroneously clocked at a 4.21. While he did not break John Ross’ Combine record, Thornton still put on a show — as did others. Velus Jones (Tennessee), Calvin Austin Jr. (Memphis), Alec Pierce (Cincinnati), Danny Gray (SMU), Bo Melton (Rutgers), Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) and Chris Olave (Ohio State) all cracked 4.4 seconds.

If the Patriots are looking to add some serious straight-line speed at the wide receiver position, they will sure find it in this year’s class. That is especially true given that only two of those nine — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — are currently listed among the top 100 prospects on the consensus big boards.

Speaking of the Patriots, the ever-popular 3-cone drill was also tested on Thursday. The fastest times in this workout belonged to Kevin Austin Jr. (6.71) and Rutgers’ Bo Melton (6.98).

Tight ends Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical Broad 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical Broad 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Allen, Austin Nebraska TE01 6075 253 33 5/8 9 1/2 81 4.83 DNP 34 10'1" 4.26 7 Allen, Chase Iowa State TE02 6056* 251 34 1/8 9 5/8 76 3/8 DNP DNP 33.5 9'9" 4.43 7.03 Bellinger, Daniel San Diego State TE03 6047 253 32 1/2 10 1/8 77 5/8 4.63 22 34.5 10'5" 4.47 7.05 Calcattera, Grant SMU TE04 6037 241 33 1/4 10 80 4.62 20 Dulcich, Greg UCLA TE05 6040 243 33 7/8 9 7/8 81 1/4 4.7 16 34 10'2" 4.37 7.05 Ferguson, Jake Wisconsin TE06 6047 250 32 5/8 9 1/2 77 3/8 4.81 15 31.5 9'10" 4.48 7.03 Hall, Jeremiah Oklahoma TE07 6014 239 31 5/8 L 10 1/2 76 4.96 19 29 9'3" 4.62 7.43 Hendershot, Peyton Indiana TE08 6041 250 32 5/8 9 80 3/8 4.8 DNP 32.5 9'9" 4.25 Heyward, Connor Michigan State TE09 5111 233 31 7/8 9 1/2 76 4.72 DNP 32.5 Hodges, Curtis Arizona State TE10 6076 257 34 1/2 9 5/8 84 5/8 4.85 DNP 34.5 9'9" 4.28 7.14 Kolar, Charlie Iowa State TE11 6064 252 34 1/2 L 10 82 1/8 DNP DNP Likely, Isaiah Coastal Carolina TE12 6044 245 31 7/8 R 10 78 DNP DNP 36 4.57 McBride, Trey Colorado State TE13 6035 246 32 1/2 10 1/8 78 DNP 18 33 9'9" Mitchell, James Virginia Tech TE14 6026* 249 32 7/8 9 3/4 DNP DNP Okonkwo, Chig Maryland TE15 6024 238 32 3/4 9 3/4 78 4.52 DNP 35.5 Otton, Cade Washington TE16 6046* 247 32 3/4 9 1/2 DNP DNP Quitoriano, Teagan Oregon State TE17 6056 256 33 1/2 9 1/4 7/8 3/4 DNP 22 Ruckert, Jeremy Ohio State TE18 6054 252 32 5/8 10 1/8 79 1/4 DNP 19 Turner, Cole Nevada TE19 6064 249 33 9 3/4 79 1/4 4.76 17 27 10'0" 4.41 7.06 Woods, Jelani Virginia TE20 6071 253 34 1/2 9 1/2 82 1/8 4.61 24 Wydermyer, Jalen Texas A&M TE21 6037 255 33 1/8 9 3/4 DNP DNP

The five best tight ends in this year’s class, according to consensus big boards, decided not to run at the Combine in Thursday: Trey McBride (Colorado State), Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M), Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State), and Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State).

With them absent, Nevada’s Cole Turner and UCLA’s Greg Dulcich were the most noteworthy participants in Thursday’s workout. Neither ran the 40-yard dash below 4.7 seconds, though, with Turner checking in at 4.76 and Dulcich at 4.7 flat.

In total, four tight ends cracked that mark, even though their stock will likely not rise too much because of it. Chig Okonkwo (Maryland) and Grant Calcaterra (SMU) are both on the smaller side compared to NFL-level tight ends; Virginia’s Jelani Woods is on the other side of the spectrum at 6-foot-7 but he is a project as a receiver; Daniel Bellinger did not see consistent starter level reps at San Diego State.