The second day of the NFL’s 2022 Scouting Combine is in the books, and it had the running backs and offensive linemen go through on-field drills. While those two groups are not as much in the spotlight as Thursday’s — the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends worked out that day — some solid performances were put forward yet again.
In fact, Friday’s drill saw more record-breaking outings. Maybe one of those leads to a player end up with the New England Patriots come draft day.
Running backs
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Allgeier, Tyler
|BYU
|RB01
|5106
|224
|31 1/2
|9 5/8
|4.6
|DNP
|33
|10'0"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Badie, Tyler
|Missouri
|RB02
|5080
|197
|29 3/8
|9 1/8
|72
|4.45
|DNP
|33.5
|10'1"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Bell, Greg
|San Diego State
|RB03
|5106*
|201
|30 7/8
|9 3/8
|DNP
|17
|31
|10'0"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Borghi, Max
|Washington State
|RB04
|5091*
|210
|29 5/8
|9 1/8
|70 3/8
|DNP
|20
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Brooks, Kennedy
|Oklahoma
|RB05
|5105
|209
|30 1/4
|7 5/8
|4.59
|DNP
|31
|10'0"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Brown, Leddie
|West Virginia
|RB06
|6001
|213
|31 3/8
|9 3/4
|75 3/8
|4.64
|DNP
|30
|9'10"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Chandler, Ty
|North Carolina
|RB07
|5112
|204
|32 1/8
|9
|75 3/4
|4.38
|DNP
|31
|10'1"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Conner, Snoop
|Mississippi
|RB08
|5101
|222
|30 1/4
|9 1/4
|4.59
|25
|29.5
|9'10"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Cook, James
|Georgia
|RB09
|5110
|199
|30 3/4
|9 3/8
|4.42
|DNP
|33
|10'4"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Corbin, Jashaun
|Florida State
|RB10
|5110*
|202
|31 1/2
|9 1/2
|76 1/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Davis-Price, Ty
|LSU
|RB11
|6003
|211
|30 3/4
|9 1/4
|4.48
|DNP
|30
|9'9"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ealy, Jerrion
|Mississippi
|RB13
|5081
|189
|29 1/8
|8 1/2
|4.52
|DNP
|34.5
|10'8"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ebner, Trestan
|Baylor
|RB14
|5106
|206
|29 3/4
|8 1/2
|71 1/2
|4.42
|DNP
|30
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ford, Jerome
|Cincinnati
|RB15
|5104
|210
|30 5/8
|9 1/8
|74 3/8
|4.46
|DNP
|31
|9'10"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Goodson, Tyler
|Iowa
|RB16
|5090
|197
|29 1/2
|9
|4.42
|DNP
|36.5
|10'3"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Hall, Breece
|Iowa State
|RB17
|5112
|217
|31 1/4
|9 3/4
|4.39
|DNP
|40
|10'6"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harris, Kevin
|South Carolina
|RB18
|5095*
|221
|31 1/4
|9 1/4
|DNP
|21
|38.5
|10'6"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Haskins, Hassan
|Michigan
|RB19
|6002*
|228
|31 3/4
|9 1/4
|DNP
|27
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ingram, Keaontay
|USC
|RB20
|5114*
|221
|31 1/2
|9
|75 3/8
|4.53
|DNP
|34.5
|10'2"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Knight, Bam
|N.C. State
|RB21
|5112*
|209
|30 1/2
|9 1/4
|4.58
|DNP
|31
|9'6"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|McCormick, Sincere
|UTSA
|RB22
|5083*
|205
|29 7/8
|9 1/8
|4.6
|DNP
|33.5
|9'8"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Pacheco, Isaih
|Rutgers
|RB23
|5102*
|216
|30 1/2
|9 1/4
|73 3/4
|4.37
|DNP
|33
|9'11"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Pierce, Dameon
|Florida
|RB24
|5095
|218
|30 3/4
|9 3/8
|74
|4.59
|21
|34.5
|9'11"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Price, D’vonte
|Florida International
|RB25
|6013
|210
|31 1/2
|9 3/8
|77 1/4
|4.38
|DNP
|34
|9'11"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Rivers, Ronnie
|Fresno State
|RB26
|5074
|195
|28
|8 1/2
|69 3/4
|4.6
|DNP
|36.5
|9'11"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Robinson, Brian
|Alabama
|RB27
|6015
|225
|31 7/8
|9 3/4
|77 3/8
|4.53
|DNP
|30
|9'11"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Smith, Abram
|Baylor
|RB28
|5113*
|213
|30 1/4
|8 1/4
|72 3/4
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Spiller, Isaiah
|Texas A&M
|RB29
|6003
|217
|31 3/4
|8 5/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|9'6"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Strong, Pierre
|South Dakota State
|RB30
|5113
|207
|31 7/8
|9 1/4
|76 1/4
|4.37
|DNP
|36
|10'4"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Verdell, CJ
|Oregon
|RB31
|5081*
|194
|29 1/4
|9 1/2
|DNP
|DNP
|29.5
|9'10"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Walker III, Kenny
|Michigan State
|RB32
|5092
|211
|30 3/8
|9 1/2
|4.38
|DNP
|34
|10'2"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Warren, Jaylen
|Oklahoma State
|RB33
|5080
|204
|29 7/8
|9 1/4
|4.55
|DNP
|31.5
|9'11"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|White, Rachaad
|Arizona State
|RB34
|6003
|214
|31 1/4
|9 3/4
|75 5/8
|4.48
|DNP
|38
|10'5"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|White, Zamir
|Georgia
|RB35
|5116
|214
|31 1/2
|8 1/2
|4.4
|DNP
|33.5
|10'8"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|White, ZaQuandre
|South Carolina
|RB36
|5114*
|206
|30 3/4
|9
|74
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Williams, Kyren
|Notre Dame
|RB37
|5092
|194
|28 5/8
|9
|4.65
|DNP
|32
|9'8"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
With Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both under contract, the Patriots are set at the top of their running back depth chart. That said, with both James White and Brandon Bolden set to enter free agency later last month, they might be compelled to try to add some replacement options in the draft.
The running back group lacks some high-end talent, and it seems likely no RB will be drafted in the first round for the first time since 2013. That is especially true given that one of top options available — Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams — disappointed on Friday: Williams ran a 4.72-second 40-yard dash. New England might be a potential beneficiary in case his comparatively slow 40 forces him to drop.
On the other end of the spectrum is Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who absolutely crushed his workout. Not only did the 5-foot-11, 217-pound back run a 4.39-second 40, he also had a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot-6 broad jump.
Offensive linemen
|Player
|School
|Position
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Player
|School
|Position
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Andries, Blaise
|Minnesota
|OT
|6062
|308
|33 7/8
|9 7/8
|81
|5.1
|DNP
|DNP
|8'10"
|4.68
|DNP
|7.84
|Brown, Ben
|Mississippi
|OG
|6042*
|312
|34 3/8
|10 1/4
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Bruss, Logan
|Wisconsin
|OT
|6050
|309
|33 1/8
|10 3/4
|5.32
|DNP
|DNP
|9'4"
|4.55
|DNP
|7.57
|Burford, Spencer
|UTSA
|OG
|6041
|304
|34 3/4
|9 1/2
|82 1/4
|5.19
|DNP
|27.5
|8'9"
|4.73
|DNP
|DNP
|Carter, Ja’Tyre
|Southern
|OG
|6033
|311
|33 5/8
|10 1/4
|5.13
|DNP
|30
|9'0"
|4.9
|DNP
|7.84
|Cross, Charles
|Mississippi State
|OT
|6046
|307
|34 1/2
|10 3/4
|81
|4.95
|DNP
|26
|9'4"
|4.61
|DNP
|7.88
|Cunningham, Myron
|Arkansas
|OT
|6052
|320
|34 1/2
|10 3/8
|81 3/8
|5.38
|DNP
|20
|8'2"
|5.16
|DNP
|8.5
|Deaton, Dawson
|Texas Tech
|OC
|6054
|306
|32 7/8
|9 5/8
|80 1/8
|5.12
|24
|29
|9'0"
|4.49
|DNP
|7.52
|Deculus, Austin
|LSU
|OT
|6050
|321
|34 3/8
|9 1/4
|83 1/2
|5.08
|DNP
|28.5
|9'1"
|4.99
|DNP
|DNP
|Diesch, Kellen
|Arizona State
|OT
|6071
|301
|32 1/4
|9 1/2
|79
|4.89
|DNP
|32.5
|9'2"
|4.43
|DNP
|7.77
|Dunkle, Bill
|San Diego State
|OG
|6047
|328
|33 5/8
|10 1/4
|5.44
|25
|26
|7'11"
|4.91
|DNP
|7.97
|Ekwonu, Ickey
|N.C. State
|OG
|6040
|310
|34
|10 1/4
|84 1/4
|4.93
|DNP
|29
|9'0"
|4.73
|DNP
|7.82
|Eze, Obinna
|TCU
|OT
|6064
|321
|36 1/8
|9 7/8
|86 3/8
|5.17
|18
|27.5
|8'8"
|5.08
|DNP
|8.2
|Ezeudu, Joshua
|North Carolina
|OG
|6042
|308
|34
|9 1/2
|82 1/4
|5.19
|DNP
|29
|8'9"
|4.56
|DNP
|7.83
|Faalele, Daniel
|Minnesota
|OT
|6080
|384
|35 1/8
|11
|85 1/8
|DNP
|24
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Fortner, Luke
|Kentucky
|OC
|6041
|307
|33 1/8
|10
|80 3/4
|5.21
|DNP
|24
|8'6"
|4.95
|DNP
|7.75
|Goedeke, Luke
|Central Michigan
|OT
|6042*
|312
|32 1/4
|9 3/4
|80 3/8
|DNP
|26
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Green, Kenyon
|Texas A&M
|OG
|6037
|323
|34 1/8
|10 3/8
|83 3/8
|5.24
|20
|26
|8'6"
|5.12
|DNP
|DNP
|Hayes, Marquis
|Oklahoma
|OG
|6046*
|318
|34 7/8
|8 7/8
|83 1/2
|5.3
|DNP
|23.5
|8'6"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Hines, Chasen
|LSU
|OG
|6026*
|327
|33 7/8
|9 7/8
|81 1/8
|5.22
|DNP
|30.5
|9'0"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ingram, Ed
|LSU
|OG
|6031*
|307
|33 5/8
|10
|83 7/8
|5.02
|DNP
|28.5
|8'6"
|4.76
|DNP
|7.81
|Johnson, Zion
|Boston College
|OG
|6026*
|312
|34
|10 5/8
|82 7/8
|5.18
|32
|32
|9'4"
|4.46
|DNP
|7.38
|Jones, Braxton
|Southern Utah
|OT
|6051*
|310
|35 3/8
|10 1/4
|84 1/4
|4.97
|DNP
|25.5
|9'0"
|4.84
|DNP
|DNP
|Jurgens, Cam
|Nebraska
|OC
|6027
|303
|33 3/8
|10
|4.92
|25
|DNP
|8'9"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Kinnard, Darian
|Kentucky
|OG
|6053
|322
|35
|11 1/4
|83
|5.31
|DNP
|25
|8'3"
|4.96
|DNP
|8.11
|Linderbaum, Tyler
|Iowa
|OC
|6021
|296
|31 1/8
|10
|75 5/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lindstrom, Alec
|Boston College
|OC
|6033
|296
|32 5/8
|9 1/4
|77 3/8
|5.18
|25
|29
|9'3"
|4.66
|DNP
|7.5
|Lowe, Vederian
|Illinois
|OT
|6045
|314
|35 3/8
|10 3/8
|85 5/8
|5.22
|DNP
|25.5
|8'3"
|4.71
|DNP
|7.83
|Lucas, Abraham
|Washington State
|OT
|6063
|315
|33 7/8
|10 1/2
|81 3/8
|4.92
|24
|DNP
|8'11"
|4.4
|DNP
|7.25
|Mays, Cade
|Tennessee
|OT
|6046
|311
|34 1/8
|10
|82 3/8
|5.24
|DNP
|26
|8'6"
|4.71
|DNP
|7.57
|McKethan, Marcus
|North Carolina
|OG
|6064
|340
|35 1/2
|10 1/2
|85 1/2
|5.31
|27
|27.5
|9'2"
|4.99
|DNP
|DNP
|Mitchell, Max
|Louisiana
|OT
|6062
|307
|33 1/2
|10
|80 3/4
|5.32
|DNP
|25
|8'10"
|4.65
|DNP
|8.09
|Munford Jr., Thayer
|Ohio State
|OT
|6056
|328
|35 1/8
|10 1/8
|5.39
|DNP
|22
|8'8"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Neal, Evan
|Alabama
|OT
|6074
|337
|34
|10 1/8
|83
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Parham, Dylan
|Memphis
|OG
|6025
|311
|33 1/2
|10 1/4
|80 3/8
|4.93
|DNP
|26.5
|9'0"
|4.7
|DNP
|7.78
|Paul, Chris
|Tulsa
|OG
|6037
|323
|33 5/8
|9 3/8
|82 1/4
|4.89
|DNP
|27
|9'1"
|4.83
|DNP
|7.74
|Penning, Trevor
|Northern Iowa
|OT
|6071
|325
|34 1/4
|10 1/8
|83 5/8
|4.89
|DNP
|28
|9'3"
|4.62
|DNP
|7.25
|Petit-Frere, Nick
|Ohio State
|OT
|6051
|316
|33 5/8
|10 3/4
|5.14
|DNP
|24.5
|8'7"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Raimann, Bernhard
|Central Michigan
|OT
|6061
|303
|32 7/8
|10 1/4
|80
|5.05
|30
|30.5
|9'9"
|4.49
|DNP
|7.46
|Rhyan, Sean
|UCLA
|OT
|6045
|321
|32 3/8
|11 1/8
|5.25
|DNP
|33.5
|9'2"
|4.81
|DNP
|7.55
|Robinson, Tyrese
|Oklahoma
|OG
|6027
|317
|33 1/8
|9 3/4
|79 1/4
|5.25
|DNP
|22.5
|8'4"
|4.94
|DNP
|8.35
|Rosenthal, Dare
|Kentucky
|OT
|6066
|290
|33 1/2
|9
|4.88
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Rupcich, Andrew
|Culver-Stockton
|OT
|6060
|318
|32 7/8
|9 1/2
|77 7/8
|5.31
|DNP
|27.5
|9'0"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Salyer, Jamaree
|Georgia
|OT
|6025*
|321
|33 5/8
|10
|80
|DNP
|31
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Shaffer, Justin
|Georgia
|OG
|6037
|314
|33 1/4
|10
|81 1/8
|5.14
|DNP
|25.5
|8'11"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Smith, Lecitus
|Virginia Tech
|OG
|6032
|314
|31 7/8
|9 5/8
|79 1/4
|5.18
|23
|DNP
|8'3"
|4.78
|DNP
|7.88
|Smith, Tyler
|Tulsa
|OT
|6045
|324
|34
|10 3/4
|82 1/4
|5.02
|DNP
|27.5
|8'9"
|4.65
|DNP
|7.78
|Strange, Cole
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|OG
|6043*
|307
|33
|10 1/8
|80 1/8
|5.03
|31
|28
|10'0"
|4.5
|DNP
|7.44
|Stueber, Andrew
|Michigan
|OT
|6060*
|325
|34 1/8
|10
|81 3/4
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|8'5"
|4.9
|DNP
|7.94
|Tenuta, Luke
|Virginia Tech
|OT
|6077*
|319
|32 7/8
|10 1/8
|81 1/8
|5.41
|DNP
|26
|8'8"
|4.77
|DNP
|DNP
|Thomas, Zach
|San Diego State
|OT
|6045*
|308
|33 7/8
|10 1/4
|83
|4.96
|21
|22.5
|8'11"
|4.65
|DNP
|7.4
|Tom, Zach
|Wake Forest
|OT
|6037*
|304
|33 1/4
|10 3/8
|79 7/8
|4.94
|DNP
|33
|9'10"
|4.47
|DNP
|DNP
|Volson, Cordell
|North Dakota State
|OG
|6060*
|315
|33 7/8
|10 1/2
|81 1/2
|5.27
|25
|25
|8'8"
|4.93
|DNP
|8.31
|Waletzko, Matt
|North Dakota
|OT
|6067*
|312
|35 1/8
|10 1/4
|85 3/4
|5.03
|DNP
|30
|9'5"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Walker, Rasheed
|Penn State
|OT
|6045*
|313
|33 5/8
|10 5/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Wattenberg, Luke
|Washington
|OC
|6040*
|299
|34 3/8
|9 3/8
|82 1/4
|5.2
|DNP
|29.5
|9'5"
|4.57
|DNP
|7.45
|West, Dohnovan
|Arizona State
|OC
|6032
|296
|33
|9 1/2
|5.27
|DNP
|28
|9'4"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zakelj, Nick
|Fordham
|OT
|6061
|316
|32 1/2
|9 7/8
|78 3/8
|5.13
|27
|28.5
|9'2"
|4.71
|DNP
|7.75
Just one day after the wide receiver group put on a show, the offensive linemen did the same in its own right. Led by Dare Rosenthal out of Kentucky, a dozen of linemen participating in the workouts on Friday ran the 40-yard dash below 5 seconds flat — the highest number since 2003.
While Rosenthal will likely not get drafted before the late rounds, three potential first-round selections also cracked the 5-second barrier: Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning (4.89), N.C. State’s Ikem Ekownu (4.93) and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross (4.95)
Obviously, though, the 40-yard dash has relatively limited meaning for offensive linemen. Nonetheless, the impressive performances on Friday show that the group as a whole — just like the wide receiver position, for example — features some intriguing athletes this year.
