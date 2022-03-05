The second day of the NFL’s 2022 Scouting Combine is in the books, and it had the running backs and offensive linemen go through on-field drills. While those two groups are not as much in the spotlight as Thursday’s — the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends worked out that day — some solid performances were put forward yet again.

In fact, Friday’s drill saw more record-breaking outings. Maybe one of those leads to a player end up with the New England Patriots come draft day.

Running backs Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Allgeier, Tyler BYU RB01 5106 224 31 1/2 9 5/8 4.6 DNP 33 10'0" DNP DNP DNP Badie, Tyler Missouri RB02 5080 197 29 3/8 9 1/8 72 4.45 DNP 33.5 10'1" DNP DNP DNP Bell, Greg San Diego State RB03 5106* 201 30 7/8 9 3/8 DNP 17 31 10'0" DNP DNP DNP Borghi, Max Washington State RB04 5091* 210 29 5/8 9 1/8 70 3/8 DNP 20 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Brooks, Kennedy Oklahoma RB05 5105 209 30 1/4 7 5/8 4.59 DNP 31 10'0" DNP DNP DNP Brown, Leddie West Virginia RB06 6001 213 31 3/8 9 3/4 75 3/8 4.64 DNP 30 9'10" DNP DNP DNP Chandler, Ty North Carolina RB07 5112 204 32 1/8 9 75 3/4 4.38 DNP 31 10'1" DNP DNP DNP Conner, Snoop Mississippi RB08 5101 222 30 1/4 9 1/4 4.59 25 29.5 9'10" DNP DNP DNP Cook, James Georgia RB09 5110 199 30 3/4 9 3/8 4.42 DNP 33 10'4" DNP DNP DNP Corbin, Jashaun Florida State RB10 5110* 202 31 1/2 9 1/2 76 1/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Davis-Price, Ty LSU RB11 6003 211 30 3/4 9 1/4 4.48 DNP 30 9'9" DNP DNP DNP Ealy, Jerrion Mississippi RB13 5081 189 29 1/8 8 1/2 4.52 DNP 34.5 10'8" DNP DNP DNP Ebner, Trestan Baylor RB14 5106 206 29 3/4 8 1/2 71 1/2 4.42 DNP 30 DNP DNP DNP DNP Ford, Jerome Cincinnati RB15 5104 210 30 5/8 9 1/8 74 3/8 4.46 DNP 31 9'10" DNP DNP DNP Goodson, Tyler Iowa RB16 5090 197 29 1/2 9 4.42 DNP 36.5 10'3" DNP DNP DNP Hall, Breece Iowa State RB17 5112 217 31 1/4 9 3/4 4.39 DNP 40 10'6" DNP DNP DNP Harris, Kevin South Carolina RB18 5095* 221 31 1/4 9 1/4 DNP 21 38.5 10'6" DNP DNP DNP Haskins, Hassan Michigan RB19 6002* 228 31 3/4 9 1/4 DNP 27 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ingram, Keaontay USC RB20 5114* 221 31 1/2 9 75 3/8 4.53 DNP 34.5 10'2" DNP DNP DNP Knight, Bam N.C. State RB21 5112* 209 30 1/2 9 1/4 4.58 DNP 31 9'6" DNP DNP DNP McCormick, Sincere UTSA RB22 5083* 205 29 7/8 9 1/8 4.6 DNP 33.5 9'8" DNP DNP DNP Pacheco, Isaih Rutgers RB23 5102* 216 30 1/2 9 1/4 73 3/4 4.37 DNP 33 9'11" DNP DNP DNP Pierce, Dameon Florida RB24 5095 218 30 3/4 9 3/8 74 4.59 21 34.5 9'11" DNP DNP DNP Price, D’vonte Florida International RB25 6013 210 31 1/2 9 3/8 77 1/4 4.38 DNP 34 9'11" DNP DNP DNP Rivers, Ronnie Fresno State RB26 5074 195 28 8 1/2 69 3/4 4.6 DNP 36.5 9'11" DNP DNP DNP Robinson, Brian Alabama RB27 6015 225 31 7/8 9 3/4 77 3/8 4.53 DNP 30 9'11" DNP DNP DNP Smith, Abram Baylor RB28 5113* 213 30 1/4 8 1/4 72 3/4 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Spiller, Isaiah Texas A&M RB29 6003 217 31 3/4 8 5/8 DNP DNP DNP 9'6" DNP DNP DNP Strong, Pierre South Dakota State RB30 5113 207 31 7/8 9 1/4 76 1/4 4.37 DNP 36 10'4" DNP DNP DNP Verdell, CJ Oregon RB31 5081* 194 29 1/4 9 1/2 DNP DNP 29.5 9'10" DNP DNP DNP Walker III, Kenny Michigan State RB32 5092 211 30 3/8 9 1/2 4.38 DNP 34 10'2" DNP DNP DNP Warren, Jaylen Oklahoma State RB33 5080 204 29 7/8 9 1/4 4.55 DNP 31.5 9'11" DNP DNP DNP White, Rachaad Arizona State RB34 6003 214 31 1/4 9 3/4 75 5/8 4.48 DNP 38 10'5" DNP DNP DNP White, Zamir Georgia RB35 5116 214 31 1/2 8 1/2 4.4 DNP 33.5 10'8" DNP DNP DNP White, ZaQuandre South Carolina RB36 5114* 206 30 3/4 9 74 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Williams, Kyren Notre Dame RB37 5092 194 28 5/8 9 4.65 DNP 32 9'8" DNP DNP DNP

With Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both under contract, the Patriots are set at the top of their running back depth chart. That said, with both James White and Brandon Bolden set to enter free agency later last month, they might be compelled to try to add some replacement options in the draft.

The running back group lacks some high-end talent, and it seems likely no RB will be drafted in the first round for the first time since 2013. That is especially true given that one of top options available — Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams — disappointed on Friday: Williams ran a 4.72-second 40-yard dash. New England might be a potential beneficiary in case his comparatively slow 40 forces him to drop.

On the other end of the spectrum is Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who absolutely crushed his workout. Not only did the 5-foot-11, 217-pound back run a 4.39-second 40, he also had a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot-6 broad jump.

Offensive linemen Player School Position HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Position HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Andries, Blaise Minnesota OT 6062 308 33 7/8 9 7/8 81 5.1 DNP DNP 8'10" 4.68 DNP 7.84 Brown, Ben Mississippi OG 6042* 312 34 3/8 10 1/4 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Bruss, Logan Wisconsin OT 6050 309 33 1/8 10 3/4 5.32 DNP DNP 9'4" 4.55 DNP 7.57 Burford, Spencer UTSA OG 6041 304 34 3/4 9 1/2 82 1/4 5.19 DNP 27.5 8'9" 4.73 DNP DNP Carter, Ja’Tyre Southern OG 6033 311 33 5/8 10 1/4 5.13 DNP 30 9'0" 4.9 DNP 7.84 Cross, Charles Mississippi State OT 6046 307 34 1/2 10 3/4 81 4.95 DNP 26 9'4" 4.61 DNP 7.88 Cunningham, Myron Arkansas OT 6052 320 34 1/2 10 3/8 81 3/8 5.38 DNP 20 8'2" 5.16 DNP 8.5 Deaton, Dawson Texas Tech OC 6054 306 32 7/8 9 5/8 80 1/8 5.12 24 29 9'0" 4.49 DNP 7.52 Deculus, Austin LSU OT 6050 321 34 3/8 9 1/4 83 1/2 5.08 DNP 28.5 9'1" 4.99 DNP DNP Diesch, Kellen Arizona State OT 6071 301 32 1/4 9 1/2 79 4.89 DNP 32.5 9'2" 4.43 DNP 7.77 Dunkle, Bill San Diego State OG 6047 328 33 5/8 10 1/4 5.44 25 26 7'11" 4.91 DNP 7.97 Ekwonu, Ickey N.C. State OG 6040 310 34 10 1/4 84 1/4 4.93 DNP 29 9'0" 4.73 DNP 7.82 Eze, Obinna TCU OT 6064 321 36 1/8 9 7/8 86 3/8 5.17 18 27.5 8'8" 5.08 DNP 8.2 Ezeudu, Joshua North Carolina OG 6042 308 34 9 1/2 82 1/4 5.19 DNP 29 8'9" 4.56 DNP 7.83 Faalele, Daniel Minnesota OT 6080 384 35 1/8 11 85 1/8 DNP 24 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Fortner, Luke Kentucky OC 6041 307 33 1/8 10 80 3/4 5.21 DNP 24 8'6" 4.95 DNP 7.75 Goedeke, Luke Central Michigan OT 6042* 312 32 1/4 9 3/4 80 3/8 DNP 26 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Green, Kenyon Texas A&M OG 6037 323 34 1/8 10 3/8 83 3/8 5.24 20 26 8'6" 5.12 DNP DNP Hayes, Marquis Oklahoma OG 6046* 318 34 7/8 8 7/8 83 1/2 5.3 DNP 23.5 8'6" DNP DNP DNP Hines, Chasen LSU OG 6026* 327 33 7/8 9 7/8 81 1/8 5.22 DNP 30.5 9'0" DNP DNP DNP Ingram, Ed LSU OG 6031* 307 33 5/8 10 83 7/8 5.02 DNP 28.5 8'6" 4.76 DNP 7.81 Johnson, Zion Boston College OG 6026* 312 34 10 5/8 82 7/8 5.18 32 32 9'4" 4.46 DNP 7.38 Jones, Braxton Southern Utah OT 6051* 310 35 3/8 10 1/4 84 1/4 4.97 DNP 25.5 9'0" 4.84 DNP DNP Jurgens, Cam Nebraska OC 6027 303 33 3/8 10 4.92 25 DNP 8'9" DNP DNP DNP Kinnard, Darian Kentucky OG 6053 322 35 11 1/4 83 5.31 DNP 25 8'3" 4.96 DNP 8.11 Linderbaum, Tyler Iowa OC 6021 296 31 1/8 10 75 5/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lindstrom, Alec Boston College OC 6033 296 32 5/8 9 1/4 77 3/8 5.18 25 29 9'3" 4.66 DNP 7.5 Lowe, Vederian Illinois OT 6045 314 35 3/8 10 3/8 85 5/8 5.22 DNP 25.5 8'3" 4.71 DNP 7.83 Lucas, Abraham Washington State OT 6063 315 33 7/8 10 1/2 81 3/8 4.92 24 DNP 8'11" 4.4 DNP 7.25 Mays, Cade Tennessee OT 6046 311 34 1/8 10 82 3/8 5.24 DNP 26 8'6" 4.71 DNP 7.57 McKethan, Marcus North Carolina OG 6064 340 35 1/2 10 1/2 85 1/2 5.31 27 27.5 9'2" 4.99 DNP DNP Mitchell, Max Louisiana OT 6062 307 33 1/2 10 80 3/4 5.32 DNP 25 8'10" 4.65 DNP 8.09 Munford Jr., Thayer Ohio State OT 6056 328 35 1/8 10 1/8 5.39 DNP 22 8'8" DNP DNP DNP Neal, Evan Alabama OT 6074 337 34 10 1/8 83 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Parham, Dylan Memphis OG 6025 311 33 1/2 10 1/4 80 3/8 4.93 DNP 26.5 9'0" 4.7 DNP 7.78 Paul, Chris Tulsa OG 6037 323 33 5/8 9 3/8 82 1/4 4.89 DNP 27 9'1" 4.83 DNP 7.74 Penning, Trevor Northern Iowa OT 6071 325 34 1/4 10 1/8 83 5/8 4.89 DNP 28 9'3" 4.62 DNP 7.25 Petit-Frere, Nick Ohio State OT 6051 316 33 5/8 10 3/4 5.14 DNP 24.5 8'7" DNP DNP DNP Raimann, Bernhard Central Michigan OT 6061 303 32 7/8 10 1/4 80 5.05 30 30.5 9'9" 4.49 DNP 7.46 Rhyan, Sean UCLA OT 6045 321 32 3/8 11 1/8 5.25 DNP 33.5 9'2" 4.81 DNP 7.55 Robinson, Tyrese Oklahoma OG 6027 317 33 1/8 9 3/4 79 1/4 5.25 DNP 22.5 8'4" 4.94 DNP 8.35 Rosenthal, Dare Kentucky OT 6066 290 33 1/2 9 4.88 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Rupcich, Andrew Culver-Stockton OT 6060 318 32 7/8 9 1/2 77 7/8 5.31 DNP 27.5 9'0" DNP DNP DNP Salyer, Jamaree Georgia OT 6025* 321 33 5/8 10 80 DNP 31 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shaffer, Justin Georgia OG 6037 314 33 1/4 10 81 1/8 5.14 DNP 25.5 8'11" DNP DNP DNP Smith, Lecitus Virginia Tech OG 6032 314 31 7/8 9 5/8 79 1/4 5.18 23 DNP 8'3" 4.78 DNP 7.88 Smith, Tyler Tulsa OT 6045 324 34 10 3/4 82 1/4 5.02 DNP 27.5 8'9" 4.65 DNP 7.78 Strange, Cole Tennessee-Chattanooga OG 6043* 307 33 10 1/8 80 1/8 5.03 31 28 10'0" 4.5 DNP 7.44 Stueber, Andrew Michigan OT 6060* 325 34 1/8 10 81 3/4 DNP DNP DNP 8'5" 4.9 DNP 7.94 Tenuta, Luke Virginia Tech OT 6077* 319 32 7/8 10 1/8 81 1/8 5.41 DNP 26 8'8" 4.77 DNP DNP Thomas, Zach San Diego State OT 6045* 308 33 7/8 10 1/4 83 4.96 21 22.5 8'11" 4.65 DNP 7.4 Tom, Zach Wake Forest OT 6037* 304 33 1/4 10 3/8 79 7/8 4.94 DNP 33 9'10" 4.47 DNP DNP Volson, Cordell North Dakota State OG 6060* 315 33 7/8 10 1/2 81 1/2 5.27 25 25 8'8" 4.93 DNP 8.31 Waletzko, Matt North Dakota OT 6067* 312 35 1/8 10 1/4 85 3/4 5.03 DNP 30 9'5" DNP DNP DNP Walker, Rasheed Penn State OT 6045* 313 33 5/8 10 5/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Wattenberg, Luke Washington OC 6040* 299 34 3/8 9 3/8 82 1/4 5.2 DNP 29.5 9'5" 4.57 DNP 7.45 West, Dohnovan Arizona State OC 6032 296 33 9 1/2 5.27 DNP 28 9'4" DNP DNP DNP Zakelj, Nick Fordham OT 6061 316 32 1/2 9 7/8 78 3/8 5.13 27 28.5 9'2" 4.71 DNP 7.75

Just one day after the wide receiver group put on a show, the offensive linemen did the same in its own right. Led by Dare Rosenthal out of Kentucky, a dozen of linemen participating in the workouts on Friday ran the 40-yard dash below 5 seconds flat — the highest number since 2003.

While Rosenthal will likely not get drafted before the late rounds, three potential first-round selections also cracked the 5-second barrier: Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning (4.89), N.C. State’s Ikem Ekownu (4.93) and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross (4.95)

Obviously, though, the 40-yard dash has relatively limited meaning for offensive linemen. Nonetheless, the impressive performances on Friday show that the group as a whole — just like the wide receiver position, for example — features some intriguing athletes this year.