NFL Scouting Combine: 6 winners and 2 losers from Saturday’s workouts

When it comes to the NFL Combine, the freaks come out on Day 3. Saturday is reserved for defensive lineman and linebackers, players that can range from 225 to 360 pounds all running fast, jumping high, and putting up some ridiculous numbers.

As we’ve seen throughout the weekend, there were winners and losers on Saturday night. Here’s a look at those who stood out for better or worse on day three of the NFL Combine.

Winner: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Every year there’s a guy who stands out above everyone else at the combine. Before we even watch the defensive backs tomorrow, I can say with the upmost confidence that Jordan Davis was that man in 2022. First and foremost, Davis showed up to the combine at 341 pounds, the second heaviest of any player who weighed in on the weekend. Now let’s take a look at the numbers he put up.

40-yard dash: 4.78 (2nd among DT)

Vertical: 32” (2nd among DT)

Broad: 10’3” (1st among DT)

Jordan Davis. Athlete. #NFLCombine



: Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports

Those are ludicrous numbers. To put it in perspective, he was faster than half of the quarterbacks who ran, had a vertical higher than 13 running backs, and his broad jump was 11” better than the man who came in second place. Some more perspective? His relative athletic score is the second best in the history of the NFL Combine behind Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson. That’s ludicrous.

Winner: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

After watching his college teammate Davis put on a show throughout his tests, Devonta Wyatt had some big shoes to fill. Well, he ended up being the only defensive tackle in the entire class to run faster than Davis with a 4.77 second 40-yard dash. How’s that for one-upmanship?

Though he tested well, what made Wyatt stand out on Saturday was his work throughout the on-field drills. He was as smooth a defensive tackle as we saw this weekend and really showed up in front of coaches and scouts.

Loser: LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska

JoJo Domann is more of a safety than a linebacker, that fact was evident throughout on-field drills on Saturday. He made a few mistakes and had to restart his rep on a bag drill. That followed his 4.61 40-yard dash time that disappointed for those who had seen him play before. Not the end of the world, but not great news for someone who has a long road to carving out a role at the next level.

Winner: LB Troy Andersen, Montana

I struggled with this one. Is Andersen a winner or are the New England Patriots a winner, because he was built to play for Bill Belichick?

The former quarterback and running back showed up to the Combine with just two seasons at linebacker under his belt and looked like he belonged among a bunch of players who have been doing it for years.

.@MSUBobcats_FB's Troy Andersen getting the LBs off to a fast start with a 4.41u.



: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

Having the fastest 40 in the group didn’t hurt either.

Loser: EDGE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Myjai Sanders entered the draft process with one glaring concern, his lack of weight. Since the end of the season, he’s dropped over 30 pounds from his listed college weight, and is tipping the scales at a whopping 228 pounds. Incase you were wondering, that is by far the lightest in the history of the combine for an edge player. According to Ian Rapoport he was battling an illness that may have contributed to the rapid weight loss.

#Cincinnati DE Myjai Sanders did all his drills today, but he has been battling an illness the last few days. Sanders has been having trouble keeping food down, while feeling fatigued. He saw medical personnel this morning to help manage it, but still felt it all night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2022

Winner: DT Travis Jones, UConn

If we’re talking about guys who have raised their stock during the pre-draft process, Travis Jones is the face of that group. After showing up to the Senior Bowl and absolutely dominating the competition, Jones strolled into Indianapolis and ran like a linebacker. The local New England product could find himself being drafted in the top of the second round.

Travis Jones moves like a linebacker.

Winner: EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

Davis blew tests out of the water, Wyatt looked tremendous on-field, Travon Walker put both of those things together. His numbers were comparable to Myles Garrett’s from the 2017 Combine, and he essentially made himself the new teach tape for all coaches at the event.

He’s far from contention in being the number one overall pick, but there are bound to be teams that now have him above Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or both.

Winner: HC Kirby Smart, Georgia

This guy is going to get so many five-star recruits to commit after this.