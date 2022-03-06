The third day of at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is in the books, and it saw the defensive linemen, edge defenders and linebackers take the field. One thing all of those groups have in common is their speed and high-end athletic talent: some impressive performances were on display on Saturday.

Given that the New England Patriots are looking to add speed to their defense this year, per inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, this year’s draft should be a goldmine for their aspirations. With that said, let’s dig into the numbers.

Defensive linemen Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Bonitto, Nik Oklahoma DL01 6030 248 32 1/2 9 3/8 N/A 4.54 DNP 35.5 10'0" 4.23 DNP 7.07 Butler, Matthew Tennessee DL02 6037 297 33 1/2 9 1/4 82 1/4 5 17 32 9'4" 4.81 DNP 7.89 Carter, Zach Florida DL03 6042 282 33 1/2 10 1/4 81 4.99 19 27.5 9'2" DNP DNP DNP Davidson, DJ Arizona State DL04 6030* 327 33 10 1/8 81 1/4 DNP 23 28 DNP 4.72 DNP 7.85 Davis, Jordan Georgia DL05 6063 341 34 10 3/4 81 1/8 4.78 DNP 32 10'3" DNP DNP DNP Davis, Kalia UCF DL06 6010* 302 33 5/8 9 1/2 N/A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Elliss, Noah Idaho DL07 6042 346 32 1/4 10 3/8 N/A 5.66 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Farrell, Neil LSU DL08 6041 330 32 1/4 10 1/8 78 1/2 5.41 DNP 21.5 DNP DNP DNP 8.41 Ford, Jonathan Miami DL09 6050* 333 32 3/4 9 1/4 79 7/8 DNP DNP 29 8'6" DNP DNP DNP Garrett, Haskell Ohio State DL10 6021 300 31 5/8 9 7/8 78 5.07 DNP 24 DNP DNP DNP DNP Hall, Logan Houston DL11 6061 283 32 3/4 9 5/8 80 1/4 4.88 DNP 30 DNP 4.44 DNP 7.25 Hinton, Chris Michigan DL12 6035 305 32 3/8 10 1/2 N/A 5.28 DNP 31.5 8'10" DNP DNP DNP Jackson, Jordan Air Force DL13 6045* 294 33 3/4 9 3/8 81 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Jones, Travis Connecticut DL14 6043 325 34 1/4 10 1/4 82 3/4 4.92 DNP 28.5 9'2" 4.58 DNP 7.33 Leal, DeMarvin Texas A&M DL15 6037 283 33 1/4 9 1/2 80 3/8 5 DNP 27.5 8'10" 4.49 DNP DNP Mathis, Phidarian Alabama DL16 6037* 310 34 5/8 10 3/8 83 1/2 DNP DNP 23.5 9'1" 4.91 DNP DNP McCall, Marquan Kentucky DL17 6024* 342 33 1/4 11 80 1/2 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ogbonnia, Otito UCLA DL19 6034* 324 34 3/8 10 84 3/8 DNP 29 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Peevy, Jayden Texas A&M DL20 6053 308 35 1/2 10 1/2 85 3/4 5.3 DNP 27 8'4" DNP DNP DNP Ridgeway, John Arkansas DL21 6046* 321 33 3/8 10 81 3/8 5.3 DNP DNP 8'5" 4.73 DNP DNP Uwazurike, Eyioma Iowa State DL22 6054* 316 35 1/8 10 1/8 85 5/8 DNP DNP 33 8'11" DNP DNP DNP Winfrey, Perrion Oklahoma DL23 6036* 290 35 1/4 10 1/4 85 5/8 4.89 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Wyatt, Devonte Georgia DL24 6027 304 32 5/8 9 7/8 78 1/4 4.77 DNP 29 9'3" DNP DNP DNP

The defensive line workout saw some spectacular performances, including six players who ran the 40-yard dash below 5 seconds. Among them was Jordan Davis out of Georgia, who clocked at 4.78. Davis’ 40 time was not the only number he put up that stood out: the projected first-round pick put on a show on Saturday.

Not only did he run the second fastest 40 time behind Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto (4.54) and Georgia teammate Devonte Wyatt (4.77), he also had the second best vertical jump at 32 inches and the top broad jump: Davis, who measured at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, jumped 10 feet and 3 inches.

Edge defenders Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Barno, Amaré Virginia Tech DL25 6045 246 34 9 81 1/8 4.36 DNP 37 10'11" 4.45 DNP DNP Booker, Thomas Stanford DL26 6033 301 33 1/4 10 5/8 N/A 4.94 DNP DNP 9'2" 4.41 DNP 7.33 Clemons, Micheal Texas A&M DL27 6052* 263 34 7/8 10 N/A DNP 24 24 9'8" DNP DNP DNP Ebiketie, Arnold Penn State DL28 6023* 250 34 1/8 10 1/4 82 1/8 DNP 21 38 10'8" DNP DNP DNP Enagbare, Kingsley South Carolina DL29 6036 258 34 3/4 10 5/8 83 5/8 4.87 DNP 36.5 9'9" DNP DNP DNP Gunter, Jeffrey Coastal Carolina DL30 6043 258 33 9 1/4 80 1/8 4.7 DNP 35.5 10'2" 4.35 DNP 7.21 Hutchinson, Aidan Michigan DL31 6065 260 32 1/8 10 1/4 78 1/8 4.74 DNP 36 9'9" 4.15 DNP 6.73 Johnson, Tyree Texas A&M DL32 6032* 248 30 7/8 9 3/4 N/A DNP 21 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Karlaftis, George Purdue DL33 6036 266 32 5/8 10 1/4 78 7/8 DNP 21 38 10'1" 4.36 DNP DNP Luketa, Jesse Penn State DL34 6027 253 32 5/8 10 3/8 78 3/4 4.89 DNP 37.5 9'6" DNP DNP DNP Malone, DeAngelo Western Kentucky DL35 6032* 243 33 1/8 9 7/8 79 1/2 DNP 23 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ojabo, David Michigan DL36 6040 250 33 1/2 9 80 3/4 4.55 DNP 35 10'2" 4.45 DNP DNP Otomewo, Esezi Minnesota DL37 6052* 282 34 1/2 9 N/A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Paschal, Joshua Kentucky DL38 6025 268 32 3/4 9 5/8 N/A 4.77 DNP 37.5 10'3" DNP DNP DNP Ray, LaBryan Alabama DL39 6040* 283 32 5/8 8 1/2 N/A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Robinson, Dominique Miami (Ohio) DL40 6047 253 33 1/4 9 3/4 82 3/8 4.72 25 41 10'1" DNP DNP DNP Sanders, Myjai Cincinnati DL41 6052 228 32 5/8 9 1/4 79 7/8 4.67 DNP 33 10'0" 4.37 DNP DNP Smith, Tyreke Ohio State DL42 6033 254 33 1/4 10 1/2 81 4.86 DNP 34 9'9" DNP DNP DNP Tagovailoa-Amosa, Myron Notre Dame DL44 6022 270 32 5/8 9 5/8 80 4.81 DNP 29 9'7" DNP DNP DNP Thibodeaux, Kayvon Oregon DL45 6040 254 33 1/8 9 3/4 79 1/2 4.58 27 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Thomas, Cameron San Diego State DL46 6040* 267 32 1/2 10 1/4 79 1/4 DNP 24 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Thomas, Isaiah Oklahoma DL47 6047 266 33 1/4 9 7/8 79 3/8 4.7 DNP 31.5 9'9" DNP DNP DNP Walker, Travon Georgia DL48 6050 272 35 1/2 10 3/4 84 1/4 4.51 DNP 35.5 10'3" 4.32 DNP 6.89 Williams, Sam Mississippi DL49 6035 261 33 1/8 9 7/8 80 4.46 DNP 32.5 10'3" DNP DNP DNP Wright, Alex UAB DL50 6051* 271 34 9 1/4 N/A DNP 15INJ DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP

The edge group featured two candidates for the first overall selection in this year’s draft: Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. Both had very good workouts on Saturday — Hutchinson’s 6.78-second 3-cone time was the fastest of the day and actually quicker than all but one wide receiver — but the show was stolen by another player.

Georgia’s Trevon Walker certainly held his own compared to Thibodeaux and Hutchinson, putting up some outstanding numbers. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, had a 35.5-inch vertical and jumped 10-foot-3 in the broad jump; Walker also ran the 3-cone drill in 6.89.

Linebackers Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Allen, Christopher Alabama LB01 6034 241 33 10 77 1/4 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Andersen, Troy Montana State LB02 6034 243 32 1/8 9 1/4 77 5/8 4.42 DNP 36 10'8" DNP DNP DNP Asamoah, Brian Oklahoma LB04 6002 226 32 5/8 10 80 4.56 DNP 36.5 10'4" DNP DNP DNP Beavers, Darrian Cincinnati LB05 6040* 237 32 3/8 9 3/4 81 DNP DNP 36.5 10'5" DNP DNP 6.91 Bernard, Terrel Baylor LB06 6004* 224 30 1/4 9 5/8 74 DNP 22 35.5 10'3" 4.25 DNP 7.03 Butler, Darien Arizona State LB07 5103* 221 30 1/8 9 3/8 74 3/4 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Campbell, Chance Mississippi LB08 6023 232 31 1/4 10 1/8 74 3/8 4.57 DNP 39.5 10'7" DNP DNP DNP Chenal, Leo Wisconsin LB09 6025 250 31 9 3/4 N/A 4.53 DNP 40.5 10'8" DNP DNP DNP Clark, Damone LSU LB10 6024 239 33 9 3/4 78 1/8 4.57 DNP 36.5 10'7" DNP DNP 7.12 Dean, Nakobe Georgia LB11 5112 229 31 7/8 9 1/8 76 1/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Domann, JoJo Nebraska LB12 6012 228 30 3/8 9 1/2 74 3/8 4.62 DNP 34.5 9'11" DNP DNP DNP Gemmel, Jeremiah North Carolina LB13 6002* 226 31 3/4 9 1/4 N/A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Graham-Mobley, Isaiah Boston College LB14 6010 230 32 9 1/4 N/A 4.63 DNP 34.5 10'4" DNP DNP DNP Hansen, Jake Illinois LB15 6007* 238 32 3/8 9 3/4 78 1/8 DNP 21 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Hansford, Aaron Texas A&M LB16 6021* 239 32 3/8 10 1/8 78 DNP 24 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harris, Christian Alabama LB17 6004 226 32 1/8 9 5/8 76 3/4 4.44 DNP 34.5 11'0" DNP DNP DNP Jackson, D’Marco Appalachian State LB18 6006 233 32 1/2 9 1/4 79 4.55 DNP 33 10'5" DNP DNP DNP Jackson, Drake USC LB19 6035* 254 34 10 1/8 N/A DNP DNP 36.5 10'7" DNP DNP DNP Johnson II, Jermaine Florida State LB20 6045 254 34 9 7/8 81 5/8 4.58 DNP 32 10'5" DNP DNP DNP Landman, Nate Colorado LB21 6024 238 30 1/2 9 3/8 76 1/4 4.86 DNP 36.5 9'11" DNP DNP DNP Lloyd, Devin Utah LB22 6026 237 33 9 1/2 80 1/4 4.66 25 35 10'6" DNP DNP DNP Mafe, Boye Minnesota LB23 6034* 261 32 5/8 9 7/8 81 1/4 4.53 DNP 38 10'5" DNP DNP DNP McClain, Zakoby Auburn LB24 5114 228 31 3/4 9 1/4 74 3/4 4.69 DNP 33 9'9" DNP DNP DNP McFadden, Micah Indiana LB25 6010 240 31 1/4 9 1/2 N/A DNP 21 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Moon, Jeremiah Florida LB26 6045* 249 35 10 1/8 N/A 4.76 DNP 40.5 11'1" 4.55 DNP 7.09 Muma, Chad Wyoming LB27 6030 239 31 5/8 10 75 3/4 4.63 27 40 10'9" 4.28 DNP 7.06 Rodriguez, Malcolm Oklahoma State LB28 5110 232 30 1/8 9 5/8 72 5/8 4.52 DNP 39.5 10'0" DNP DNP DNP Rose, Mike Iowa State LB29 6040 245 33 1/4 10 1/8 N/A DNP DNP 34 10'1" DNP DNP DNP Ross, Josh Michigan LB30 6003 227 30 1/2 9 3/4 74 3/4 4.79 DNP 31 9'1" DNP DNP DNP Sanborn, Jack Wisconsin LB31 6015 234 30 1/2 9 5/8 74 3/4 4.73 20 34.5 9'6" DNP DNP DNP Sewell, Nephi Utah LB32 5114 226 29 3/8 8 1/2 71 3/8 4.67 DNP 32 10'0" 4.33 DNP 7.01 Smith, Brandon Penn State LB33 6034 250 34 5/8 10 1/4 N/A 4.52 DNP 37.5 10'8" DNP DNP DNP Spector, Baylon Clemson LB34 6011 233 L 31 1/2 10 N/A 4.6 DNP 36 10'2" DNP DNP DNP Tindall, Channing Georgia LB35 6017 230 32 7/8 10 5/8 77 1/4 4.47 DNP 42 10'9" DNP DNP DNP Walker, Quay Georgia LB36 6036 241 32 5/8 9 1/4 79 7/8 4.52 DNP 32 10'2" DNP DNP DNP Williams, Tre Arkansas LB37 6041 252 33 7/8 9 1/2 81 5/8 5.08 DNP 26.5 8'8" 4.24 DNP 7.2

The linebacker position certainly is one the Patriots could target in late April, and Saturday saw multiple impressive workouts. Among the standouts was Montana State’s Troy Andersen, who ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash — best of all linebackers. A potential mid-round selection, Anderson also had a 36-inch vertical jump as well as a 10-foot-8 broad jump.

Another potential New England target also had an impressive day: Alabama’s Christian Harris, who ran the 40 yards in 4.44 seconds and also had a 34.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-0 broad jump. Measuring at only 6-foot-0, however, might hurt his stock in the Patriots’ eyes.