Draft season is in full swing, which means that the New England Patriots will be busy doing interviews, working out NFL prospects or inviting them for a finite number of pre-draft visits. While it remains to be seen how the process will eventually look like compared to last year’s — Covid-19 forced the league to make multiple adaptations — there will be plenty of news to report up until late April.

In order to find out who the Patriots have already spoken to or worked out thus far, please make sure to bookmark this pre-draft tracker. We will have all contact listed to the best of our knowledge.

Senior Bowl

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State: A big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, Watson is coming off a productive senior campaign with the Bisons: he caught 43 passes for 801 yards and seven touchdowns and also had 15 rushing attempts for 114 yards and another score. Watson is expected to be drafted on Day 2. (per Jim McBride)

WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada: The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver ended his final year with the Wolfpack with 80 receptions for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns. A proven deep threat who is primarily aligning on the outside of the formation, Doubs will not be picked before the third day of the draft. (per Jim McBride)

East-West Shrine Bowl

WR Kyle Philips, UCLA: While he lacks both size and outstanding athletic traits, Philips was a productive receiver for the Bruins. Primarily playing in the slot, the 5-foot-10 wideout led the team with 59 receptions for 739 yards and 10 scores in 2021. Philips could come off the board as early as the third round. (per Phil Perry)

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland: A projected late-round prospect, Okonkwo is on the smaller side for a tight end. But while he may lack traditional size at just 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, he has some intriguing athletic tools that could make him a matchup weapon at the next level. (per Justin Melo)

Scouting Combine

RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame: One of the top running back prospects in this year’s draft, Williams is coming off productive back-to-back seasons. The versatile 21-year-old touched the football a combined 492 times for 2,799 yards and 31 touchdowns. A potential three-down back, Williams will likely become a Day 2 selection. (per Khari Thompson)

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State: One of the top wide receivers in this year’s class, Olave will likely come off the board in the first round in two months. The 6-foot-1 wideout, who caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, combines tremendous route-running, a high football IQ, and positional versatility. He also offers sneaky athleticism: his 4.39-second 40-yard dash is proof of that. (per Armando Salguero)

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas: Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 and enters the draft with some first-round buzz. A physical receiver who stands at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds and knows how to use his size, the 21-year-old has some of the best hands in the draft. (per Armando Salguero)

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama: Despite tearing his ACL in the National Championship Game, Williams will come off the board in the first round of the draft. His impressive 2021 season that saw him catch 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns is only one reason why: the 6-foot-1, 179-pound pass catcher also combines elite quickness with advanced route-running skills, and is as good after the catch as any player in this class. (per Armando Salguero)

WR John Metchie III, Alabama: Another Alabama wide receiver that ended his 2021 season with a torn ACL, Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns for the Crimson Tide last year. The junior, who measures at 6-foot-0, 187 pounds, projects as a slot/Z-receiver hybrid. Regardless of how he is used, though, one thing is certain: Metchie knows how to get open and make plays with the ball in his hands. (per Phil Perry)

WR Slade Bolden, Alabama: Despite playing behind Jameson Williams and John Metchie, Bolden finished the 2021 season with 42 catches for 408 yards and three scores. The 5-foot-11 wideout projects as a slot receiver in the NFL, but will likely not get drafted before the sixth or seventh round. (per Mark Daniels)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky: Robinson transferred from Nebraska to Kentucky last year and immediately took off, catching 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns. A likely Day 2 selection, Robinson will be used as a versatile interior receiver at the next level with considerable starter upside. (per Ryan McDowell)

LB Chad Muma, Wyoming: Muma combines good size (6-foot-2, 241 pounds) with advanced instincts, a physical edge and a knack for the football. While his coverage skills remain a work in progress, he will likely come off the board on Day 2 of the draft. (per Khari Thompson)

LB Quay Walker, Georgia: Walker’s athleticism and size make him a potential do-it-all defender at the next level: the versatile linebacker can align both on the edge, off the ball, or even on the inside of the line. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defender needs to work on his instincts — which is why he will likely not be drafted before the third round — but his upside cannot be denied. (per Andrew Callahan)

LB Drake Jackson, USC: Jackson is a work in progress, but he has some solid foundational tools to work with. If given time to grow, 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has the potential to become a successful edge at the next level capable of sealing off against the run and being disruptive versus the pass. (per Khari Thompson)

LB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M: Hansford made the unusual transition form wide receiver to linebacker during his time at Texas A&M, but the decision to change positions was a good one. He likely will not come off the until late on Day 3, if at all, but will give his new team some physicality as an early-down linebacker. (per Andrew Callahan)

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah: The best linebacker in this year’s class, Lloyd has everything you would want from a modern NFL linebacker. He is an elite athlete that can play sideline-to-sideline coverage, but also combines strength and size to make an impact when coming downhill versus the pass and the run. On top of it all, he is a versatile athlete that can line up all over the front seven. Lloyd has “future star player” written all over him. (per Andrew Callahan)

LB Troy Andersen, Montana State: After playing quarterback, running back and linebacker in college, Andersen enters the draft as a potential Day 2 option. His combination of size — 6-foot-4, 243 pounds — and athleticism make him an exciting prospect, but he is a raw player mostly due to his lack of experience. (per Andrew Callahan)

LB Christian Harris, Alabama: Harris offers a good combination of instincts and burst, and might just be the best coverage linebacker in the class; it is no surprise that he is expected to come off the board in the second round. However, his size — 6-foot-0, 226 pounds — could be an issue for a team like the Patriots preferring its off-the-ball linebackers to be on the bigger side. (per Andrew Callahan)

Pro Days

N/A

Private workouts

N/A