The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books, with the final day of on-field testing taking place on Sunday. In what was a continuation of the previous three days in Indianapolis, the scouts present — including, obviously, those from the New England Patriots — saw more impressive athletic performances when the defensive backs entered the arena.

With that said, let’s take a look at the numbers.

Cornerbacks Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Armour-Davis, Jalyn Alabama DB01 6005 197 30 7/8 9 1/4 N/A 4.39 14 34.5 DNP DNP DNP DNP Barnes, Kalon Baylor DB03 5114 183 31 3/4 9 7/8 76 3/8 4.23 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Booth, Andrew Clemson DB04 6002* 194 31 1/2 9 3/8 76 7/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Brown, Montaric Arkansas DB05 6003 196 31 1/4 9 1/2 N/A 4.55 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Bryant, Coby Cincinnati DB06 6013 193 30 5/8 9 3/8 74* 4.54 17 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Castro-Fields, Tariq Penn State DB07 6005 197 30 3/4 8 3/4 76* 4.38 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Durant, Cobie South Carolina State DB08 5095 180 30 3/4 8 3/4 72* 4.38 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Elam, Kaiir Florida DB09 6014 191 30 7/8 8 7/8 N/A 4.39 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Emerson, MJ Mississippi State DB10 6015 201 33 1/2 10 1/8 N/A 4.53 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Evans, Akayleb Missouri DB11 6020 197 32 8 3/4 74 5/8* 4.46 DNP 36 10'9" DNP DNP DNP Fields, DaMarcus Texas Tech DB12 5115 193 31 1/4 9 1/8 74 3/4* 4.48 DNP 34.5 DNP DNP DNP DNP Flott, Cordale LSU DB13 6006* 175 30 1/8 8 N/A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Gardner, Sauce Cincinnati DB14 6026 190 33 1/2 9 5/8 79 3/8 4.41 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Goodrich, Mario Clemson DB15 6002 176 30 5/8 9 1/8 74 1/8* 4.52 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Gordon, Kyler Washington DB16 5114 194 31 9 1/4 74 3/4 4.52 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Gray, Vincent Michigan DB17 6010* 192 32 3/8 9 1/4 N/A 4.54 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Jobe, Joshua Alabama DB18 5114 182 32 5/8 9 1/4 N/A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Jones, Jack Arizona State DB19 5105* 171 30 3/4 8 7/8 73 1/8* 4.51 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Jones, Marcus Houston DB20 5080* 174 28 7/8 8 7/8 N/A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Kendrick, Derion Georgia DB21 5114* 194 31 9 1/8 74* DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lucas, Chase Arizona State DB22 5110* 180 31 7/8 9 1/4 74 7/8* 4.48 DNP 39 10'8" DNP DNP DNP Mathis, Damarri Pittsburgh DB23 5105* 196 31 7/8 8 1/4 77* 4.39 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP McCollum, Zyon Sam Houston State DB24 6020* 199 30 3/4 9 74* 4.33 DNP 39.5 11'0" 3.94 DNP 6.48 McCreary, Roger Auburn DB25 5110* 190 28 7/8 9 70 5/8* 4.5 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP McDuffie, Trent Washington DB26 5103 193 29 3/4 8 3/4 72 3/8 4.44 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Steele, Chris USC DB27 6003 187 31 3/8 8 3/4 N/A 4.48 DNP 37.5 10'6" DNP DNP DNP Stingley Jr., Derek LSU DB28 6002* 190 30 5/8 9 5/8 74 1/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Taylor, Alontae Tennessee DB29 6001 199 32 1/4 9 1/8 75* 4.36 DNP 34.5 10'8" DNP DNP DNP Taylor-Britt, Cam Nebraska DB30 5105 196 31 1/2 10 76 1/8* 4.38 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Taylor-Stuart, Isaac USC DB31 6014 201 31 1/2 9 N/A 4.42 DNP DNP 10'3" DNP DNP DNP Thompson, Josh Texas DB32 5104 194 30 7/8 9 3/8 74* 4.4 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Waller, Jermaine Virginia Tech DB33 6000* 180 31 1/8 9 74 1/2* 4.68 18 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Watson, Jaylen Washington State DB34 6014* 197 32 1/4 9 5/8 76 5/8* 4.51 18 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Webb, Sam Missouri Western State DB35 6004* 201* 32* 9* 78* 4.48 14 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Williams, Joshua Fayetteville State DB37 6024* 195 32 7/8 9 1/2 78 1/8* 4.53 17 36 10'4" DNP DNP DNP Williams, Damarion Houston DB36 5100* 182 29 5/8 8 3/4 72 3/4* DNP 17 34.5 9'10" DNP DNP DNP Woolen, Tariq UTSA DB38 6041 205 33 5/8 9 1/8 79* 4.26 DNP 42 DNP DNP DNP DNP Wright, Mykael Oregon DB39 5112* 173 30 1/2 9 N/A 4.57 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP

Wide receiver John Ross’ record in the 40-yard dash lives another year, but the cornerback group came very close. Baylor’s Kenon Barnes came within one hundredth of a second, clocking at 4.23 — the fastest time of the weekend and since Ross’ 4.22 in 2017.

Barnes was not the only speedster among the cornerbacks. A total of nine prospects ran below 4.4 seconds, with Sam Houston State’s Zyon McCollum standing out in particular.

While “only” running the third fastest 40-yard dash at 4.33 seconds — trailing Barnes and UTSA’s Tariq Woolen (4.26) — he posted the best 3-cone drill of the weekend: McCollum, a projected late-round prospect, ran a 6.48. He certainly improved his stock quite a bit on Sunday.

Safeties Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Anderson, Tycen Toledo DB40 6017 209 33 10 1/8 79 3/4 4.36 DNP 35.5 10'3" 4.28 DNP 6.64 Bell, Markquese Florida A&M DB41 6021 212 32 3/8 9 3/8 76 1/2 4.41 DNP 36.5 10'3" 4.46 DNP DNP Belton, Dane Iowa DB42 6005 205 31 9 1/8 N/A 4.43 DNP 36.5 10'3" 4.24 DNP 7.01 Bolden, Bubba Miami DB43 6021 209 31 3/8 9 N/A 4.47 DNP DNP 9'8" DNP DNP DNP Brisker, Jaquan Penn State DB44 6013 199 31 3/4 9 7/8 N/A 4.49 22 34.5 10'4" DNP DNP DNP Butler, Percy Louisiana DB45 6001 194 31 5/8 9 1/8 76 1/8 4.36 DNP 31.5 10'3" DNP DNP DNP Cine, Lewis Georgia DB46 6022 199 32 1/4 9 3/8 N/A 4.37 DNP 36.5 11'1" DNP DNP DNP Cole, Qwynnterrio Louisville DB47 5117 206 31 7/8 10 3/8 77 3/8 DNP 16 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Cook, Bryan Cincinnati DB48 6006 206 31 7/8 8 1/2 N/A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Corker, Yusuf Kentucky DB49 5114 203 31 9 75 DNP 23 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Cross, Nick Maryland DB50 6001 212 31 1/2 9 N/A 4.34 DNP 37 10'10" DNP DNP DNP Hamilton, Kyle Notre Dame DB51 6041 220 33 9 1/8 79 3/4 4.59 DNP 38 10'11" 4.32 DNP 6.9 Harvell-Peel, Kolby Oklahoma State DB52 5114 213 31 1/8 9 3/4 74 3/4 DNP 21 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Hill, Dax Michigan DB53 6002 191 32 1/4 9 1/2 79 1/4 4.38 DNP 33.5 10'1" 4.06 DNP 6.57 Joseph, Kerby Illinois DB54 6005 203 33 10 1/4 79 5/8 DNP 18 38.5 10'3" DNP DNP DNP Lake, Quentin UCLA DB55 6011 201 31 1/4 9 1/8 76 4.59 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP McKinley III, Verone Oregon DB56 5105 198 30 5/8 9 1/8 73 DNP 16 35 10'0" DNP DNP DNP Monday, Smoke Auburn DB57 6010 207 32 1/2 9 1/8 N/A 4.52 DNP DNP 10'4" DNP DNP 7 O’Neal, Leon Texas A&M DB58 6004 204 31 5/8 10 1/4 76 1/2 DNP 15 35 10'5 DNP DNP 6.89 Pitre, Jalen Baylor DB59 5110 198 30 5/8 9 73 1/2 DNP 16 35 DNP 4.18 DNP 6.74 Thomas, Juanyeh Georgia Tech DB61 6005 212 32 3/8 9 3/4 78 1/4 4.55 17 34.5 10'2" DNP DNP DNP Turner-Yell, Delarrin Oklahoma DB62 5096 197 31 3/4 10 N/A 4.47 DNP DNP 10'2" DNP DNP DNP Woods, JT Baylor DB63 6106 195 32 3/8 8 1/2 77 3/8 4.36 DNP 39.5 10'8" DNP DNP DNP

The cornerbacks group was fast, but the safeties do not need to hide behind their numbers either. In fact, a higher share of safeties broke the 4.4-second barrier in the 40-yard dash: whereas 29 percent of cornerbacks running the 40 were able to run it below 4.4 seconds, a whooping 40 percent of safeties did just that.

The fastest of the bunch was Maryland’s Nick Cross at 4.34. With the safety position an under-the-radar need for the Patriots this offseason, they might just opt to invest in one of the rangy members of this year’s group. While finding the next Devin McCourty will be difficult, finding some top-notch athletes in the 2022 draft will be comparatively easy — regardless of position.

Specialists Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Player School Combine No. HT WT Arm Hand Wingspan 40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 20-yard shuttle 60-yard shuttle 3-cone drill Adomitis, Cal Pittsburgh ST01 6012 234 30 1/4 9 3/4 75 1/4 4.97 18 29.5 8'11" 4.62 DNP 7.53 Araiza, Matt San Diego State PK01 6011 200 30 1/2 9 1/2 N/A 4.68 DNP 32 10'1" DNP DNP DNP Brkic, Gabe Oklahoma PK02 6010 201 32 1/4 9 1/4 N/A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Camarda, Jake Georgia PK03 6011 193 30 3/8 9 5/8 75 4.56 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Dicker, Cameron Texas PK04 6001 219 30 1/4 8 7/8 73 3/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Gill, Trenton N.C. State PK05 6032 220 31 1/4 9 1/4 N/A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Hayes, Blake Illinois PK06 6044 226 33 7/8 9 3/4 79 1/8 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Stout, Jordan Penn State PK07 6032 209 31 3/4 9 3/8 76 1/8 4.65 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP York, Cade LSU PK08 6006 206 31 5/8 8 3/4 N/A DNP 12 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP

The specialists invited to the Combine also went through testing, but the numbers do not stand out given their limited importance for kickers and punters. That said, one member of the group did raise some eyebrows on Sunday: San Diego State punter Matt Araiza unloaded an 80-yard punt at one point.