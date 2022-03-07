The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books, with the final day of on-field testing taking place on Sunday. In what was a continuation of the previous three days in Indianapolis, the scouts present — including, obviously, those from the New England Patriots — saw more impressive athletic performances when the defensive backs entered the arena.
With that said, let’s take a look at the numbers.
Cornerbacks
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Armour-Davis, Jalyn
|Alabama
|DB01
|6005
|197
|30 7/8
|9 1/4
|N/A
|4.39
|14
|34.5
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Barnes, Kalon
|Baylor
|DB03
|5114
|183
|31 3/4
|9 7/8
|76 3/8
|4.23
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Booth, Andrew
|Clemson
|DB04
|6002*
|194
|31 1/2
|9 3/8
|76 7/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Brown, Montaric
|Arkansas
|DB05
|6003
|196
|31 1/4
|9 1/2
|N/A
|4.55
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Bryant, Coby
|Cincinnati
|DB06
|6013
|193
|30 5/8
|9 3/8
|74*
|4.54
|17
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Castro-Fields, Tariq
|Penn State
|DB07
|6005
|197
|30 3/4
|8 3/4
|76*
|4.38
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Durant, Cobie
|South Carolina State
|DB08
|5095
|180
|30 3/4
|8 3/4
|72*
|4.38
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Elam, Kaiir
|Florida
|DB09
|6014
|191
|30 7/8
|8 7/8
|N/A
|4.39
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Emerson, MJ
|Mississippi State
|DB10
|6015
|201
|33 1/2
|10 1/8
|N/A
|4.53
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Evans, Akayleb
|Missouri
|DB11
|6020
|197
|32
|8 3/4
|74 5/8*
|4.46
|DNP
|36
|10'9"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Fields, DaMarcus
|Texas Tech
|DB12
|5115
|193
|31 1/4
|9 1/8
|74 3/4*
|4.48
|DNP
|34.5
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Flott, Cordale
|LSU
|DB13
|6006*
|175
|30 1/8
|8
|N/A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Gardner, Sauce
|Cincinnati
|DB14
|6026
|190
|33 1/2
|9 5/8
|79 3/8
|4.41
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Goodrich, Mario
|Clemson
|DB15
|6002
|176
|30 5/8
|9 1/8
|74 1/8*
|4.52
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Gordon, Kyler
|Washington
|DB16
|5114
|194
|31
|9 1/4
|74 3/4
|4.52
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Gray, Vincent
|Michigan
|DB17
|6010*
|192
|32 3/8
|9 1/4
|N/A
|4.54
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jobe, Joshua
|Alabama
|DB18
|5114
|182
|32 5/8
|9 1/4
|N/A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jones, Jack
|Arizona State
|DB19
|5105*
|171
|30 3/4
|8 7/8
|73 1/8*
|4.51
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jones, Marcus
|Houston
|DB20
|5080*
|174
|28 7/8
|8 7/8
|N/A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Kendrick, Derion
|Georgia
|DB21
|5114*
|194
|31
|9 1/8
|74*
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lucas, Chase
|Arizona State
|DB22
|5110*
|180
|31 7/8
|9 1/4
|74 7/8*
|4.48
|DNP
|39
|10'8"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mathis, Damarri
|Pittsburgh
|DB23
|5105*
|196
|31 7/8
|8 1/4
|77*
|4.39
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|McCollum, Zyon
|Sam Houston State
|DB24
|6020*
|199
|30 3/4
|9
|74*
|4.33
|DNP
|39.5
|11'0"
|3.94
|DNP
|6.48
|McCreary, Roger
|Auburn
|DB25
|5110*
|190
|28 7/8
|9
|70 5/8*
|4.5
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|McDuffie, Trent
|Washington
|DB26
|5103
|193
|29 3/4
|8 3/4
|72 3/8
|4.44
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Steele, Chris
|USC
|DB27
|6003
|187
|31 3/8
|8 3/4
|N/A
|4.48
|DNP
|37.5
|10'6"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Stingley Jr., Derek
|LSU
|DB28
|6002*
|190
|30 5/8
|9 5/8
|74 1/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Taylor, Alontae
|Tennessee
|DB29
|6001
|199
|32 1/4
|9 1/8
|75*
|4.36
|DNP
|34.5
|10'8"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Taylor-Britt, Cam
|Nebraska
|DB30
|5105
|196
|31 1/2
|10
|76 1/8*
|4.38
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Taylor-Stuart, Isaac
|USC
|DB31
|6014
|201
|31 1/2
|9
|N/A
|4.42
|DNP
|DNP
|10'3"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Thompson, Josh
|Texas
|DB32
|5104
|194
|30 7/8
|9 3/8
|74*
|4.4
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Waller, Jermaine
|Virginia Tech
|DB33
|6000*
|180
|31 1/8
|9
|74 1/2*
|4.68
|18
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Watson, Jaylen
|Washington State
|DB34
|6014*
|197
|32 1/4
|9 5/8
|76 5/8*
|4.51
|18
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Webb, Sam
|Missouri Western State
|DB35
|6004*
|201*
|32*
|9*
|78*
|4.48
|14
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Williams, Joshua
|Fayetteville State
|DB37
|6024*
|195
|32 7/8
|9 1/2
|78 1/8*
|4.53
|17
|36
|10'4"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Williams, Damarion
|Houston
|DB36
|5100*
|182
|29 5/8
|8 3/4
|72 3/4*
|DNP
|17
|34.5
|9'10"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Woolen, Tariq
|UTSA
|DB38
|6041
|205
|33 5/8
|9 1/8
|79*
|4.26
|DNP
|42
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Wright, Mykael
|Oregon
|DB39
|5112*
|173
|30 1/2
|9
|N/A
|4.57
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
Wide receiver John Ross’ record in the 40-yard dash lives another year, but the cornerback group came very close. Baylor’s Kenon Barnes came within one hundredth of a second, clocking at 4.23 — the fastest time of the weekend and since Ross’ 4.22 in 2017.
Barnes was not the only speedster among the cornerbacks. A total of nine prospects ran below 4.4 seconds, with Sam Houston State’s Zyon McCollum standing out in particular.
While “only” running the third fastest 40-yard dash at 4.33 seconds — trailing Barnes and UTSA’s Tariq Woolen (4.26) — he posted the best 3-cone drill of the weekend: McCollum, a projected late-round prospect, ran a 6.48. He certainly improved his stock quite a bit on Sunday.
Safeties
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Anderson, Tycen
|Toledo
|DB40
|6017
|209
|33
|10 1/8
|79 3/4
|4.36
|DNP
|35.5
|10'3"
|4.28
|DNP
|6.64
|Bell, Markquese
|Florida A&M
|DB41
|6021
|212
|32 3/8
|9 3/8
|76 1/2
|4.41
|DNP
|36.5
|10'3"
|4.46
|DNP
|DNP
|Belton, Dane
|Iowa
|DB42
|6005
|205
|31
|9 1/8
|N/A
|4.43
|DNP
|36.5
|10'3"
|4.24
|DNP
|7.01
|Bolden, Bubba
|Miami
|DB43
|6021
|209
|31 3/8
|9
|N/A
|4.47
|DNP
|DNP
|9'8"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Brisker, Jaquan
|Penn State
|DB44
|6013
|199
|31 3/4
|9 7/8
|N/A
|4.49
|22
|34.5
|10'4"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Butler, Percy
|Louisiana
|DB45
|6001
|194
|31 5/8
|9 1/8
|76 1/8
|4.36
|DNP
|31.5
|10'3"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Cine, Lewis
|Georgia
|DB46
|6022
|199
|32 1/4
|9 3/8
|N/A
|4.37
|DNP
|36.5
|11'1"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Cole, Qwynnterrio
|Louisville
|DB47
|5117
|206
|31 7/8
|10 3/8
|77 3/8
|DNP
|16
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Cook, Bryan
|Cincinnati
|DB48
|6006
|206
|31 7/8
|8 1/2
|N/A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Corker, Yusuf
|Kentucky
|DB49
|5114
|203
|31
|9
|75
|DNP
|23
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Cross, Nick
|Maryland
|DB50
|6001
|212
|31 1/2
|9
|N/A
|4.34
|DNP
|37
|10'10"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Hamilton, Kyle
|Notre Dame
|DB51
|6041
|220
|33
|9 1/8
|79 3/4
|4.59
|DNP
|38
|10'11"
|4.32
|DNP
|6.9
|Harvell-Peel, Kolby
|Oklahoma State
|DB52
|5114
|213
|31 1/8
|9 3/4
|74 3/4
|DNP
|21
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Hill, Dax
|Michigan
|DB53
|6002
|191
|32 1/4
|9 1/2
|79 1/4
|4.38
|DNP
|33.5
|10'1"
|4.06
|DNP
|6.57
|Joseph, Kerby
|Illinois
|DB54
|6005
|203
|33
|10 1/4
|79 5/8
|DNP
|18
|38.5
|10'3"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lake, Quentin
|UCLA
|DB55
|6011
|201
|31 1/4
|9 1/8
|76
|4.59
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|McKinley III, Verone
|Oregon
|DB56
|5105
|198
|30 5/8
|9 1/8
|73
|DNP
|16
|35
|10'0"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Monday, Smoke
|Auburn
|DB57
|6010
|207
|32 1/2
|9 1/8
|N/A
|4.52
|DNP
|DNP
|10'4"
|DNP
|DNP
|7
|O’Neal, Leon
|Texas A&M
|DB58
|6004
|204
|31 5/8
|10 1/4
|76 1/2
|DNP
|15
|35
|10'5
|DNP
|DNP
|6.89
|Pitre, Jalen
|Baylor
|DB59
|5110
|198
|30 5/8
|9
|73 1/2
|DNP
|16
|35
|DNP
|4.18
|DNP
|6.74
|Thomas, Juanyeh
|Georgia Tech
|DB61
|6005
|212
|32 3/8
|9 3/4
|78 1/4
|4.55
|17
|34.5
|10'2"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Turner-Yell, Delarrin
|Oklahoma
|DB62
|5096
|197
|31 3/4
|10
|N/A
|4.47
|DNP
|DNP
|10'2"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Woods, JT
|Baylor
|DB63
|6106
|195
|32 3/8
|8 1/2
|77 3/8
|4.36
|DNP
|39.5
|10'8"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
The cornerbacks group was fast, but the safeties do not need to hide behind their numbers either. In fact, a higher share of safeties broke the 4.4-second barrier in the 40-yard dash: whereas 29 percent of cornerbacks running the 40 were able to run it below 4.4 seconds, a whooping 40 percent of safeties did just that.
The fastest of the bunch was Maryland’s Nick Cross at 4.34. With the safety position an under-the-radar need for the Patriots this offseason, they might just opt to invest in one of the rangy members of this year’s group. While finding the next Devin McCourty will be difficult, finding some top-notch athletes in the 2022 draft will be comparatively easy — regardless of position.
Specialists
|Player
|School
|Combine No.
|HT
|WT
|Arm
|Hand
|Wingspan
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|20-yard shuttle
|60-yard shuttle
|3-cone drill
|Adomitis, Cal
|Pittsburgh
|ST01
|6012
|234
|30 1/4
|9 3/4
|75 1/4
|4.97
|18
|29.5
|8'11"
|4.62
|DNP
|7.53
|Araiza, Matt
|San Diego State
|PK01
|6011
|200
|30 1/2
|9 1/2
|N/A
|4.68
|DNP
|32
|10'1"
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Brkic, Gabe
|Oklahoma
|PK02
|6010
|201
|32 1/4
|9 1/4
|N/A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Camarda, Jake
|Georgia
|PK03
|6011
|193
|30 3/8
|9 5/8
|75
|4.56
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Dicker, Cameron
|Texas
|PK04
|6001
|219
|30 1/4
|8 7/8
|73 3/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Gill, Trenton
|N.C. State
|PK05
|6032
|220
|31 1/4
|9 1/4
|N/A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Hayes, Blake
|Illinois
|PK06
|6044
|226
|33 7/8
|9 3/4
|79 1/8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Stout, Jordan
|Penn State
|PK07
|6032
|209
|31 3/4
|9 3/8
|76 1/8
|4.65
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|York, Cade
|LSU
|PK08
|6006
|206
|31 5/8
|8 3/4
|N/A
|DNP
|12
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
The specialists invited to the Combine also went through testing, but the numbers do not stand out given their limited importance for kickers and punters. That said, one member of the group did raise some eyebrows on Sunday: San Diego State punter Matt Araiza unloaded an 80-yard punt at one point.
