New England Patriots links 3/07/22 - Lots of meat for the Patriots on the 2022 NFL Draft bone

- Mike Dussault gives us five Patriots takeaways from the Scouting Combine. 1) Depth abounds!
- Mike Dussault reviews some popular mock draft linebackers on the Patriots radar at the Combine.
- Mike Dussault’s 2022 free agent forecast: Linebackers. This could be a position of significant transition this offseason as the team tries to balance their veteran free agent linebackers with their younger core of recent draft picks who haven’t carved out a consistent role yet.
- Mike Dussault Mike Dussault notes top CB prospect Washington’s Trent McDuffie calls the Patriots defense “a lot of fun”.
- Mike Dussault talks about the report from NFL Network saying J.C. Jackson will hit the open free agency market without being tagged by the Patriots.
- Press Pass: NFL prospects discuss their connections to the Patriots. (1 min. video)
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Inside the visit by Patriots’ defensive coaches to Boston College practice; Jake Bailey’s pay bump; Magic ‘8’ ball; More. /Good read.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: For the Patriots, re-signing Devin McCourty now an absolute must; More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: Could the Patriots make a surprise WR trade this offseason?
- Andrew Callahan gives us an inside look at the NFL combine with Henry Organ, a Patriots player’s rising agent
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) NFL Combine Day 2: Official 40 times controversy.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) NFL Combine Day 3 surprises: Winners, losers and notes.
- Zack Cox tells us which top linebacker prospects the Patriots met with at the combine.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) 2022 Patriots draft profile: Wyoming LB Chad Muma is a tackling machine.
- Tom E. Curran considers if this is the end for Dont’a Hightower in New England.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Previewing the Positions: Patriots face some questions at running back: Analysis on the Patriots RB position and the potential moves to be made heading into free agency.
- Dakota Randall looks at how often the Patriots draft offensive skill-position players with sparkling 40-yard times.
- Darren Hartwell says there’s a compelling case for the Patriots to draft John Metchie.
- Evan Lazar says elite athletes in the 2022 NFL draft sets up perfectly for the speed-needy Patriots defense.
- Ricky Doyle relays Football Outsiders suggestion of a “bold, outside-the-box” offseason move for every NFL team. Patriots: “Draft another power back in the middle rounds.”
- Adam London mentions how Bill Belichick could factor into the Patriots’ offensive coaching this season. /He’s done it before, it would be no surprise if he does it again.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Robby Anderson, J.C. Jackson.
- Zack Cox addresses his Patriots Mailbag: Finding wide receiver prospects for New England; Plus, replacement options for J.C. Jackson.
- Zack Cox talks about how the Patriots can replace J.C. Jackson.
- Khari Thompson breaks down four cornerbacks for the Patriots at the NFL Combine.
- Rob Bradford says the Patriots reportedly have their eyes on Panthers wideout Robby Anderson, who Bill Belichick attempted to acquire two years ago.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: New England eyeing trade for star WR Robby Anderson; Nelson Agholor could be on his way out.
- Adam London highlights ESPN analyst Louis Riddick on why the Patriots are the ideal landing spot for star WR Amari Cooper.
- Zack Cox posts his six-round, no-trades Patriots Mock Draft. Pats pick Washington CB Trent McDuffie at 21.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Post-combine, drafting J.C. Jackson’s replacement a likely necessity. Pats trade out of first round.
- Rob Bradford talks about the news that Robert Kraft has found love once again and is now engaged to be married to 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg.
- Mike Kadlick passes along what sportsbook BetOnline refers to as a “semi-scientific Twitter study” that shows several current and former Patriots who are among the NFL’s most despised. /Puh-leeze.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How Aidan Hutchinson became a top draft prospect; Plus, why the combine is at a crossroads, and notes on Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, franchise tags and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: A peek inside the journal of Aidan Hutchinson, and what we learned at NFL Scouting Combine.
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: It’s a crucial offseason for the Lions’ rebuild; Combine notes; Plus, thoughts on the QB market, free agency and more.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) J.C. Jackson wants Jalen Ramsey money.
- Staff (NBCSportsEdge) ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Bill Belichick could be Patriots’ offensive play caller in 2022.
- Kaelen Jones (The Ringer) What’s the value of the NFL Combine?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will the Patriots bring back their Pat Patriot throwback helmet for 2022?
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) Three takeaways from the NFL Combine.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers.
- Terrance Biggs (FullPressCoverage) 2022 NFL Combine: Risers and fallers.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The NFL’s hottest new quarterback prospect comp is Joe Burrow.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Combine schedule change prompts prospects to skip the bench press.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL quarterback hand size measurements: Smallest and biggest for all 32 teams.
- Kaelen Jones (The Ringer) The future of NFL defenses lies in a lime-green dot. “...recently a few teams have given the responsibility of on-field communication to defensive backs—a shift in thinking that could be just as impactful as putting headsets into helmets in the first place”.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) QB-needy NFL teams planned for an offseason of trades and movement. Now what?
- Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) Is the first-round RB streak bound to end in the 2022 NFL draft?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Aaron Rodgers has specific destinations in place, if he chooses to leave the Packers.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Amazon settles on Kirk Herbstreit as Thursday Night Football analyst.
- Daniel Wallach (Conduct Detrimental) Troy Vincent’s admission of a ‘double standard’ will allow Brian Flores to beat NFL dismissal motion.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores will file an amended complaint before April 11.
- Liz Roscher (Yahoo! Sports) Judge approves revised plan to fix racial bias in NFL concussion settlement.
- Sean Keeley (Awful Announcing) “The Real USFL” is suing Fox’s USFL, claiming trademark infringement: “Fox is trying to reap where it did not sow and profit from confusion among fans of the real USFL, by claiming the legacy of something it didn’t build.”
