NFL franchise tag tracker: Which players are getting tagged ahead of Tuesday’s deadline?

The NFL’s franchise tag window was open for the past 10 days, but it will soon close. Teams only have until Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET to use the tag on one of their upcoming unrestricted free agents.

Most of the teams have not yet pulled the trigger, including the New England Patriots. In fact, they are not expected to tag Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson or any other member of their free agents class. However, the next few hours will show whether or not that changes.

For the time being, let’s use this tracker right here to find out who has already used the franchise tag — and who is reportedly expected to follow suit.

Officially franchise-tagged

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: The Browns were the first team to officially announce using the franchise tag this offseason. Keeping David Njoku in the fold makes sense for them, even after investing in Austin Hooper just two years ago: serving as co-TE1 alongside Hooper, Njoku led the team in touchdown catches last season (4) and ranked third in both receptions (36) and receiving yards (475).

S Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals: A starter ever since joining the Bengals in the second round of the 2018 draft, Bates played a key role in helping the team reach the Super Bowl last season. Primarily aligning as a deep safety in Cincinnati’s defense, he registered three interceptions in 2021 — including two in the playoff. He also had a crucial pass breakup in the AFC title game that led to an interception to set up the game-winning field goal.

OT Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs: One year after acquiring Brown via trade, the Chiefs are making sure to keep him in the fold for at least one more season. The 25-year-old started all 19 of the team’s games as the blindside protector of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, giving up six sacks and getting voted to his third straight Pro Bowl.

Reportedly franchise-tagged

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: Coming off a strong season that saw him catch 73 passes for 780 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Gesicki will stay put instead of entering free agency. The move makes sense for Miami: not only is Gesicki one of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite targets, the team also has the financial means to make it work. (via Adam Schefter)

Expected to get franchise-tagged

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: While not officially tagged yet, the expectation is that the Buccaneers will keep their star receiver in the fold for another season by using the tag in back-to-back offseasons. A contract extension is still an option as well, however, and the next few hours will decide which way the club will go. (via Tyler Dragon)