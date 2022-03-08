 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/08/22 - Van Noy struck out, young LBs on deck

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills
LB Anfernee Jennings puts the pressure on Josh Allen
Staff Photo By Matt Stone/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Calvin Ridley’s suspension was a no-brainer: Players can’t bet on games in the leagues they play in. And every NFL player knows the rule.
  • Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notebook: Panthers get multiple calls about a potential Christian McCaffrey trade, and latest buzz; Plus the leading candidate to land Aaron Rodgers if he’s traded, Matt Ryan expectations and likely tag targets.
  • Jelani Scott (SI) NFL increases salary cap by $25.7 Million for 2022 season.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Free agency preview: The top 25 free agents, with some star receivers headlining.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL 2022 free agent fit for each AFC team. Patriots: WR Cordarrelle Patterson.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 NFL free agency: Notable departures for all 32 teams.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) 2022 NFL free agency: Players who could be overpriced, underpriced. (4 min. video)
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2022 All-Combine Team: Spotlighting the top performers at each position in Indianapolis.
  • Jared Mueller (BrownsWire) NFL combine fails on many levels in 2022.
  • Kevin Hanson (SI) 2022 NFL draft prospect rankings: Quarterbacks.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The top 50 Prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Washington CB Kyler Gordon.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) 26 questions about Calvin Ridley’s suspension for betting on the NFL: Has anyone previously managed to bet $1,500 and lose more than $11 million?
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Calvin Ridley admits he bet $1,500 on football.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As to gambling infractions, Calvin Ridley could be the tip of the NFL’s iceberg.
  • Conor Orr (SI) Calvin Ridley’s suspension is more proof the NFL always punishes players more than owners: The league created an environment that embraced gambling at every turn. It then handed out a punishment steeper and more swiftly than for any other scandal we’ve seen this year.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL regularly warns players not to engage in gambling on football.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Calvin Ridley gambling suspension, along with Stephen Ross tanking allegations, illustrates troubling NFL issue.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Calvin Ridley punishment raises the stakes for Stephen Ross.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Calvin Ridley joins notable list of NFL players who were suspended by league for gambling.
  • Steve Gardner (USA Today) Fake NFL, MLB, NBA championship rings are seized by US officials.

