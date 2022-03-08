New England Patriots links 3/08/22 - Van Noy struck out, young LBs on deck

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Transaction: Patriots release LB Kyle Van Noy.
- Mike Dussault explains how the release of LB Kyle Van Noy shines the light on the team’s young linebackers.
- Mike Dussault’s 2022 free agent forecast: Offensive line.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for the free agency frenzy.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss reports the Patriots have released Kyle Van Noy, ending his second tenure with the franchise. The move creates about $4.1 million in salary-cap space, nearly doubling the total cap space to about $9 million.
- CBS Boston looks at how the Patriots may have a completely revamped linebacking corps in 2022.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) And so it begins - What LB Kyle Van Noy’s release means for the Patriots.
- Phil Perry explains how Kyle Van Noy’s release opens room for young Patriots to step up.
- Andrew Callahan explores which linebackers Bill Belichick will target in free agency.
- Phil Perry shares some things he heard about the Patriots during his week in Indy: J.C. Jackson seems headed for top-five money; Patriots facing defensive dilemma; More.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) 2022 NFL free agency: Key dates and rules to know.
- Andrew Callahan notes Bill Belichick and the Patriots are again executing a collaborative approach to free agency.
- tcrowley highlights an ESPN+ column by Jeremy Fowler saying Belichick could add to his duties by leading the offensive game-planning and play-calling next season.
- tcrowley highlights 98.5 The Sports Hub guest Albert Breer who is stunned to find Patriots are still attempting to lure free agents the same way they did in the Tom Brady era. /See Bourne, Kendrick.
- Karen Guregian reports RB James White is doing well and plans to return following hip surgery.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) James White has his sights on 2022.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Free agency: If Matt Slater doesn’t retire, Patriots must retain him.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Previewing the Positions: Patriots may seek depth along the defensive line for 2022
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Previewing the positions: Patriots appear to be well-equipped at tight end.
- Phil Perry writes, investing in an elite athlete on the outside would be a great place to ensure that Mac Jones will continue his development in his second season.
- Zack Cox discusses eight under-the-radar receivers the Patriots could target in free agency.
- Dakota Randall thumbnails eight receivers the Pats still could trade for with Calvin Ridley off the board.
- tcrowley explores a Patriots trade for WR Andy Isabella.
- Justin Leger highlights the Next Pats podcast with discussions about the best wide receiver fits for the Patriots in the 2022 draft.
- Tom E. Curran says J.C. Jackson’s reported asking price makes it easy for the Pats to walk away.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Is trading for Robby Anderson the answer to the Patriots’ need at wide receiver?
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) 2022 Patriots draft profile: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey would boost the front-7.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Patriots 7-round mock draft: Reading way too deeply into NFL combine buzz.
- CBS Boston reports Robert Kraft will be the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the fate of cornerback J.C. Jackson, and then grade some mock drafts. (47 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Calvin Ridley’s suspension was a no-brainer: Players can’t bet on games in the leagues they play in. And every NFL player knows the rule.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notebook: Panthers get multiple calls about a potential Christian McCaffrey trade, and latest buzz; Plus the leading candidate to land Aaron Rodgers if he’s traded, Matt Ryan expectations and likely tag targets.
- Jelani Scott (SI) NFL increases salary cap by $25.7 Million for 2022 season.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Free agency preview: The top 25 free agents, with some star receivers headlining.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL 2022 free agent fit for each AFC team. Patriots: WR Cordarrelle Patterson.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 NFL free agency: Notable departures for all 32 teams.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) 2022 NFL free agency: Players who could be overpriced, underpriced. (4 min. video)
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2022 All-Combine Team: Spotlighting the top performers at each position in Indianapolis.
- Jared Mueller (BrownsWire) NFL combine fails on many levels in 2022.
- Kevin Hanson (SI) 2022 NFL draft prospect rankings: Quarterbacks.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The top 50 Prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Washington CB Kyler Gordon.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) 26 questions about Calvin Ridley’s suspension for betting on the NFL: Has anyone previously managed to bet $1,500 and lose more than $11 million?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Calvin Ridley admits he bet $1,500 on football.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As to gambling infractions, Calvin Ridley could be the tip of the NFL’s iceberg.
- Conor Orr (SI) Calvin Ridley’s suspension is more proof the NFL always punishes players more than owners: The league created an environment that embraced gambling at every turn. It then handed out a punishment steeper and more swiftly than for any other scandal we’ve seen this year.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL regularly warns players not to engage in gambling on football.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Calvin Ridley gambling suspension, along with Stephen Ross tanking allegations, illustrates troubling NFL issue.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Calvin Ridley punishment raises the stakes for Stephen Ross.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Calvin Ridley joins notable list of NFL players who were suspended by league for gambling.
- Steve Gardner (USA Today) Fake NFL, MLB, NBA championship rings are seized by US officials.
