James White missed the majority of the 2021 NFL season after suffering a hip subluxation, but it appears he is well on his way to return. According to a report by Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, White is “doing great” and planning to play another season.

White, 30, hurt his hip during the New England Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints and later had to undergo season-ending surgery. Up until that point, he has had a successful season.

Again serving as a team captain as well as the Patriots’ primary receiving back, White showed some solid chemistry with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Catching 12 passes for 94 yards, he was one of Jones’ favorite targets early on during the 2021 season. The veteran also registered 38 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, playing a valuable role in New England’s offensive backfield.

However, the injury versus the Saints forced him to end his eighth NFL season in late September. While the Patriots turned to Brandon Bolden to fill the receiving back role, White went through a recovery process. He still stayed in touch with the team and his teammates, though.

Despite his encouraging progress, the three-time Super Bowl champion heads into an uncertain future. White, after all, is among 15 members of the Patriots scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency in March. That group also includes Bolden.

White, who has appeared in a combined 107 regular season and playoff games thus far in his career, re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year, $2.5 million contract last offseason.