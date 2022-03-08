Broncos reportedly acquire Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in blockbuster trade

After seeing their Aaron Rodgers dreams crash and burn with his reported return to Green Bay, the Denver Broncos turned their attention to another future Hall of Fame quarterback.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks are trading nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

The return is hefty for Seattle as they get back three players and five picks for the former All-Pro.

Trade package:



Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.



Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

While the Rodgers/Green Bay story line has dominated the NFL news cycle, Russell Wilson’s potential trade from Seattle has been festering under the surface for well over a year. Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers revealed a list of teams in February of 2021 that Wilson would agree to be traded too. The Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears. Though Denver was not on the initial list, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Wilson did waive his no-trade clause.

Wilson has just two years remaining on the 4-year, $140 million contract that he signed in 2019, meaning he is eligible for free agency following the 2023 season. His addition to the AFC West only serves to bolster the wealth of quarterback talent in that division with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr all set to return to their respective franchises this coming season.

It looks like former New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will have his work cut out for him as the new head coach of the Raiders.