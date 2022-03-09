New England Patriots links 3/09/22 - On the EDGE: Which DEs get pulled back, tossed over

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots Unfiltered 3/8: Biggest takeaways from the Combine, pre-free agency roster moves around NFL. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss discusses J.C. Jackson heading into free agency, how it happened, how to replace him and more.
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots free agency preview: Five cornerbacks New England could target. There are plenty of good players available.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots free agency preview: The cornerbacks who could replace J.C. Jackson.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Potential next stops for J.C. Jackson after going untagged by Patriots: While neither New England nor J.C. Jackson have closed the door on a potential agreement, the team faces a nearly insurmountable road to re-signing him.
- Karen Guregian writes how the Patriots find themselves with a gaping hole in the secondary for the first time in a long time.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Previewing the Positions: Will the Patriots address their need on the Edge?
- Dakota Randall explains why history makes WR Will Fuller a bad free agent fit with the Patriots.
- Matt Dolloff says the the Patriots’ free agent pool shrank after potential targets were tagged.
- Dakota Randall notes WRs Chris Godwin, Mike Williams, Davante Adams off the board for the Pats.
- Jerry Thornton would very much like Amari Cooper to join the Patriots to be the ‘perfect weapon’ for Mac Jones.
- Michael Hurley says that if Tyler Lockett is available via trade, the Patriots need to get on the phone.
- Phil Perry explains why right tackle should be near the top of the list of roster holes to upgrade for the Pats.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Local Prospect Spotlight: Holy Cross DE Benton Whitley.
- Tom Westerholm reports Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater say they’ll play in 2022.
- Jenna Ciccotelli relays Brandon Bolden sharing a medical update that he remains cancer-free after his latest round of scans.
- Matt Dolloff notes the Patriots now know how much it would cost to pick up the fifth-year option on 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry.
- Phil Perry spotlights some potential Pats weapons who made waves at the combine.
- Khari Thompson suggests four Combine standouts the Patriots should watch ahead of NFL Draft.
- Michael Hurley says the Russell Wilson trade officially ends an era for the Seahawks - one ultimately defined by loss to the Patriots.
- Alex Barth talks about how the Russell Wilson trade directly impacts the Patriots: The AFC just added another Super Bowl contender.
- Zack Cox talks about what the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade means for the Pats and Josh McDaniels.
- Dakota Randall finds a positive way to spin the Russell Wilson to the Broncos trade for the Patriots.
- Sean T. McGuire lays out why the Patriots were wise not to trade for Russell Wilson.
- Adam London finds Matthew Judon recruiting recently released Bobby Wagner to the Patriots.
- Scott Neville suggests the Patriots among three potential landing spots for Bobby Wagner after his Seahawks release. Wagner is free to sign with any team.
- Zack Cox says Aaron Rodgers staying with the Packers means he won’t be joining the AFC which is good news for the Pats.
- Chris Smith (PatsFans) Mac Jones comes under attack, urged to replicate Tom Brady work ethic.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph and Clazzy Clare talk with Mark Schofield to talk all things Patriots. (57 min. video)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: The NFL offseason heats up. (73 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Flurry of franchise tags shakes up hierarchy.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Fifth-year option salaries set for 2019 first-round picks.
- Paul Gutierrez (ESPN) How might the ‘Patriot Way’ influence Las Vegas Raiders in free agency?
- Conor Orr (SI) Aaron Rodgers just showed all quarterbacks how to win a power struggle.
- Conor Orr (SI) Winners and losers of the Rodgers contract, Wilson trade and the NFL’s wild day.
- Albert Breer (SI) Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson echoes Peyton Manning’s move to Mile High.
- Brady Henderson (ESPN) Now that Russell Wilson is traded, what will the Seattle Seahawks do at quarterback?
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) Aaron Rodgers’ decision, Russell Wilson trade: Biggest winners & losers.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Report: Seahawks releasing 8-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Broncos move up list of Super Bowl favorites with Russell Wilson news.
- Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Florida CB Kaiir Elam at 21.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Grand jury is poised to hear Deshaun Watson evidence on Friday.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson will plead Fifth in civil deposition Friday as criminal probe is presented to Houston grand jury.
- Jason Mastrodonato writes Calvin Ridley paid the price for NFL’s risky business with gambling companies: Suspended for a full season, Ridley was due to make $11 million
