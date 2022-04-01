New England Patriots links 4/01/22 - Go Pro: Pats proactive on Pro Day circuit

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Alexandra Francisco highlights Robert Kraft sharing how Mac Jones can make a second-year jump.
- Alexandra Francisco notes legendary coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban go way back, and that personal relationship has benefitted both teams tremendously.
- Patriots Unfiltered 3/31: Is New England moving to a positionless defense?, Bruce Arians retirement reaction, setting expectations for 2022. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: After a “great” 2021 draft, Pats banking on Bill Belichick and Matt Groh to deliver again; More.
- Zack Cox addresses his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Which still-available free agents could the Pats add; Why Jake Bailey’s roster spot might not be safe; More.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What do you make of Robert Kraft’s comments in regards to Bill Belichick?
- Mike Cole explains how pressure from Robert Kraft isn’t the only NFL draft issue for Bill Belichick and why it could be a big trade year at the draft for the Patriots.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is on the hot seat.
- Alex Barth says it’s been a busy week as college Pro Days wind down; Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf attends Pro Day of record-breaking prospects.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) College Pro Days continue, Patriots transactions.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Where the Patriots stand in early NFL power rankings and Super Bowl odds.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Local prospect spotlight: Boston College RB Travis Levy.
- Andy Hart explains how Mac Jones is actually in a no-lose situation, even as he faces some pretty high expectations heading into his second year.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Sweet home, Foxboro: Trent Brown expresses his appreciation for Pats fans.
- Matt Dolloff finds Jabrill Peppers’ contract with the Patriots is heavy on incentives.
- CBS Boston notes Matt Judon’s recruiting comes up short again with Bobby Wagner reportedly signing with the Rams.
- Michael Hurley spotlights an incredible John Madden clip that has recently popped up on social media, comparing Tom Brady to Joe Montana - and it’s every bit as good — if not better — than the famous clip from Super Bowl XXXVI vs. the Rams.
- Dakota Randall reports the new Gillette Stadium construction photos show renovation well underway.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats trade Nos. 21 and 200 overall to Tennessee for Nos. 26 and 90. Pats pick Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann at 26.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft: This year will be very telling for Mac Jones.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Eagles believe Jalen Hurts is the answer, plus Bruce Arians goes out on his terms.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bobby Wagner signing with the Rams. A five-year, $50 million deal.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking 2022 NFL divisions by QBs: AFC West is the clear winner after Broncos’ Russell Wilson blockbuster. AFC East 5th.
- Staff (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft: Pro Day schedule & results tracker.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft: Biggest weaknesses for the consensus top 10 prospects
- Sam Monson (PFF) Ranking the top six quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) Film Study: Ideal schemes for top cornerbacks in 2022 NFL draft.
- Mike Kaye (ProFootballNetwork) NFL Draft: 10 most foolish first-round decisions include Bears taking Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes.
- Mike Kaye (ProFootballNetwork) NFL head coach rankings 2022. Bill Belichick 4th.
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) Greatest NFL scouts ever: Ahead of 2022 NFL draft, meet the visionaries, grinders and teachers who paved the way.
- Kevin Hanson (SI) 2022 NFL mock draft. The Patriots send the No. 21 to the Chiefs. The Chiefs send No. 29 and No. 62 to the Patriots. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 29.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Bruce Arians stepping down sure looks like it was tied to Tom Brady. And not in the way that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want you to believe.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Tom Brady and Bill Belichick miss each other, whether they know it or not.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Source: NFL considers closing Rooney Rule loophole.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Congressional committee explores whether the Washington Commanders used two sets of books.
- Mike McDaniel (SI) Report: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones paid millions to woman who filed paternity suit.
