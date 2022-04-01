 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 4/01/22 - Go Pro: Pats proactive on Pro Day circuit

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Montgomery
Bill Belichick and Nick Saban
Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: After a “great” 2021 draft, Pats banking on Bill Belichick and Matt Groh to deliver again; More.
  • Zack Cox addresses his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Which still-available free agents could the Pats add; Why Jake Bailey’s roster spot might not be safe; More.
  • Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What do you make of Robert Kraft’s comments in regards to Bill Belichick?
  • Mike Cole explains how pressure from Robert Kraft isn’t the only NFL draft issue for Bill Belichick and why it could be a big trade year at the draft for the Patriots.
  • Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is on the hot seat.
  • Alex Barth says it’s been a busy week as college Pro Days wind down; Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf attends Pro Day of record-breaking prospects.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) College Pro Days continue, Patriots transactions.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Where the Patriots stand in early NFL power rankings and Super Bowl odds.
  • Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Local prospect spotlight: Boston College RB Travis Levy.
  • Andy Hart explains how Mac Jones is actually in a no-lose situation, even as he faces some pretty high expectations heading into his second year.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Sweet home, Foxboro: Trent Brown expresses his appreciation for Pats fans.
  • Matt Dolloff finds Jabrill Peppers’ contract with the Patriots is heavy on incentives.
  • CBS Boston notes Matt Judon’s recruiting comes up short again with Bobby Wagner reportedly signing with the Rams.
  • Michael Hurley spotlights an incredible John Madden clip that has recently popped up on social media, comparing Tom Brady to Joe Montana - and it’s every bit as good — if not better — than the famous clip from Super Bowl XXXVI vs. the Rams.
  • Dakota Randall reports the new Gillette Stadium construction photos show renovation well underway.
  • Zack CoxPatriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats trade Nos. 21 and 200 overall to Tennessee for Nos. 26 and 90. Pats pick Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann at 26.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...