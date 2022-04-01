The New England Patriots’ 2022 offseason workout schedule has been finalized, the NFL announced Friday afternoon.

The program is set to kick off at Gillette Stadium on April 18. Ten sessions of voluntary organized team activities will follow from mid-May into mid-June, with New England’s mandatory minicamp spanning three days in the midst of them.

Here’s a glance through the key dates on the calendar for the Patriots this spring.

First day: April 18

April 18 Voluntary OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14, June 16-17

May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14, June 16-17 Mandatory minicamp: June 7-9

In line with the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, the first phase of the program consists of activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation over the course of two weeks.

The second phase ramps up to on-field workouts in Foxborough for the next three weeks. Those workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players — at a walkthrough pace.

The third phase takes place over the final four weeks of the program. During which, 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted without live contact.

Full-pads practices will arrive when the Patriots reconvene in the summer for training camp.