New England Patriots links 4/11/21 - Plenty of roster holes make Pats pliable for draft-day trades

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault scouts out the top 50 draft prospects who would best fit the Patriots’ needs and wants.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Harvard Business School announces the Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund.
- Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Quarterbacks (12 min.) - Wide Receivers (23 min.) - Running Backs (12 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Bill Belichick, Patriots lag when it comes to drafting receivers; Mac’s mission; Trent Brown’s target weight — 365 pounds; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Experts split on whether Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has enough help.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Draft possibilities galore, Spotlight on Mac Jones; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Be prepared for the Patriots to trade down on draft night 2022; For what it’s worth, the Patriots have actually picked at No. 21 overall in the first round rather often over Belichick’s time in New England, four times actually.
- Ian Logue (PatsFan) Five Patriots/NFL things to know: 2) Greg Bedard took a look at the Patriots current depth chart in his Sunday notes column and pointed out that despite some of the chatter, the club currently has enough talent to go out there and compete with their current group.
- CBS Boston notes that from his diet to workouts with teammates, Mac Jones is reportedly “on a mission” this offseason.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) Mac Jones holding workouts with receivers.
- Andrew Callahan says that with several key roster holes, the Patriots should be expected to trade up and down the board with multiple moves in a critical draft.
- Conor Roche hears from Patriots insiders speculating on who the team could draft with their first-round pick.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) New in ‘22: Revisiting the rankings of the Patriots recent roster additions.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Analyzing the contract terms for Malcolm Butler and Ja’Whaun Bentley.
- Andy Hart warns everyone should be talking about the Patriots’ dubious defense instead of the offense.
- Conan Grune (GilletteGazette) 2021 let downs or 2022 studs?
- Phil Perry profiles prototypical Patriots tight ends in this year’s draft class.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2022 draft profile: Navy LB Diego Fagot, a highly instinctive player, who plays with a lot of heart and energy.
- Sara Marshall (GilletteGazette) Patriots Prospect Profile: Kaiir Elam.
- Zack Cox discusses Boise State WR Khalil Shakera, who ESPN analyst Matt Bowen believes would be a great fit in Foxboro as a projected Day 3 wideout.
- Dakota Randall highlights Mike Giardi on what he thinks the Patriots will do with the 21st pick.
- Mike Kadlick looks at how many games the Patriots are projected to win in 2022.
- Tom E. Curran reveals his ballot for this year’s Patriots HOF. “It ain’t easy, ya know.”
- Adam London relays an NFL executive’s take that J.C. Jackson won’t be the same stud corner with the Chargers that he was under Bill Belichick.
- Dakota Randall notes Matthew Judon keeps shooting his shot with free agent Stephon Gilmore.
- Alex Barth’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Trades and Pro Days in the books. Pats Georgia LB Nakobe Dean at 21.
- Khari Thompson tells us who ESPN’s Jordan Reid picked for the Pats in his latest 7-round mock draft. Star linebacker, Alabama duo highlight Patriots’ picks.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Nathaniel Hackett is ready to build something new with Russell Wilson and the Broncos; Plus, remembering Dwayne Haskins, notes on the draft and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Perspective from a coaching legend as Bill Belichick turns 70; Dwayne Haskins gone too soon.
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: This year’s draft class presents unique challenges to GMs; Plus, thoughts on the Brian Flores lawsuit, the Brandin Cooks extension and more.
- Mike Florio (ProFootallTalk) Trent Brown has plenty of money tied to staying at or under 365 pounds.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The top 75 players in the 2022 NFL draft.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Sorting 13 teams by likelihood of taking a QB early, with CAR, PIT leading the pack.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth at 21.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL mock draft: Panthers, Saints and Falcons all pass on QBs in first round. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) More men are joining Brian Flores’ lawsuit, which makes it harder for the NFL to squirm out of this.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Brian Flores lawsuit: Mike Mularkey said the quiet part out loud but is the NFL truly ready to listen?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) None of the 22 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson will go to trial during 2022 season.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Several coaches and assistant coaches with NFL ties will be working for USFL teams.
