New England Patriots links 4/12/22 - Shovel-ready: Pats have deeper draft needs than receiver

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Mac Jones’ rookie deal provides options: Having a quarterback on a rookie contract can be an advantage, but only if he is given the best chance to develop.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective.
- Alexandra Francisco helps us get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers and DeVante Parker.
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian and Andrew Callahan’s Patriots point-counterpoint: What is Bill Belichick’s biggest roster problem?
- Tom E. Curran puts a damper on the Patriots taking a wide receiver early in the draft, noting the team has at least four more pressing needs to address in the first round.
- Dakota Randall passes along a report that Patriots core special teamer Brandon King has signed a one-year free agent contract with the Colts.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots Country Notebook: Patriots to host Alabama WR John Metchie III, meet with trio of Arizona State defenders for pre-draft visits.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The New England Patriots are slated to pick at 21st overall in the 2022 NFL draft, and Bill Belichick is liable to try just about anything.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 18 potential prospects for the Patriots at 21st overall in the 2022 NFL draft.
- Zack Cox thumbnails 13 wide receiver prospects for New England.
- Sara Marshall (GilletteGazette) Best offensive fits for the Patriots in the 2022 draft.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) 2022 Patriots draft profile: Is Jameson Williams what Pats are looking for at WR?
- Alex Mullin (GilletteGazette) The Patriots prospect profile: Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.
- Zack Cox Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats taking closer look at three Sun Devils teammates.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) QB Mac Jones has yet to reach his ‘max’ when it comes to arm strength.
- Staff (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2022 mock draft roundup: Projecting the first-round pick: Boston College OL Zion Johnson is a popular pick for New England, but the consensus seems to be for a defensive player.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Mike Krzyzewski shares unique perspective on Bill Belichick’s staggering success.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Report: Bill Belichick didn’t approach Bill O’Brien out of respect for Nick Saban.
- Adam London relays The Athletic’s Mike Sando quoting an anonymous exec on why he didn’t agree with the Patriots’ DeVante Parker trade. “I just don’t agree with it — the guy is always hurt. When we played Miami, I don’t remember thinking, ‘Well, we have to defend DeVante.’”
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Matthew Judon is back recruiting free agents, eyeing familiar face.
- Scott Neville highlights Jordan Reid’s ESPN+ 7-round mock draft that shows a favorable outlook for the Patriots in a seven-round mock draft. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Patriots and their draft options. (57 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Veteran QBs helped by this year’s weak NFL draft class; Plus, the Georgia defender who’s dividing scouts, a possible next move in the Baker Mayfield saga and more.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: Five most difficult 2022 NFL Draft prospects to evaluate; three quarterbacks in make-or-break year.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Impact of Baker Mayfield’s inevitable departure, plus projecting top 10 picks by position.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team. Patriots: Round 1: No. 21 BC OG Zion Johnson and Round 2: No. 54 Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL draft: The top 11 interior offensive linemen.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL draft: The top 11 interior defensive linemen.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft buyer beware prospects: Malik Willis, Derek Stingley Jr. among five who bring concerns.
- David Carr (NFL.com) NFL QB relocations: How will Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan and others fare on new teams?
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 three-round NFL mock draft. Pats pick Washington CB Trent McDuffie at 21.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL mock draft with trades. Pats pick Washington CB Trent McDuffie at 21.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The Ringer’s NFL mock draft, 4.0. Pats pick Florida DB Kaiir Elam at 21.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Ray Anderson: NFL needs to remove Dan Rooney’s name from toothless, embarrassing rule.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) USFL hopes to use football that glows when it reaches the goal line.
