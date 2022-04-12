The New England Patriots have lost another member of their free agency class. Special teamer Brandon King will leave the organization to sign a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

King, 28, originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft, starting his career on the team’s practice squad. After arriving on New England’s 53-man squad in October 2015, he established himself as a core member of the team’s kicking game units.

Even though nagging injuries forced him to miss both the 2019 and the 2020 seasons, he appeared in a combined 85 regular season and playoff games as a Patriot — all while helping the organization win two Super Bowls and regularly finding himself among the best special teamers in football.

Along the way, King saw only marginal action on the defensive side of the ball. Despite being listed as a linebacker and bringing experience as a defensive back to the table as well, the Auburn product played a mere two snaps outside of the kicking game over the course of his seven-year career in New England.

Now, he will continue his NFL journey in Indianapolis. As a result, he has now become the sixth Patriots free agent to depart this offseason: cornerback J.C. Jackson, guard Ted Karras, running back Brandon Bolden, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski and fullback Jakob Johnson have all left the team as well.

Meanwhile, four members of the club remain unaccounted for: with King off the open, linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins, defensive tackle Carl Davis, and tight end Troy Fumagalli remain unsigned.