Patriots set to host former Duke running back Mataeo Durant for private workout

It looks as though the New England Patriots are leaving no stone unturned during the draft process, as they’re reportedly looking to get a better look at a lesser-known running back prospect.

Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network is reporting that the Patriots will host former Duke running back Mate Durant for a private workout on Thursday.

Durant is a 5-foot-11, 196 pound running back prospect hasn’t quite been able to break out of the ACC bubble, despite boasting some significant accomplishments. He took home All-ACC honors in 2021 after posting 1,497 all purpose yards with 11 total scores. That came one year after he was named team MVP by Duke for his 924 yard season in 2020.

Viewed as a possible kick returner and special teams player at the next level, it’s no wonder why the Patriots would choose to take an extra look at him. New England has seen Brandon Bolden play a similar role while serving as a depth piece at running back throughout most of the past decade. Durant’s workout will not be considered a top-30 visit, meaning the Patriots will put him through on-field drills.

New England has more than 20 open roster spots, meaning they will likely take a long look at priority free agent level players.