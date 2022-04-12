The Pats Pulpit Live Mock Draft Show is back, tonight at 7pm EST!

Ladies and gentlemen, we are just three weeks away from the NFL Draft! Pats Pulpit’s coverage started way back in January and it includes individual player profiles and a redraft tracker, weekly podcasts, and a spreadsheet all designed to help increase your knowledge of the 2022 class. To round out our onslaught of coverage, we’re bringing you season two of the LIVE Mock Draft Show!

Ryan Keiran and Keagan Stiefel are back every Tuesday at 7pm EST all the way until the draft to help facilitate some audience participation and share the wonder that is NFL Draft season.

Week one is all about the offense as our hosts will share some of their favorite offensive prospects in this years class before completing a full one round mock draft, with you, yes you taking part. Every third pick will be made by the audience as they collaborate to show us how it’s done!

Important news!



Pats Pulpit has a Twitch channel!



We’ll be exploring this platform as an avenue for additional content, starting with a weekly (mock) draft show!



