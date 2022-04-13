New England Patriots links 4/13/22 - Finding fits: Which CB, LB prospects can squeeze into Pats’ plans?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots 2022 Free Agent Tracker.
- Paul Perillo reports veteran safety Jabrill Peppers is is eager to get started and looking forward to working with Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense.
- Press Conference: Jabrill Peppers. (13 min. video)
- Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Receivers and tight ends. (23 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 4/12: Dwayne Haskins tragic death, best draft prospects that fit New England’s needs. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots Country Notebook: Patriots set for pre-draft visits with Georgia RB James Cook, Alabama WR Slade Bolden.
- Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) 2022 NFL Draft: Ranking every Patriots’ position group by draft need. No. 1 Cornerback.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview: Linebackers.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Draft Targets: 13 linebacker prospects for New England.
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots Draft Targets: 10 cornerback prospects for New England.
- David Heim makes the case for a 1st-round cornerback for the Pats.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Three burning questions for Patriots special teams in 2022: The Pats typically proficient exemplary unit struggled a bit in 2021, from costly penalties to breakdowns in coverage.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots S Jabrill Peppers: “I still think that my best ball Is ahead of me.” Peppers also declared that he “feels great” after offseason surgery and expressed his excitement to play for Bill Belichick.
- Mike Reiss reports veteran safety and return man Jabrill Peppers says he saw an opportunity to learn from one of the NFL’s great coaches and “I definitely wanted to jump at it.”
- Darren Hartwell hears from Jabrill Peppers on why he is a ‘bit’ surprised by Joe Judge’s role with the Pats.
- Karen Guregian notes Vince Wilfork champions local draft prospect Framingham State Edge Josh Onujiogu.
- Matt Dolloff spotlights Logan Hall, a prototypical Patriots defensive end at Houston Pro Day.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots are reportedly hosting Georgia RB James Cook for a pre-draft top-30 visit.
- Zack Cox Patriots Draft Rumors: New England hosting local Brown QB EJ Perry for pre-draft visit.
- Staff (PatriotMaven) The Patriots and the 21st overall pick: New England landed two of the best NFL defensive players of the 2000s at that spot: Vince Wilfork and Chandler Jones.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL Rumors: Jalen Reagor, New York Jets, Stephon Gilmore.
- Kevin Tame (PatriotMaven) Mock draft 2.0: Patriots trade down, obtain Mac Jones familiar weapon and focus on versatility and speed on defense.
- Buddy Andrade (E2GSports) First round mock draft: Pats pick Georgia IDL Devonte Wyatt at 21: Belichick has always wanted a stout front, paired with Barmore, the Patriots are on their way there.
- Buddy Andrade (E2GSports) Patriots 7-round mock draft with many trades as GM. “I come in with a goal: Get more draft capital because we need to fill some holes.”
- Mike Reiss relays ESPN+ Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft projection for the Patriots. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21 and Houston OLB/DE Logan Hall at 54.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph and Clare invite Mike D’Abate to talk all things Patriots and the draft. (62 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Bills signed the best deal in sports business history; Impact of Deshaun Watson contract; Plus, explaining the funding rule and big changes in the wide receiver market.
- Conor Orr (SI) Needs for all 32 teams before the 2022 NFL draft. Patriots needs: cornerback, interior offensive line, fullback (!), edge rusher.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Pay the men! NFL stars who deserve a fat extension. No Pats.
- Adam Kilgore (Washington Post) Why NFL franchise quarterbacks are on the move like never before.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Each NFL team’s most desired draft do-over: 49ers decision to pass on Tom Brady among all-time draft whiffs. Patriots: 2019 draft, 32nd overall pick, WR N’Keal Harry .
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Aaron Rodgers expected to skip Packers’ voluntary offseason program, per report.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Two more NFL officials retire, bringing the number of retirements to nine.
- Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Texas A&M G Kenyon Green at 21.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0. Pats pick Washington CB Trent McDuffie at 21.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Conor Orr (SI) The NFL can still turn Daniel Snyder’s ongoing mess into a positive: The league has a second chance to do the right thing in Washington ... in more ways than one.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL will investigate “serious matters” raised by Congress regarding Washington Commanders.
- Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala (Washington Post) Congress details allegations of Commanders’ ‘unlawful’ conduct to FTC.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) If NFL doesn’t hammer Washington now, it raises specter of wider misconduct.
