The New England Patriots are taking a close look at some local prospects on Wednesday, and among them is a familiar name. Tyler Vrabel, son of Patriots legend and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, is visiting Gillette Stadium to work out for his father’s former club, according to Jordan Schultz.

Vrabel, 20, was a three-star recruit out of high school and committed to the only power five school that made him an offer: Boston College. Over his four years as an Eagle, the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started a combined 34 games at the left and right tackle positions and was named an honorable All-ACC mention in each of the last three seasons.

The Patriots taking a close look at him does not come as a surprise. Not only are the ties to the Vrabel family obvious, the team also is in the market for help at the offensive tackle position with Isaiah Wynn entering the final year of his rookie contract.

A projected late-round selection at best, Vrabel is not expected to become a Day 1 starter in the NFL. That said, he could have some value as a developmental swing tackle behind Wynn and fellow starting tackle Trent Brown.

Vrabel is not the only player invited to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. As first reported by ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, Brown quarterback E.J. Perry will also work out for the Patriots’ scouting staff.

A former teammate of Vrabel at Boston College, Perry transferred to Brown in 2019 and immediately took over the starting job. In total, he started 20 games for the Bears and produced some solid numbers along the way.

The 23-year-old was at his best during his 2021 redshirt senior campaign. Completing two thirds of his passes for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, Perry proved himself a pro-ready player whose athleticism — he scored a team-high seven rushing touchdowns — might just lead to a team such as the Patriots investing a late-round selection in him.

New England has no obvious need at the quarterback position after selecting Mac Jones 15th overall last year, but the team might be in the market for a developmental backup. Brian Hoyer is 36, after all, while Jarrett Stidham is entering the final year of his rookie deal.