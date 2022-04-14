New England Patriots links 4/14/22 - Pre-draft breakdowns, breakouts, mocks and more

TEAM TALK
LOCAL LINKS
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots/NFL things to know: 1) Another teammate of Mac Jones is set to be meeting with the club today: Alabama WR Slade Bolden is the next prospect the club will be taking a look at.
- Nick O’Malley NFL draft notebook: Could Pats turn Brown QB EJ Perry into the next Julian Edelman or Taysom Hill?
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots Draft Targets: 10 offensive linemen prospects for New England.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview: Cornerbacks.
- David Mansfield (LastWordOnSports) Patriots must draft a cornerback in Round One.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) 2022 Patriots Draft Profile: Nakobe Dean is the change New England needs at linebacker: The Georgia Bulldogs linebacker might just be exactly what the New England Patriots never knew they always wanted.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Going local: Patriots host OT Tyler Vrabel, QB E.J. Perry for pre-draft visits.
- Alex Mullin (GilletteGazette) Breakout candidates for Patriots’ defense.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Matt Judon: Tale of two halves.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Revisiting 2021 Patriots free agent class a year later: The Pats spent a record $163 million in guaranteed money last offseason.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Julian Edelman reflects on the anniversary of announcing retirement.
- Jerry Trotta (MusketFire) New video gives inside look at Tom Brady, Robert Kraft meeting before Week 4. ‘Clearly a lot of mutual respect between the two.’
- Hayden Bird notes Duron Harmon says Josh McDaniels is not trying to build the ‘Patriot Way’ with the Raiders.
- Zack Cox presents his Patriots mock draft 5.0: Pats grab first-round mauler, trade wideout.
- Next Pats podcast: Albert Breer joins Phil Perry to discuss why he believes Washington CB Trent McDuffie is a perfect fit for the Pats at 21. (55 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Justin Fields remembers Dwayne Haskins and his impact on Ohio State; Plus, answering your mailbag questions on Deebo Samuel’s contract negotiations, draft-day trades, possible sleepers and more.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Dissecting the exploding WR market and what it means for future deals.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Why is NFL free agency before the draft? How the offseason schedule impacts roster-building decisions, big-money deals, more.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Quarterback market: Misdirection is perfect play when it comes to decisions about NFL’s most valued position.
- Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) NFL draft: Why Round 1 run on WRs feels likely — even if this class lacks a surefire star.
- Michael Renner (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft: Cornerback prospect superlatives.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft better-than team: 20 prospects Prisco likes more than the scouts do.
- Kambui Bomani (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft: 10 best small-school gems.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) QB-only NFL mock draft 2022.
- Scott Pioli (Twitter) Are the Patriots going to draft a big guy on the O-Line or D-Line in Round 1 of the draft? If they do, expect the player to be “clean”... Meaning smart, dependable and little-to-no personal issues. (1 min. video)
- Ben Linsey (PFF) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Florida CB Kaiir Elam at 21.
- Anthony Treash (PFF) 2022 NFL two-round mock draft. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 21 and USC Edge Drake Jackson at 54.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Evan Bleier (Inside Hook) No, Bill Belichick didn’t mean to text ex-Miami coach Brian Flores to blow up Tom Brady going to the Dolphins. /Voice of reason.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) NFL should want to know how truthful allegations of Tom Brady-Dolphins backdoor trade are. /Yes! Haul in Volin and Florio, make ‘em hand over their phones and show their evidence.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Buffalo radio host wonders if a ‘Lance Armstrong’ situation might be going on with Tom Brady. /These folks are deranged. Seriously. Brady broke them.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA silent, for now, on possible diversion of funds from salary cap by Washington.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA could have gotten rid of funding rule, but didn’t.
