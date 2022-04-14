 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 4/14/22 - Pre-draft breakdowns, breakouts, mocks and more

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Justin Fields remembers Dwayne Haskins and his impact on Ohio State; Plus, answering your mailbag questions on Deebo Samuel’s contract negotiations, draft-day trades, possible sleepers and more.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Dissecting the exploding WR market and what it means for future deals.
  • Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Why is NFL free agency before the draft? How the offseason schedule impacts roster-building decisions, big-money deals, more.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Quarterback market: Misdirection is perfect play when it comes to decisions about NFL’s most valued position.
  • Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) NFL draft: Why Round 1 run on WRs feels likely — even if this class lacks a surefire star.
  • Michael Renner (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft: Cornerback prospect superlatives.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft better-than team: 20 prospects Prisco likes more than the scouts do.
  • Kambui Bomani (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft: 10 best small-school gems.
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) QB-only NFL mock draft 2022.
  • Scott Pioli (Twitter) Are the Patriots going to draft a big guy on the O-Line or D-Line in Round 1 of the draft? If they do, expect the player to be “clean”... Meaning smart, dependable and little-to-no personal issues. (1 min. video)
  • Ben Linsey (PFF) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Florida CB Kaiir Elam at 21.
  • Anthony Treash (PFF) 2022 NFL two-round mock draft. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 21 and USC Edge Drake Jackson at 54.

  • Evan Bleier (Inside Hook) No, Bill Belichick didn’t mean to text ex-Miami coach Brian Flores to blow up Tom Brady going to the Dolphins. /Voice of reason.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) NFL should want to know how truthful allegations of Tom Brady-Dolphins backdoor trade are. /Yes! Haul in Volin and Florio, make ‘em hand over their phones and show their evidence.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Buffalo radio host wonders if a ‘Lance Armstrong’ situation might be going on with Tom Brady. /These folks are deranged. Seriously. Brady broke them.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA silent, for now, on possible diversion of funds from salary cap by Washington.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA could have gotten rid of funding rule, but didn’t.

