Patriots reportedly hosted offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann on top-30 visit last week

The reports continue to roll in regarding the New England Patriots’ top-30 visits, and the latest could be considered a bit surprising.

According to Evan Lazar of CLNS Media, the Patriots hosted former Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann for a top-30 visit last week.

Raimann, a 6-foot-6, 303 pound tight end convert, is considered to be amongst the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. His performance in 2021 —just his second season on the offensive line— was good enough to earn him an invite to the 2022 Senior Bowl. In Mobile, he performed as well as any other tackle and truly cemented him in the discussion amongst the top five tackle prospects in the class.

To get a full report on what Raimann could provide to the Patriots if he were to be drafted, click here.

A top-30 visit isn’t necessarily indicative of an intent on a team drafting a specific player, rather a chance for that team to gather more information and look to build a relationship in a more intimate setting than that of the Senior Bowl or the NFL Combine.

The Patriots could be using this opportunity to get to know more about Raimann’s knowledge of the tackle position given the fact that he’s so new to the position.